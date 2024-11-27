November 27, 2024
Florida Botanical Gardens to host annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens

Florida Botanical gardens
In addition to the dramatic ambiance, the nightly event includes live entertainment, seasonal food and drinks, and family-friendly activities.

As people still stuffed from their Thanksgiving feasts awake from their food comas on Friday, the Florida Botanical Gardens will be getting ready to open its Holiday Lights in the Gardens, a dazzling winter wonderland within the Pinellas County location’s pristine gardens.

The celebration will run nightly beginning Friday, Nov. 29 through Jan. 4, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Botanical Garden’s display was recently named one of the nation’s best by USA Today. It features more than 1 million lights, illuminating the gardens in festive colors and shimmering displays and providing holiday cheer to all who visit.

In addition to the dramatic ambiance, the nightly event includes live entertainment, seasonal food and drinks and family-friendly activities. An onsite gift shop also offers a curated selection of items to check off some friends or family on that holiday gift-giving list.

“This is one of the most cherished traditions in Pinellas County, and we’re thrilled to invite the community back for another season of holiday magic,” Florida Botanical Gardens Director Emily Goot said.

The event is free and open to all, whether looking for a family outing, a romantic evening or a fun night out with friends. Donations are, however, appreciated.

More information about the event can be found online.

