Carlos Gimenez backs Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez said he supports President-Elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.

“Mexico has been aiding the drug cartels and helping our enemies. They must pay the price,” the Miami-Dade County Republican said in a statement this week. “Mexico’s socialist President, Claudia Sheinbaum, is sending 400,000 barrels of oil to the murderous Communist Castro regime in Cuba. I applaud President Donald Trump’s decision to implement a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States until the drug and border crisis is resolved.”

Gimenez also said he approves of Trump’s plan to tack an additional 10% onto Chinese products.

“Finally somebody is taking some bold action,” Gimenez said in a video statement representing Florida’s 28th Congressional District.

Trump’s promise to implement the tariffs on his first day of office has sparked concerns prices will increase for American consumers in what some fear will become a global trade war.

The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimated Trump’s policies would increase inflation, according to the Associated Press. “Inflation, which would otherwise come in at 1.9% in 2026, would instead jump to between 6% and 9.3% if Trump’s policies were enacted in full,” the AP story said.

Trump recently posted on Truth Social about adding tariffs, an issue he talked about during the presidential campaign, after which he defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, as some Americans expressed their disapproval about the economy and rising living costs.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” Trump wrote. “We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price.”