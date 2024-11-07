Joe Gruters to head up Senate Fiscal Policy Committee

All matters of fiscal policy in the Senate must pass through Sen. Joe Gruters.

Senate President-designate Ben Albritton named the Sarasota Republican as the new Chair of the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy.

“Senator Gruters will lead this important committee. Throughout our service together in both the House and Senate I have witnessed Joe’s leadership abilities. With the timeline to spend pandemic funds coming to an end, we know we need to continue to make smart, fiscally responsible adjustments to align our spending with post-pandemic level spending that is sustainable for the long term,” Albritton wrote in a memo to Senators.

“This includes bills with a fiscal impact that must be accounted for in our budget. It will be extremely important that we continue to hold the line and thoroughly vet requests for continued funding as well as new funding. Joe will be a strong leader in this endeavor.”

Gruters has served in the Senate since 2018, when he was elected to the upper chamber after a single House term. He initially won a Special Election after former Sen. Greg Steube resigned to run successfully for U.S. House. But that meant Gruters had to stand for re-election again in 2020 and 2022, winning both times. He is now serving his last term in the Senate and has already filed for Chief Financial Officer in 2026.

Notably, Gruters’ Senate District 22 neighbors Albritton’s Senate District 27.

Outside of his public service, Gruters runs a Sarasota County accounting firm, Robinson, Gruters & Roberts.

Albritton said the Fiscal Policy Committee will handle both policy and budget requests.

“In order to allow the Committee on Appropriations ample time to thoroughly review and prepare the General Appropriations Act, the Committee on Fiscal Policy will continue to provide an alternative path to the Senate Calendar for bills with a fiscal impact,” Albritton wrote. “This structure allows time for robust discussion and debate on both budget items and policy initiatives prior to consideration by the full Senate.”