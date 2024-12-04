Mike Johnson endorses Jimmy Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson is backing Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ campaign for Congress. The move means the Panama City Republican has the support of House leadership and of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I am proud to endorse Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for Florida’s 1st District,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.

“No one is better to represent Florida’s Panhandle than Jimmy, who will bring his experience in business and as CFO to help us fix our economy, secure the border, restore peace through strength, and fight for President Trump’s America First agenda. I look forward to working with Jimmy to help defend our House majority and deliver for the American people.”

Patronis welcomed the support from the Louisiana Republican. “Thank You Speaker Johnson!” Patronis posted on X.

The support will be key as Patronis runs in a crowded field of candidates to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Ahead of a Friday qualification deadline, nine Republicans have made moves to run for the open seat.

Gaetz resigned from the CD 1 seat after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the Cabinet post, he also said he will not return to his congressional seat in January.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Johnson has now weighed in on two Special Elections for House seats in Florida that were created by Trump assembling his incoming administration. Johnson has also endorsed state Sen. Randy Fine to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

A Special Primary Election is scheduled for Jan. 28. A Special General Election will be held on April 1.

Patronis has resigned his CFO position in order to run, effective on March 31.