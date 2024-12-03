December 3, 2024
Personnel note: Jon Ritchie named President of American Integrity Insurance

Drew Wilson

Jon Ritchie
Ritchie has helped drive the companies growth since taking over as COO in 2019.

American Integrity Insurance Group is promoting Jon Ritchie to President.

A seasoned strategist and collaborative leader, Ritchie has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s success since 2019, when he became Chief Operating Officer.

Since its founding in 2007, American Integrity has served nearly 360,000 homeowners, navigating Florida’s dynamic insurance market with resilience, creativity, and financial discipline.

“In an industry defined by constant change, Jon’s transformative leadership has elevated American Integrity, helping us thrive in one of the nation’s most challenging insurance markets,” said Bob Ritchie, CEO of American Integrity.

“His strategic vision and ability to innovate have strengthened our foundation and prepared us for even greater success in the years ahead. Jon is the right leader to take us into this exciting next phase, guiding us through emerging challenges and opportunities.”

As President, Ritchie will focus on day-to-day operations and strategic initiatives while continuing to work closely with Bob Ritchie, who will remain CEO.

American Integrity credits its success to its team of dedicated employees and workplace culture. The company has been recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s Best Places to Work for 10 consecutive years.

“Our employees are the heart of everything we do,” said Jon Ritchie. “Their dedication and expertise allow us to deliver outstanding service to our policyholders. I’m honored to lead such an exceptional team into the future.”

Headquartered in Tampa, American Integrity is one of the state’s top property insurers, serving nearly 360,000 policyholders across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

