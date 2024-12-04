December 4, 2024
Jimmy Patronis endorses Joe Gruters as his preferred successor as Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Ogles

patronis gruters
Gov. DeSantis must name a replacement for Patronis, who has resigned to run for Congress.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants state Sen. Joe Gruters to succeed him in his statewide office.

“I fully endorse Joe Gruters as my replacement for CFO,” Patronis posted on X. “Joe has worked very closely with my office on a number of consumer protection initiatives, including reining in annoying telemarketing calls. He knows insurance and he’s experienced in storm recovery. Most importantly, he’s a CPA, so he’s going to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud, waste and abuse.”

Patronis said as a former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters’ conservative credentials “are tried and true.”

“I want to see this office continue its progress in supporting Florida’s economy, putting policyholders first and supporting our firefighters,” Patronis said. “Joe’s the right man for the job.”

Patronis, a candidate for a Special Election for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat, has already resigned from his Cabinet post effective March 31. Gov. Ron DeSantis must name a replacement to serve out the remainder of Patronis’ term.

Gruters has already filed to run for Chief Financial Officer in 2026, when term limits prevented Patronis from seeking another term. Even before that, President-elect Donald Trump had endorsed Gruters for the job, something Patronis also noted in his announcement supporting Gruters.

He embraced Patronis’ support.

“I am truly honored to have the support and endorsement of Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis,” Gruters told Florida Politics.

“He has been a steadfast leader for our state, and I know he will make an outstanding member of Congress. I look forward to continuing the fight for Florida’s homeowners, particularly in addressing the skyrocketing insurance rates that are burdening families. As your next CFO, reducing those rates will be my top priority. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to President Trump, Senator Rick Scott, and Congressmen Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube for their early support in this important journey.”

There has previously been speculation DeSantis could appoint a closer ally to himself, like state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, setting up a Republican Primary in 2026. But Patronis’ endorsement notably comes as speculation heats up around whether Trump may abandon current Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth and instead nominate DeSantis to head up the Pentagon.

Gruters has boasted a yearslong relationship with Trump that dates back to the Sarasota Republican serving as Co-Chair to the Florida arm of the incoming President’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Notably, Gruters is set to enter his last legislative term before term limits prevent him from seeking re-election to the Senate seat. He was named as Senate Fiscal Policy Committee Chair by Senate President Ben Albritton for this term.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

