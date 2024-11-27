Donald Trump picks for Cabinet, administration targeted with ‘violent’ threats, campaign says

Several picks for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, including some of his Cabinet picks, were targeted by “violent” threats Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Trump’s transition team.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a prepared statement.

“President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

Swatting is a practice in which a person calls law enforcement to falsely report a dangerous situation, prompting, in some cases, SWAT response.

The transition team did not provide additional details, including exactly who was targeted or the specific nature of the threats beyond what was offered in the statement.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for UN Ambassador, confirmed in a statement from her office that she was among those threatened.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” the statement read. “We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season.”

The FBI, in a statement to CNN, said it was aware of the threats.

“The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners. We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.”

