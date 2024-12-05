Last Call for 12.5.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved the expansion of the Florida KidCare program, a service provided by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

But Florida officials have put a hold on the action.

The federal move would have allowed more Floridians to be eligible for the program that provides insurance for children by increasing the income threshold for eligibility. Before the expansion, a Florida family of four couldn’t have a household income of more than $64,500 to participate. The expansion would have increased that cap to $90,000.

However, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has requested a 30-day extension of the federal stipulations for expansion, saying it was granted under President Joe Biden and that the incoming Donald Trump administration would likely review the move.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, blasted the delay in a press release Thursday and blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Despite the bipartisan support in the state, Gov. DeSantis failed to implement the expansion and instead dragged his feet by throwing up roadblocks and wasteful lawsuits for almost a year and a half. It is now solely in his hands to allow this important expansion to go forward, but once again, he is acting like Ebenezer Scrooge,” Castor said.

Florida business interests heralded the federally approved expansion. The Florida Chamber of Commerce applauded the program’s expansion in a press release published before the state paused it.

“Expanding access to health care is essential for building stronger families and is a key component in meeting the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals of cutting Florida childhood poverty in half and making Florida a top five state for overall well-being,” said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce & Foundation.

Quote of the Day

“It appears that based on an account balance of $4,438,501.17 … you should have sufficient funds to pay your employees.”

— Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond telling Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean that there is enough money to meet payroll.

Tune In

Bucs looking for longest winning streak of season

In a season that began with all three Florida teams holding playoff expectations, only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a non-losing record. On Sunday, the Buccaneers host the Las Vegas Raiders as they try to extend the current two-game winning streak.

The Bucs (6-6) opened the season with consecutive wins and had a record of 4-2 by mid-October. But a four-game losing streak, including losses to both of last year’s Super Bowl teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, dropped Tampa Bay below the .500 mark.

With wins over a pair of week teams, the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, the Bucs are back to even.

Tampa Bay has played in three overtime road games, losing to the Falcons in Atlanta and at Kansas City before beating the Panthers in Charlotte last Sunday.

Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield is third in the NFL with 25 touchdown passes and is in the top 10 in passer rating, passing yards, completion percentage, and completions.

Tampa Bay must find a way to limit Raiders’ rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who leads the NFL with 84 receptions.

After Sunday’s home game, the Bucs have consecutive road games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys before finishing the regular season with back-to-back divisional home games against the Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.