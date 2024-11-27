November 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump picks for Cabinet, administration targeted with ‘violent’ threats, campaign says

Janelle Irwin TaylorNovember 27, 20244min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Carlos Gimenez backs Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida law enforcement launches program to reduce scams during Holiday Season

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Josh Dieguez wins runoff, elected Mayor of Miami Lakes

240917-trump-ch-1021-af5c20
Threats reportedly included bomb threats and 'swatting.'

Several picks for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, including some of his Cabinet picks, were targeted by “violent” threats Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Trump’s transition team. 

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a prepared statement.

“President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.” 

Swatting is a practice in which a person calls law enforcement to falsely report a dangerous situation, prompting, in some cases, SWAT response.

The transition team did not provide additional details, including exactly who was targeted or the specific nature of the threats beyond what was offered in the statement. 

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for UN Ambassador, confirmed in a statement from her office that she was among those threatened.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” the statement read. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season.”

The FBI, in a statement to CNN, said it was aware of the threats.

“The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCarlos Gimenez backs Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada

2 comments

  • Adolf Biden

    November 27, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    Good afternoon dook for brain lefties! I hope you have figured out how to cope like normal adults do. Please lay off the MSNBC propaganda because it’s bad for you. I’m sure these violent threats come from those who don’t take this advice. KAMMY lost. Time to move on!

    Reply

  • Yrral

    November 27, 2024 at 1:31 pm

    This trash is not worth going to jail for ,they are part of criminal conspiracy against the Americans, people even people that supporters this trash are jumping off the ship ,like a bunch of rats Google Business That Regrets Voting For Trump

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories