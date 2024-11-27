November 27, 2024
Florida law enforcement launches program to reduce scams during Holiday Season
Image via AP.

Drew Dixon

Black Friday Holiday Shopping
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody unveils new program designed to drive down scams for holiday shoppers.

The Holiday Season is cherished for giving and receiving presents. But it’s also a time when many shoppers can be taken by scams, as so much money is thrown around.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has launched a “2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide” as shoppers are about to rush to stores for Black Friday deals this Thanksgiving weekend and Cyber Monday following the weekend. Shoppers are expected to spend more than $1.1 billion in the United States this Holiday Season, up from last year’s figure of $964 billion, according to salesforce.com.

“As we enter the busy holiday season, scammers may try to exploit the excitement and target consumers. With five fewer shopping days and a projected $1 trillion in holiday sales this year, bad actors may use the increased urgency to take advantage of consumers. Our 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is packed with useful tips and a list of recalled items to help shoppers navigate the holiday shopping season,” Moody said in a press release from her office.

The main concern for law enforcement officials is online shopping, along with some of the in-person stores.

Moody’s office is offering these tips for shoppers this Holiday Season:

— Shop from Trusted Sources: Whether online or in person, buy from reputable retailers. Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true and avoid clicking on suspicious links in unsolicited emails or ads.

— Use Secure Payment Methods: Pay with credit cards when shopping online because they often offer fraud protection. Avoid paying for purchases using wire transfers or gift cards, as these are difficult to recover if lost to scammers.

— Watch Out for Fake Charities: Verify charitable organizations before donating, especially in response to urgent holiday appeals. Use trusted websites to ensure donations go to legitimate causes.

— Gift Card Caution: Only buy gift cards directly from retailers and inspect the packaging for tampering. Avoid buying cards from third-party sellers or unverified websites, as the cards may be used or fraudulent.

— Beware of Recalled Items: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls dangerous items every year. Remain cognizant when shopping to avoid purchasing unsafe products.

State law enforcement officials are urging Floridians to consult the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide before purchasing gifts this Holiday Season.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

