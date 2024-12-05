Florida pauses federal move to increase family eligibility for KidCare insurance program

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services this week approved the expansion of the Florida KidCare program, a service provided by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). But Florida officials have put a hold on the action.

The federal move would have allowed more Floridians to be eligible for the program that provides insurance for children by increasing the income threshold for eligibility. Before the expansion, a Florida family of four couldn’t have a household income of more than $64,500 to participate. The expansion would have increased that cap to $90,000.

But Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has requested a 30-day extension of the federal stipulations for expansion, saying it was granted under President Joe Biden and that the incoming Donald Trump administration would likely review the move.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, blasted the delay in a news release Thursday and blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The plan to expand KidCare to children up to 300% of the federal poverty threshold was passed unanimously by state lawmakers in early 2023. Despite the bipartisan support in the state, Gov. DeSantis failed to implement the expansion and instead dragged his feet by throwing up roadblocks and wasteful lawsuits for almost a year and a half. It is now solely in his hands to allow this important expansion to go forward, but once again, he is acting like Ebenezer Scrooge,” Castor said.

The federally approved expansion was heralded by Florida business interests. The Florida Chamber of Commerce applauded the expansion of the program in a news release that was published before the state paused it.

“Expanding access to health care is essential for building stronger families and is a key component in meeting the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals of cutting Florida childhood poverty in half and making Florida a top five state for overall well-being,” said Mark Wilson, president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce & Foundation

The program was initially approved by Florida lawmakers in 2023. It was designed to gradually phase in expanded eligibility and was designed to encourage families to work their way up the economic ladder while still providing affordable health care for children, Florida Chamber officials said.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Prosperity Project was lobbying state officials for the KidCare and associated programs for years. The group’s objective was to cut childhood poverty in Florida by about 50%.