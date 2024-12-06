Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.6.24

Good Friday morning.

Friday will be recognized as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida, per a proclamation from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The day is meant to be a reflection on the attack at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, which occurred on this day five years ago.

“On Dec. 6, 2019, a terrorist at Naval Air Station Pensacola took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured others,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement, adding that he wanted to show a “mark of respect for the victims.”

State and U.S. flags must fly at half-staff Friday from sunrise to sunset, per the Governor’s Office.

“We must never forget the honorable lives of Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Mohammed S. Haitham, Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Cameron S. Walters, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Joshua K. Watson,” DeSantis’ proclamation read.

“Floridians are thankful for our military members and families around the world who steadfastly stand watch over Florida and the United States of America.”

Nigel Farage is coming to Florida.

The Republican Party of Florida is inviting Farage to appear at the group’s Disruptors Dinner at the Leon County Civic Center on March 20.

The British firebrand is a former leader of the U.K. Independence Party and was a primary force behind the Brexit movement. Farage is a member of Parliament and now leads the Reform U.K. party. He has also been a longtime supporter of Donald Trump in the U.S.

“On a human level, for him, this is the most incredible political comeback we’ve seen in modern times,” Farage said after Trump’s win last month.

“No one since Churchill has gone from the top to the bottom and come back again in quite this way. That’s remarkable.”

— TOP STORY —

“Florida pauses federal move to increase family eligibility for KidCare insurance program” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — This week, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved the expansion of the Florida KidCare program, a service provided by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

But Florida officials have put a hold on the action.

The federal move would have allowed more Floridians to be eligible for the program that provides insurance for children by increasing the income threshold for eligibility. Before the expansion, a Florida family of four couldn’t have a household income of more than $64,500 to participate. The expansion would have increased that cap to $90,000.

However, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has requested a 30-day extension of the federal stipulations for expansion, saying it was granted under President Joe Biden and that the incoming Trump administration would likely review the move.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, released a press release Thursday blasting the delay and blaming DeSantis.

“Despite the bipartisan support in the state, Gov. DeSantis failed to implement the expansion and instead dragged his feet by throwing up roadblocks and wasteful lawsuits for almost a year and a half. It is now solely in his hands to allow this important expansion to go forward, but once again, he is acting like Ebenezer Scrooge,” Castor said.

Florida business interests heralded the federally approved expansion. The Florida Chamber of Commerce applauded the program’s expansion in a press release published before the state paused it.

“Expanding access to health care is essential for building stronger families and is a key component in meeting the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals of cutting Florida childhood poverty in half and making Florida a top five state for overall well-being,” said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce & Foundation.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida’s Insurance Commissioner urging legislators not to enact any more reforms next Spring” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Here’s what Florida insurance officials want the Legislature to do next year about the state’s troubled property insurance market: Nothing. Major litigation reforms enacted in 2022 and 2023 are strengthening the industry by reducing lawsuits, which has helped private market companies return to profitability following five straight years of underwriting losses, said Virginia Christy, Deputy Commissioner of Property and Casualty with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, at this week’s Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit in Orlando.

“As a Senate leader on education, Danny Burgess gets to be a dad and a lawmaker” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Burgess is looking forward to bringing his kids to Tallahassee for the 2025 Legislative Session — figuratively, of course. The father of three and his wife homeschool their kids. And Burgess for the next two legislative cycles, will chair the Appropriations Committee on Pre-K-12, meaning he gets to take his biggest passion — caring for his kids — and make it a part of his new legislative leadership role. Burgess, a Republican representing Senate District 23 in parts of Pasco County and east Hillsborough County, is a big supporter of school choice. He applauds recent efforts to expand choice in Florida through universal school vouchers. But he’s got his eye on further ensuring families can tailor their kids’ education.

— SPECIALS —

“Joel Rudman qualifies in CD 1, lands Bernadette Pittman endorsement” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Rudman has qualified as a candidate for Congress and nabbed the endorsement of a former candidate in the race. After paying a $10,440 qualifying fee, Rudman officially became a candidate to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. “Today, I officially qualify as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida’s beautiful 1st District,” Rudman posted on Facebook. “It’s no coincidence that I filled out the form using a pen with Thomas Jefferson‘s name on it. It was Jefferson who wrote, ‘The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.’ Let the bleedings begin!”

— TRANSITION —

“Donald Trump’s defense pick Pete Hegseth treads water on Capitol Hill” via Liz Goodwin, Marianne LeVine and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post — Trump’s embattled pick to lead the Department of Defense continued his outreach on Capitol Hill, picking up words of praise from Republican Senators but not significant new pledges of support. With his wife by his side, the former Fox News personality and combat veteran Hegseth answered questions about his personal life in days of back-to-back meetings with Senators and also said he would submit to an FBI background check and would eagerly defend himself in a confirmation hearing. But he still appears in danger of falling short of 50 votes, even in a GOP-controlled Senate. Several key GOP Senators said they have not been lobbied to support Hegseth.

“Where’s Trump when Hegseth needs him?” via William Andrew Egger of The Bulwark — Does political peril lie in wait for those GOP Senators who refuse to support Trump’s most controversial nominees? That depends on who you ask. Right now, an odd split-screen is playing out among the MAGA crowd. Trump himself is playing the whole thing surprisingly quiet — for now. But in their podcasts, posts and media appearances, the hard-charging national populists of the Bannonite right are trying to morph the confirmation fights over the likes of Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, and Kash Patel into titanic, existential struggles over whether it will be Trump or the establishment that controls the GOP. Trump has been remarkably quiet about Hegseth. He hasn’t tweeted, truthed, or skeeted any exhortations for Senators to rally behind him or threats against those who don’t.

“The two nominees for whom Trump is prepared to go to war” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — Confirming Gabbard and Kennedy is seen as an opportunity for the President-elect to cement his legacy of broadening the Republican coalition to include disaffected Democrats and independents. They note that the two are considered Blue MAGA rock stars among the Trump faithful. They’re both loved by the new influential podcasters whom Trump courted this election, giving Trump the chance to burnish his anti-establishment bona fides. “The appointments of RFK and Tulsi Gabbard represent a realignment in American politics that you saw in the election,” said Roger Stone, a longtime Trump friend and adviser. “He understands the historical significance of that realignment.”

“The immigrants most vulnerable to Trump’s mass deportation plans entered the country legally” via Jonathan Blitzer of The New Yorker — Parole is a long-standing executive authority, used by Democratic and Republican Presidents for decades, but Biden made it the linchpin of his immigration policy. World events had collided with a moribund Congress, forcing the administration to take a series of unilateral actions. You might think that those who entered the country under the President’s signature border policy would enjoy some measure of credit as migrants who, to use a phrase favored by politicians, “came the right way.” But Biden’s strategy always carried one glaring risk: parole leaves people in limbo once it expires after two years. With Trump entering office, such people may actually be more vulnerable. Not only do they represent a Biden policy that Trump is intent on dismantling, but the government already has much of their personal information, including recent addresses, which they willingly handed over.

“Odds on favorite: Ron DeSantis riding high in Sec Def betting market” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As of Thursday morning, DeSantis led the field on Polymarket, with a “Yes” share valued at 42 cents. That means his chances, according to those investing in this market, are nearly double those of Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host whose “Yes” shares are priced at 23 cents. Other names, including former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, are priced under 10 cents at this writing. Hegseth continues to make his case to Republican Senators on Capitol Hill Thursday, amid allegations described by The Associated Press of “multiple incidents of alcohol intoxication at work events, inappropriate behavior around female staffers and financial mismanagement.”

—”Ambitions, bills and grudges: Reasons DeSantis for Defense Secretary may never happen” via Alexandra Glorioso and Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald

“DeSantis scoffs at Joe Biden potentially pardoning Anthony Fauci, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff” via Eric Daugherty of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis responded to a report that names being floated by White House staff for a pardon by Biden include Dr. Fauci, former Wyoming GOP Rep. Cheney and California Democratic Senator-elect Schiff. “As if Biden hasn’t abused the pardon power enough,” DeSantis said. “The White House officials, however, are carefully weighing the extraordinary step of handing out blanket pardons to those who’ve committed no crimes, both because it could suggest impropriety, only fueling Trump’s criticisms and because those offered preemptive pardons may reject them,” the report said.

“Pam Bondi’s journey from traditional Republican to warrior for Trump” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — The day before Florida’s 2016 Presidential Primary, the state Attorney General, Bondi, surprised her fellow Republicans and endorsed Trump at a rally in Tampa, her hometown. Bondi saw a bit of herself in him: an outsider with no experience in elective office. She first won the state Attorney General’s race in 2010, during the Tea Party wave that catapulted novice Republican candidates like her into power. By 2016, she was part of the state’s political establishment. But the party, she saw, was on the cusp of another pivotal moment — and her foresight then is responsible now for Trump’s decision to pick her to lead the Justice Department as U.S. Attorney General.

“Inside a high-stakes meeting between Ukraine and Trump’s team” via Robbie Gramer, Eric Bazail-Eimil and Paul McLeary of POLITICO — Vice President-elect JD Vance, a prominent GOP skeptic of U.S. aid for Ukraine, met with a delegation of senior Ukrainian officials and other members of Trump’s inner circle in Washington on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter confirmed. The Ukrainian delegation traveled to Washington to meet with Vance and Rep. Waltz, Trump’s pick to be his national security adviser, and retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s pick to be a special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. The meeting was meant to be a meet and greet for both sides to get to know each other and develop personal relationships before Trump took office in January. One of the people said that the meeting with Waltz and Vance was long and substantive, and the Ukrainian side was satisfied with how things went.

“Ukraine makes a case to Trump’s team as its officials visit U.S.” via Maria Varenikova of The New York Times — Ukrainian officials are visiting the United States this week to seek continued American support and meet with members of Trump’s transition team to appeal to a President-elect who has pledged to bring a quick end to Ukraine’s war with Russia. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiha, said at a NATO meeting in Brussels that Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful Chief of Staff, had made the visit for meetings that are “important for establishing relations, including with the leaders of the new administration.” Yermak and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, met on Capitol Hill with Vance and Waltz.

“Trump, RFK Jr. dine with Pfizer and Lilly execs” via Hans Nicol of Axios — Trump hosted the chief executives of Pfizer, Eli Lilly and PhRMA Wednesday night at Mar-a-Lago, where they discussed how the public and private sectors can collaborate on finding cures for cancer, among other topics. The patio dinner is a potential indication that Trump’s administration will see the pharmaceutical industry as a partner — not just an adversary — for parts of its “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. There’s been much speculation about how Trump’s team will deal with the industry, given Trump’s tough talk during the campaign and his pick of vaccine skeptic Kennedy as Health and Human Services Secretary.

How many times can they write this story? — “Lobbying firm with close ties to Trump is poised to profit from new administration, experts say” via Peter Charalambous and Laura Romero of ABC News — Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and his nominee for Attorney General,Bondi, both worked at various times as registered lobbyists with Ballard Partners. After leaving Ballard Partners, Wiles ran Trump’s Florida campaign in 2020, worked for Mercury Public Affairs, and then served as Trump’s Campaign Manager for this election cycle. “It’s definitely two of the most important positions in the federal government,” said Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at the progressive watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “And the fact that they’re both coming from the same lobbying firm sends a powerful message: ‘If you have interests that need to be protected … we’ve got friends.'”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Secret Service Director vows reorganization as members of Congress press him over major lapses” via The Associated Press — The acting Director of the Secret Service said the agency is “reorganizing and reimagining” its culture and how it operates following an assassination attempt against Trump on the campaign trail. Members of a bipartisan House task force investigating the attempt on Trump’s life pushed Ronald Rowe on how the agency’s staffers could have missed such blatant security vulnerabilities leading up to that day in July. Rowe promised accountability for what he called the agency’s “abject failure” to secure the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a shooter opened fire from a nearby building on July 13. Trump was wounded in the ear, one rallygoer was killed, and two others were wounded. The task force’s inquiry is one of a series of investigations and reports into the Pennsylvania shooting that have faulted the agency for planning and communications failures. Already, the fallout has included the resignation of the agency’s previous Director and changes that increased Secret Service protections for Trump before the Republican won the November election.

“The fate of the Matt Gaetz ethics report is up in the air as his ex-colleagues debate its release” via The Associated Press — Gaetz may be done with the House of Representatives, but his former colleagues aren’t through with him yet. Lawmakers on Thursday are expected to decide the fate of the long-awaited House ethics report into sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz, with many pressing for its release even though the Florida Republican has left Congress and withdrawn as Trump’s nominee for Attorney General. Gaetz denies the allegations. The bipartisan Committee planned to vote in the afternoon on whether to make public the findings of their yearslong inquiry. If they decide against that disclosure, Democrats are poised to force votes on the House floor requiring the Committee to publish the full report. It’s the culmination of weeks of pressure on the Committee’s five Republicans and five Democrats, who primarily work in secret as they investigate allegations of misconduct against lawmakers.

“Congress passes Greg Steube-championed post-disaster tax relief bill” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Congress has passed a tax relief package sponsored by U.S. Rep. Steube to help people recover from disasters. The Sarasota Republican cheered the bill’s final passage, allowing taxpayers impacted by federally declared natural disasters to receive tax relief on certain losses. He predicted Biden would approve the measure. “I promised to fight for full hurricane recovery for my district as long as it takes. Today, Congress delivered on my promise,” Steube said. “I applaud the Senate for putting this relief within arms’ reach for Floridians — we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in Floridians’ pockets thanks to my legislation. I expect President Biden will recognize the great impact my legislation will have on America’s families and sign my legislation into law.” The Senate passed the Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act (HR 5863) on a voice vote late Wednesday. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott championed the legislation in the Senate.

“Gus Bilirakis leads bipartisan push for Major Richard Star Act for medically retired veterans” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — U.S. Rep. Bilirakis is spearheading a bipartisan effort to advance legislation aimed at supporting more than 50,000 medically retired combat veterans before the end of this congressional term. According to a press release from the Congressman’s office, the Major Richard Star Act, co-authored by Bilirakis and Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat, is getting widespread support, with 326 co-sponsors in the House and 73 in the Senate. Sixty-five lawmakers sent a letter to House leadership urging support for the effort. “We write to express our strong support of H.R.1282, the Major Richard Star Act, and ask for its swift consideration on the floor of the House of Representatives,” the letter states. “This bill would repeal the unfair offset of DOD retirement benefits and VA disability compensation and provide full concurrent receipt for veterans who retired with less than 20 years of service.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida insurance market no longer on ‘brink of collapse,’ CEO says” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The number of homeowners policies held by Florida’s state-backed property insurer has fallen below 1 million for the first time in more than two years, indicating this year’s devastating hurricane season has not derailed the market’s recovery. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Tom Cerio attributed the key milestone in decreasing the insurer’s risk exposure to legislative reforms passed in 2023 that tamped down excessive litigation and lawsuit abuse against insurers. “It’s not an understatement to say they really brought the insurance market back from the brink of collapse,” Cerio said during Citizen’s quarterly Board meeting on Wednesday.

Happening today — The Florida Commission on Ethics meets: 8:30 a.m., Third Floor Courtroom, 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Drive, Tallahassee.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“State-ordered review of Broward School Board members finds no wrongdoing” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An outside lawyer hired to review allegations of ethical breaches by three Broward School Board members found no evidence of wrongdoing. The inspector general’s office for the State Department of Education ordered the school district to conduct an “independent review” of allegations made against Board members Jeff Holness, Sarah Leonardi and Allen Zeman. The district submitted the findings to the state Wednesday afternoon. Nathalie Lynch-Walsh, a longtime volunteer with the district and one of its most vocal critics, filed a series of complaints with the state this year alleging improper relationships between the three Board members and vendors. She also alleged the School Board improperly used federal COVID-19 dollars to pay for teacher raises.

“Large crowd attends Palm Beach County Sheriff’s memorial for deputies” via Bill Ingram of the Palm Beach Post — Alexandria Diaz remembered her father, Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, for his tenacity and determination to never accept failure as an option. Deputy Tim McCarthy described Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller’s ability to cheer up a colleague with a quirky joke and a charm “that made you feel like you were the most important person in the world.” And PBSO Cpl. Thomas Dague recalled his friend Cpl. Luis Paez’s perseverance, describing a time when Paez overcame a shoulder injury to pass a motorcycle class on his way to becoming a decorated officer. Those memories and stories were shared as thousands gathered for a memorial service.

“Rosie Cordero-Stutz says Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office will keep officers in brown uniforms” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There will undoubtedly be many changes under incoming Sheriff Cordero-Stutz. However, one thing will remain the same between the soon-to-be dissolved Miami-Dade Police Department and the new county Sheriff’s Office: the brown uniforms. Most Sheriff’s Offices in Florida employ a green dress code for their sworn officers. The Florida Statutes mandate that Sheriff’s Office vehicles use green and white. But in Miami-Dade, county cops have long worn light brown shirts and dark brown pants. And there won’t be a palette switch any time soon, Cordero-Stutz said, adding that the official name of the incoming agency is the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office or MDSO. “We will be remaining in our brown gown, (which) has a lot of rich history. We have done some very good work, and we want to ensure that our community knows who we are,” she told attendees at a Miami’s Community News event in South Miami on Thursday.

“Port St. Lucie first to join Ashley Moody’s human trafficking fight; will more follow?” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The largest city on the Treasure Coast is the first in Florida to join the 100 Percent Club, an anti-human trafficking initiative led by Attorney General Moody. Port St. Lucie joins several private businesses in the state that have pledged to have 100% of their employees trained to spot and report signs of human trafficking. Moody presented City Manager Jesus Merejo with a framed certificate in front of more than 100 city employees. While Port St. Lucie is the first municipality to complete the training, Moody noted, more are likely to do so soon.

“Waymo unveils plan to bring its robotaxi service to Miami” via The Associated Press — Waymo is gearing up to bring its robotaxi service to Miami, which will accelerate an expansion that’s been happening while its hobbled rivals remain in its rearview mirror. As part of the road map unfurled Thursday, Waymo plans to begin testing its driverless Jaguars in Miami next year, giving the robotaxis time to learn their way around Florida’s biggest city before they start charging for rides in 2026. The move comes less than a month after Waymo opened up its robotaxi service to anyone looking for a ride in an 80-square mile (129-square-kilometer) expanse in Los Angeles, extending its reach beyond its two major markets in Phoenix and San Francisco. Waymo also has plans to launch fleets in Atlanta and Austin next year as part of a partnership with the ride-hailing leader Uber.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Tavares is latest Lake County city to consider a halt to water fluoridation” via Silas Morgan of Orlando Sentinel — Tavares, one of only three Lake County cities that fluoridates its drinking water, has become the latest Central Florida municipality to enter the divisive nationwide debate over water fluoridation. Amid passionate comments on both sides of the issue, the Tavares City Council late Wednesday afternoon postponed until Dec. 18 a decision on whether to stop adding fluoride to its water supply after members decided they wanted more time to look at the research. The delay disappointed Mayor Walter Price, who is leading the charge to reverse the city’s 30-year-old dental health initiative to fluoridate its water. “It’s a very corrosive chemical,” said Price, who said he had seen corroded metal at the city’s fluoride storage site. “If it’s bad for metal, it’s got to be bad for your body.”

“Trial begins in lawsuit over teen’s deadly plummet from Orlando theme park attraction” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The 40-story-high Orlando drop tower on which Tyre Sampson perished has been dismantled. New laws are in place to ensure amusement ride safety. Now, finally, the family of the 14-year-old whose death horrified the world and changed an industry will get its day in court. Jury selection began Thursday in the family’s wrongful death lawsuit over Sampson’s 2022 plunge from the Orlando FreeFall, a ride he was allowed to board despite exceeding its weight restrictions. The FreeFall — considered at the time the world’s tallest drop tower ride at 430 feet — had an overhead seat harness but no seat belt, unlike most other such rides. That caused Tyre, who stood over 6 feet tall and weighed 380 pounds, to fall more than 70 feet to his death after slipping off the ride when it suddenly braked following its rapid descent.

“New Smyrna Beach Police Chief announces resignation, taking job in private sector” via Patricio G. Balona of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Eric Feldman is leaving the Department in March and the search for a new leader will start in the coming weeks. According to a Facebook post by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, Feldman is leaving the Police Department for a new career in the private sector. Feldman has been Police Chief for almost four years. Feldman announced his resignation and said it will be effective March 1. Feldman began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a United States Border Patrol Agent.

— LOCAL: TB —

Breaking late Thursday — “St. Pete City Council approves Tampa Bay Rays stadium bonds” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Rays’ deal to build a $1.3 billion stadium in downtown St. Petersburg, seemingly on life support for several weeks, is a step closer to resuscitation. On Thursday, St. Pete City Council approved issuing hundreds of millions in bonds to finance the city’s portion of the ballpark and infrastructure for the surrounding mixed-use district. The bond sale vote passed 4-3, with Council members Gina Driscoll, Brandi Gabbard, Copley Gerdes and Deborah Figgs-Sanders voting in favor and Richie Floyd, Lisset Hanewicz and John Muhammad voting against it. If the vote had been delayed until January, it might have gone differently, as two new Council members were elected in November and will be sworn in.

“Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns for new role” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Robin Miller has resigned from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce after over 16 years as president and CEO. She will move to North Carolina and take over as the president and CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and work alongside an incredible team and community,” Miller said. “While I will miss the relationships and successes we have built here, I am excited to bring my passion and experience to Blowing Rock and contribute to its vibrant business community.” Miller joined the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce in January 2008 after establishing and selling Tranquillity Day Spa in St. Petersburg.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Tallahassee City Commission to discuss fluoride at next meeting, but no option for removal” via Arianna Ortero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The conversation about fluoride has finally made its way to the Tallahassee City Commission – but there won’t be a lot to talk about. As part of the Dec. 11 meeting agenda, staff included a status report on the city’s use of fluoride in drinking water, including research surrounding the benefits of continued use and information against the practice. “National Institutes of Health studies have touted community water fluoridation as equitable public health infrastructure, preventing dental disease across all socioeconomic groups,” staff wrote in the agenda item. “According to the Centers for Disease Control … drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities by about 25% in children and adults.”

“FAMU trustees delay search for new president again; anti-DEI law an issue” via Jay Waagmeester of Florida’ Phoenix — More than a month and a half after it was scheduled to select a search firm to find its next president, the Florida A&M University Board of Trustees has delayed the choice again, despite a looming deadline. Trustees of the HBCU were supposed to have selected a company to conduct the search during its Oct. 16 meeting. However, the Board did not reach a quorum, delaying the decision until Thursday. Although the Board did reach a quorum this time, trustees expressed trepidation that the candidate firms had not been vetted thoroughly enough, especially regarding their ability to comply with Florida law barring consideration of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in hiring. So, the trustees delayed the decision until a special meeting on a date yet to be determined. Ten firms were at the table in October, ready to discuss how they could help FAMU find its next president. Seven firms remained Thursday.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“As feds investigate Carmine Marceno, a beloved retired firefighter he put on the payroll has taken his own life” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — On the morning of Nov. 15, retired firefighter John McMahon was doing what he loved to do: honoring fallen heroes. But in the end, McMahon could not help himself. Early in the morning, on the day after the memorial service in Ocala, the married father of three daughters and grandfather of two boys took his own life at his Fort Myers home. McMahon was living with PTSD prompted by difficult fire calls, including the sudden death of a former partner, William Ziegler. But speculation has also centered on McMahon’s close relationship with embattled Lee County Sheriff Marceno, the subject of a federal grand jury investigation.

“Who would pay for a new airport and who would run it if Naples moves?” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — As residents, elected officials and visitors of Naples and Collier County continue conversations about the existing airport in Naples and the possible construction of a new facility in the county, a big question is who would pay for it and who would operate it? It is unlikely to be the Naples Airport Authority (NAA), says Executive Director Chris Rozansky. The NAA was created by the Legislature in 1969 to operate, develop and improve the airport as a separate governmental entity from the Naples City Council. The City of Naples owns the land on which the airport sits and leased it through 2068.

— TOP OPINION —

“Kash Patel is right for the FBI” via Robert C. O’Brien of The Wall Street Journal — Patel will be a worthy successor to my friend Director Christopher Wray. The nominee is the son of Indian immigrants who fled beautiful East Africa for New York because of discrimination and the abuse of the rule of law by a tyrant in their homeland. Patel served as the National Security Council’s senior director for counterterrorism when I was White House national security adviser. I was able to count on him to get any job done, no matter how complex or difficult. Patel handled some of the nation’s most sensitive issues with care and discretion. He led the interagency team that took down the ISIS caliphate. He was in the Situation Room when the President and his team watched our special forces bring justice to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, murderer of Kayla Mueller, James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s onslaught of awful Cabinet picks makes the bad ones look good” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Flashback to Trump’s first campaign for President. It should have been doomed when he mocked John McCain’s years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Or when he fantasized about one of his supporters shooting Hillary Clinton. Or when, on that “Access Hollywood” tape, he was heard reveling in the genital prerogatives of fame. But no. And that wasn’t just because so many Americans were so dissatisfied with conventional politicians and politics that Trump’s provocations seemed a necessary solvent for the status quo. It was also because his offenses were so numerous and came along with such frequency that no single scandal could get lasting attention. Each faded into the crowd. Trump desensitized his audience as his improprieties became their own unremarkable norm. And while he may not have plotted it that way, he definitely learned his lesson. His selections for senior jobs in his new administration attest to that education.

“Drilling for oil in the Apalachicola River Basin? No idea too insane in Florida” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — An administrative law judge next week will hear several days of arguments over the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s mind-boggling announcement this past Spring that it intends to issue a permit to a Louisiana company to drill for oil in the Apalachicola River Basin, one of Florida’s most prized — and vulnerable — ecosystems. What could go wrong? The case represents a high-profile test of the state’s atrophied environmental muscles: Just how irresponsible — how harebrained — does a proposed project need to be to draw DEP’s opposition? Clearwater Land & Minerals want to operate a wildcat rig in Calhoun County in their quest to find onshore oil — a curiously durable corporate interest over the years that has drawn overwhelming community criticism each time it comes up.

“Lake County voters, poll workers deserve kudos” via Alan Hays of the Orlando Sentinel — As I reflect on the results of the 2024 General Election, I can’t help but feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude for everyone who made this election such a resounding success. This election set several records for Lake County, and it is a moment we should all celebrate. The most significant of those records is the astounding turnout — 89.74% of eligible voters made their voices heard. To say that I am proud of our community’s engagement would be an understatement. This is the highest voter turnout we’ve seen in history, and it’s a powerful reminder of how much Lake County values the democratic process. But the record-breaking turnout isn’t the only reason this election stands out. Our early voting numbers were off the charts as well. More than 117,000 voters cast their ballots during the 13 days of early voting, which set yet another record. On Election Day itself, we had more than 69,000 voters show up at the polls, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the smooth, efficient process we were able to provide — thanks to our outstanding election workers.

