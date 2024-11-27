Donald Trump’s incoming Border Czar rescinds previous CD 1 endorsement, backs Jimmy Patronis

Tom Homan, a former Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who has now been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the incoming administration’s Border Czar, is rescinding his previous endorsement in the Special Election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District to instead back Trump’s favored candidate.

Homan had endorsed former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino, but now he’s backing current state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. It’s a move meant to appease his new boss after Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” for Patronis in the race to replace Matt Gaetz, who resigned his seat after Trump selected him for U.S. Attorney General. Gaetz has since withdrawn from AG consideration amid backlash over ongoing investigations into alleged impropriety with underage girls, which Gaetz denies.

“Prior to my knowledge of President Trump’s endorsement in the FL-01 Congressional Race I committed my support to a specific candidate. However, I fully support President Trump’s endorsement of Jimmy Patronis and rescind my prior endorsement of another candidate. This is a time for unity and delivering on President Trump’s commitment and I stand in complete support of President Trump’s pick. Jimmy has my total and exclusive endorsement,” Homan told Florida Politics.

Patronis entered the race this week following Trump’s preemptive endorsement. He also resigned his statewide office, a move necessary to run for Congress, effective March 31.

His entrance into the race, with Trump’s coveted endorsement, has largely cleared the field. Republican Primary candidates who had already took steps to run include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Rep. Joel Rudman, Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Of them, Frankman, Gross and Salzman have already dropped their bids for the seat.

Gaetz has also signaled he has no intention of seeking his former seat or being sworn into the next Congress in January.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.