Joel Rudman qualifies in CD 1, lands Bernadette Pittman endorsement

State Rep. Joel Rudman has qualified as a candidate for Congress and nabbed the endorsement of a former candidate in the race.

After paying a $10,440 qualifying fee, Rudman officially became a candidate to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Today, I officially qualify as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida’s beautiful First District,” Rudman posted on Facebook. “It’s no coincidence that I filled out the form using a pen with Thomas Jefferson‘s name on it. It was Jefferson who wrote, ‘The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.’ Let the bleedings begin!”

Gaetz vacated the seat after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration for the Cabinet post, he also said he won’t return to Congress, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to call a Special Election to replace Gaetz.

A Primary is scheduled for Jan. 28, with a Special General Election set for April 1.

Rudman already had to submit his resignation from his Florida House District 3 seat, effective Jan. 1, in order to run for the federal office.

Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman endorsed the Navarre Republican the day before he put in papers to formally run. Pittman had previously filed candidate paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and teased a run for the seat, but did not formally announce her campaign.

Rudman welcomed Pittman’s support for the seat.

“Like myself, Bernie actually lives in the District,” Rudman said. “Like me, she is a patriot and has supported the Trump agenda for years without seeking political favors in return. She knows I stood strong against Fauci and government overreach as a legislator, and she knows I am the only candidate who will stand strong against the special interests, the uniparty, and any swamp creatures that try to stop the Trump agenda. I am honored to have her support.”

The comments included a clear swipe at Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Panama City Republican who also filed for the seat despite living outside of CD 1. Patronis, though, boasts the support of Trump and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. Several others who considered a CD 1 run endorsed Patronis as well, citing Trump’s support.

But that hasn’t discouraged other candidates from jumping into the race. Indeed, at the point Rudman qualified, former Justice Department official Kevin Gaffney and Federalist Society member Michael Dylan Thompson both had already qualified for the Republican Primary. Two other Republicans besides Patronis have also filed with the state, and fighter pilot Jeff Witt announced plans to run this week.

Two write-in candidates also qualified, ensuring a General Election must take place.

All candidates must qualify by Friday at noon.