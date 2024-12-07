Gov. DeSantis awards $20M to 17 rural projects. ‘Project Boomer’ in Wakulla County is the biggest winner

Gov. Ron DeSantis had $20 million to apportion to counties across Florida through the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund for Fiscal Year 2025. He just announced the awardees.

Atop the list is Wakulla County in the Big Bend area, which notched a more than $4.5 million apportionment.

The money will go toward building a 100,000-square-foot facility in Opportunity Park to house the operations of a homegrown company looking to expand. The undertaking is called “Project Boomer,” a press note from the Governor’s Office said.

An October project overview by the Wakulla Economic Development Council all but names the business: Tallahassee-headquartered Residential Elevators, which at one time was Wakulla’s largest employer.

Founded in 1996, Residential Elevators today employs more than 300 employees at its Crawfordville assembly site, Georgia steel factory and elsewhere across the country.

As its name suggests, the company specializes in home elevators. And according to a July feature by the Tallahassee Democrat, business is booming.

The $4.5 million will help Wakulla pay for land and design, to permit and improve the property for lease to Residential Elevators “and support the county’s active pipeline project,” the Governor’s Office said.

It’s expected to create 42 new jobs and retain 79 others.

The second-biggest earmark, $2.5 million, is going to the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District for the rehabilitation of 17 lift stations damaged during Hurricane Idalia.

It follows an identical apportionment DeSantis approved — and hand-delivered in the form of a giant check — in February for the same project.

“Florida is committed to supporting our rural communities and providing the resources they need for economic growth,” Desantis said in a statement. “These investments will support infrastructure improvements, attract business and create long-term economic success.”

Other RIF awards the Governor announced Friday include:

— $1,665,000 to the Jackson Board of County Commissioners for enhancing the public sewer system along U.S. 231 through the rehabilitation of the Barber Road Lift Station.

— $1,655,000 to the city of Marianna for upgrades to a city-owned facility, including an OSHA-compliant drive-in ramp, a roll-up door, relocation of ceiling obstructions and building life safety and code compliance. The Governor’s Office said the project is expected to create 110 jobs.

— $1.5 million to Indian River State College to complete first-phase property assessment and planning for the revitalization of the Okeechobee School for Boys property. The project is expected to create 10 jobs.

— $1,478,822 to the Hardee County Industrial Development Authority for the construction of a centralized parking area in the city of Wauchula to support local businesses, tourism and an ongoing housing project adjacent to the downtown site.

— $1,396,319 to the city of Perry to demolish and rebuild a lift station to help prevent sewer overflows and mitigate risks from the use of obsolete equipment.

— $1,233,000 to the city of Bonifay to build drainage improvements meant to address “significant flooding issues” at four key locations.

— $1.1 million to the town of Lee to complete construction and construction engineering inspection for upgrades to the water line that will service the Madison County Industrial Park. The project is expected to create 40-50 new jobs.

— $620,000 to the town of Cross City for the evaluation and improvement of three potable water wells, and the potential construction of a fourth, to maintain and support the water plant.

— $600,000 to the Sebring Airport Authority for two road-improvement projects at the hub.

— $441,125 to the city of Wauchula for the expansion and resurfacing of Hogan Street connecting to U.S. 17.

— $300,000 to Dixie County to develop a master plan for the improvement of Cross City Airport’s primary access road.

— $295,000 to the city of Chipley to complete the design, engineering and survey work needed to extend public sewer services along Brickyard Road.

— $84,500 to the city of Sneads for “urgent repairs” to the town’s water system that were identified in a recent Department of Environmental Protection inspection.

— $67,500 to Washington County to study the county’s current infrastructure, environmental factors and determine its readiness for future commercial development.

According to the Department of Commerce, the RIF is meant to pay for planning, preparing and financing infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation, capital investment and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies. Funds from the RIF are often used as a match for other infrastructure funding programs, including those from the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant, U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Commerce.

Of the $20 million made available through the RIF for Fiscal Year 2024-25, $15 million was available for rural communities statewide, with the remainder reserved for Panhandle-specific counties including Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington.

Last fiscal year, DeSantis awarded nearly $30 million to 43 rural infrastructure projects through the RIF.

His Office said a record 93 applications came in this year requesting more than $115 million.

Since 2019, the program has awarded more than $90 million.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to prioritize our rural communities,” Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly said in a prepared statement. “These strategic, targeted investments are focused on job creators — these funds will immediately create new jobs and ready sites for new business in the heart of Florida for generations to come.”