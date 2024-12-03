Ron DeSantis warns Pam Bondi that bureaucrats, ‘corporate press’ will attack her

Pam Bondi will face headwinds during and after the confirmation process to become America’s Attorney General, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But DeSantis believes these are simply a sign of the Donald Trump appointee’s effectiveness and ability to bring reform.

“I think the mission there is to understand that this is an institution that’s run amok,” DeSantis said on the “Ingraham Angle.”

He urged the former Florida AG not to “try to be liked by the bureaucrats” and “expect to be attacked relentlessly by the corporate press.”

“Know that when that happens, that’s a badge of honor. That means you’re doing the right thing,” DeSantis said.

“The bureaucrats are not going to like you. They’re going to try to stifle, so you’ve got to go in with that mindset, understanding we need major reform. And then I think you also have to go in understanding the levers of power that are available to you, because they will try to frustrate.”

The Governor also described the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a “cesspool” and said Bondi must “have a plan to be able to go, bring accountability to that and restore the rule of law,” citing his own experience as a special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Florida to point out changes in the Justice Department.

“Just understand this isn’t your father’s DOJ. This is an institution run amok,” DeSantis advised. “You are going to ruffle feathers. People are going to be upset when you do the right thing, but take that as positive feedback.”

Bondi was on Capitol Hill on Monday to drum up support. She met with Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley of Iowa and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, as she noted on X.

Bondi was Trump’s second nomination for the position, after former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration last month amid worries he would not be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.