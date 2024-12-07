Takeaways from Tallahassee — Winter Wonder Festival

Now that it’s December, the holiday festivities can finally begin.

Don’t get us wrong, some strange individuals have been wearing their ugly Christmas sweaters since Nov. 1, but the rest of us can finally join in and feel like we aren’t metaphorically cheating on Thanksgiving.

And you already know “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will be blasting at every retail store and pop station for the next four weeks.

Cities and towns across America begin to showcase their spirit, whether that’s in NYC with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree or a small town in the Midwest with a local Nativity scene. One of the most important elements of the holiday season is being with friends and family and bonding with the spirit of community. For almost four decades, Tallahassee has been bringing all walks of life together for the annual Winter Festival, and this year is no different.

This Saturday, the 38th annual “Winter Festival — A celebration of lights, music and arts” will bring holiday joy to Tallahassee natives.

Numerous activities and events are available for adults and children alike to get into the Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa spirit.

Live out your “Candy Lane” board game dreams and stroll down Candy Cane Lane, which will be in McCarty Park.

Little ones not in the mood for a walk? Why not go to Kleman Plaza and watch one of the Christmas films they’ll be playing, such as “A Muppets Christmas” and “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure” (sadly, we don’t think the Christmas classic “Die Hard” will play during this block).

Live music, dancers and actors will perform skits, sing songs, and mesmerize you with their dance moves throughout downtown. One of the night’s bright spots (pun intended) is the Lighting Ceremony, which takes place at 6 p.m. at Bloxham Park. At this event, all the Christmas lights finally illuminate and brighten the downtown area.

Any fitness junkies in the holiday mood? The classic Capital Health Plan Jingle Bell Run starts at 6:15 p.m. and is a modest 1.5-mile course through the historic and beautiful downtown Tallahassee.

The festivities wrap up with the Nighttime Holiday Parade, which starts at 7:15 p.m. The parade goes down Monroe Street and will have over 60 entries to help add to the cheer.

Now, we are sure some holiday Grinch has pointed out that this event is taking place in downtown Tallahassee and on one of the most important connecting streets in the 850, which could cause issues. There will be heavy downtown traffic, and many roads will be closed. So, all people traveling downtown Tallahassee on Dec. 7 and all jolly festival participants must plan accordingly for parking and driving arrangements.

Enjoy the lights, listen to the music, and check out all the cool floats this Saturday with your friends and family because, at the end of the day, this time of year is about spending time with the most important people in your life — and eggnog. But in that order, specifically.

Mr. Secretary: Could Gov. Ron DeSantis end up in the Pentagon? That’s the contention of well-sourced reporters covering the incoming Donald Trump White House in blockbuster stories that follow the Governor and the President-elect both showing up and sitting together at a funeral for three Palm Beach Sheriff’s Officers slain in the line of duty. While no one is going on record about the possibility of the Florida Governor replacing Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth as the President-elect’s pick, multiple media outlets are probing the possibility.

Press pause: This week, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services approved expanding the Florida KidCare program, provided by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). However, Florida officials have put a hold on the action. The federal move would have allowed more Floridians to be eligible for the program that provides insurance for children by increasing the income threshold for eligibility. Before the expansion, a Florida family of four couldn’t have a household income of more than $64,500 to participate. The expansion would have increased that cap to $90,000. But Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration has requested a 30-day extension of the federal stipulations for expansion, saying it was granted under President Joe Biden and that the incoming Donald Trump administration would likely review the move.

Packed race: The field is set in the Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congress. A total of 16 candidates qualified to run in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. That includes 10 Republicans, a Democrat, a candidate without party affiliation and four write-in candidates. Republicans running in a Jan. 28 Primary include Aaron Dimmock, Kevin Gaffney, Jeff Macey, Greg Merk, John Mills, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Jeff Peacock, Rep. Joel Rudman, Michael Dylan Thompson and Gene Valentino. Other candidates who will appear on the April 1 ballot for the Special General Election are Gay Valimont and Stephen Broden, while write-in candidates include Richard Paul Dembinsky, Stanley Gray, Jonathan Green, and Stan McDaniels.

Early addition?: Chief Financial Officer Patronis wants state Sen. Joe Gruters to succeed him in his statewide office. “I fully endorse Joe Gruters as my replacement for CFO,” Patronis posted on X. “Joe has worked very closely with my office on a number of consumer protection initiatives, including reining in annoying telemarketing calls. He knows insurance and he’s experienced in storm recovery. Most importantly, he’s a CPA, so he’s going to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud, waste and abuse.” Patronis said that, as a former Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, Gruters’ conservative credentials “are tried and true.”

Bowing out: Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister removed himself from consideration to head the Drug Enforcement Agency just two days after Trump tapped him for the job. Chronister had received praise for the nomination from a bipartisan group of local and state officials. But he also faced pushback from U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas, who argued that his policies during the COVID-19 pandemic were disqualifying.

— Cyber Moo-day —

Every year, Friday-Monday post-Thanksgiving is huge for penny pinchers. Famously seen in many videos and photos (or for those who lived it), “Black Friday” used to be the money-saving event of the year, but as online shopping has boomed over the past two decades, many have flocked to a new tradition: “Cyber Monday.”

On this Cyber Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody released a video offering tips to the millions of Floridians in the state to avoid scams and hackers while looking to find a good deal online. Last year, $12.4 billion was spent on Cyber Monday — a gargantuan $15.7 million a minute.

“Billions of dollars are being spent today as millions of Americans search the internet for online deals. To help better protect these consumers, we are releasing Cyber Monday shopping tips and resources. Taking a few simple steps can help you avoid scammers and cybercriminals who seek to exploit the online shopping frenzy,” Moody said.

The AG offers the following advice to avoid getting scammed: If a price is too good to be true — it is; Double-check the legitimacy of an online store by researching the store; only buy from reputable online sellers; keep antivirus on your device; use credit cards when shopping online; and avoid using public Wi-Fi with financial information.

Happy shopping!

— Holiday Hunting —

Now that Thanksgiving has officially come and gone like a plate full of Turkey and potatoes, many Floridians are gearing up for the subsequent significant spending they will be doing this holiday season.

Money can be tight at this time of year, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has an idea for Floridians. Instead of relying on that Christmas bonus that’s “definitely coming,” why not try treasure hunting for unclaimed property?

Over $31 million in November was returned to Florida citizens in unclaimed property. Unclaimed property, if one doesn’t know, is a financial asset that’s been left inactive or abandoned by its original owners, such as dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, uncashed checks, credit balances, refunds, and even abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions count.

“I’m excited to announce that our Unclaimed Property team returned more than $31 million in unclaimed property this November to Floridians statewide. With the holidays upon us and everything costing more this season, every dollar counts. Give yourself a gift this year, participate in our Holiday Money Hunt, and search now for unclaimed cash to make your holidays just a bit more bright,” said CFO Patronis.

“You can also search for your friends, family, and even your business just by visiting FLTreasureHunt.gov. It’s estimated that one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed, with an average claim of $825. Don’t delay – start your treasure hunt today.”

The unclaimed property cash is pouring in all over the state. In November alone, Pensacola rolled in $876,107, Panama City claimed $617,954, Tallahassee snagged $739,450, Jacksonville cracked $1.8 million, Gainesville gained $123,105, Orlando scrounged a whopping $5.6 million, Tampa/St. Pete had a mountainous $6.4 million, Fort Myers/Naples saw $2.0 million flow in, West Palm Beach a booming $4.2 million, and Miami at the top with $8.6 million.

— Cash cow —

A more than 1,000-acre cattle operation in Highlands County will remain undeveloped as part of another easement arranged through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

Florida is paying $4.3 million to the owners of the Bar Rocking C Ranch, which includes land in the watershed of Fisheating Creek, which is part of the Northern Everglades and Estuaries Protection Program, and land inside the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program. The entire property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“Safeguarding our state and nation’s food security while preserving Florida’s invaluable natural resources through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has been one of my top priorities as Commissioner of Agriculture,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. ”In less than two years, we’ve nearly doubled the total land preserved by this program – and we are not slowing down.”

The state’s Rural and Family Land Protection Program allows the state to purchase development rights through voluntary easements. This ensures the land from being developed while also preserving ongoing agriculture operations. The program has permanently preserved more than 125,000 acres since its start.

During the 2024 Session, state legislators set aside $100 million for the program at Simpson’s urging. The commissioner also urged legislators to put up an additional $100 million each fiscal year to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including acquiring rural lands protection easements under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

— It’s a Wonderful Drive —

The month of December is exciting for those who love the holidays. Spending time with family, eating home-cooked food, getting into fights with in-laws over politics and the art of gift-giving.

But for many who are living paycheck to paycheck or in the red, or for children in foster care, it can be a very financially difficult time of year.

First Lady Casey DeSantis announced this week the second annual “Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive,” which will collect donations through Hope Florida and Florida’s State agencies.

“Every child should get to experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day. Our Hope Navigators work tirelessly to ensure that Floridians in need are connected to resources and on their path to self-sufficiency. Through the donations of individuals and the goodwill of communities, the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive will go the extra mile to ensure a magical holiday season,” the First Lady said.

Floridians with a caring heart and a desire to help can visit this website to purchase new and unwrapped toys, which will be distributed throughout December to those in need.

“We are appreciative of the First Lady’s commitment and dedication to meet the needs of our State’s vulnerable families. This initiative ensures that those parents and caregivers in need will be able to create special memories with their children this season,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Johnathan Lott as Judge in the 17th Circuit. Lott has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida since 2020. Previously, he was an associate attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Chicago.

Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis appointed Laura Moody as Judge in the 18th Circuit. Moody has served as the Chief Legal Counsel for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the 18th Judicial Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Florida A&M University.

Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Court — The Governor has appointed Darrell Hill to serve as Judge in the 20th Circuit. Hill has served as a County Judge for Hendry County since 2018. Previously, he was the Owner of Darrell R. Hill, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Cumberland School of Law. Hill fills the judicial vacancy created by the enactment of HB 5401.

Board of Professional Engineers — DeSantis has appointed Brock Shrader and reappointed James Gonzalez, John Pistorino, Denise Ramsey and Pankaj “P.J.” Shah to the Board of Professional Engineers. Shrader is the President of Wilson & Girgenti, P.A. He is earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and his law degree from FAMU. Gonzalez is a Co-Founder at Cobb & Gonzalez, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida and his master’s degree and law degree from Villanova University. Pistorino is the President of Pistorino & Alam Consulting Engineers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Florida and his master’s degree from the University of Miami. Ramsey of Jacksonville is the vice president and Chief Engineer for Haskell Architects & Engineers. Ramsey earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree in business administration from Jacksonville University. Shah is the President and CEO of Cumbey & Fair. He earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Baroda and his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

— FDOT Future —

It feels like many nationally don’t understand how big Florida is. Assuming you have no accidents or delays from Panama City to Key West, it would take you 11.5 hours to travel 740 miles — but all Floridians know it would be closer to 14-15.

With a large state, transportation is very important, especially since many tourists travel to the state.

On Dec. 11, the Florida Department of Transportation District 1 office will hold a public meeting in Bartow to present its draft tentative five-year work program. The program, which includes transportation system improvements scheduled for the fiscal years 2025-26 through 2029-30, is exciting.

District 1 for the Florida Department of Transportation includes the counties of Manatee, Sarasota, Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Hendry, Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Hardee, DeSoto and Polk — counties that have I-75, I-4 and 1-275.

A formal presentation will occur at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Bartow offices at 801 N. Broadway Ave., or one can register and attend virtually using the link here.

FDOT representatives will be available to take questions from Dec. 9-13 by appointment during business hours — unlike that annoying professor who said you could only email them during office hours.

— FDEM shows off water-shedding plans —

Hurricane Season is officially over, and it was a tough round for residents of the Sunshine State this year.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene wreaked havoc and dominated headlines all across the United States. As climate change rages on and more and more politicians cover their ears and scream, “La-la-la-la-la, I can’t hear you. It’s cold outside,” many governments and citizens look to take proactive measures to protect their communities.

This week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced its proposal period for the Watershed Planning Program, which is available to fill out on the State Watershed Planning Program page.

A watershed is a land area that collects rainfall and runoff. Any Floridian can picture something near them that falls into this description; and watershed planning for those who don’t know is a process of assessing the health and status of a body of water and the land that drains to it, and to identify sources of pollution or danger to a community.

Local government units, water management agencies, and intergovernmental partnerships can all apply online. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The Florida Disaster website states that Florida has the longest coastline in the contiguous United States. Because of that, Floridians are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and that watershed planning can help.

Skeptics might note that this could ruin some of the beautiful, untouched nature and ecosystems of Florida areas. One could argue that storm surges from hurricanes will do that anyway, and this is the only way to stop it.

But if there were only some reason all these storms are getting worse and the weather is getting warmer — we could combat that. It makes you wonder.

— Rep. repping parks —

Florida has the reputation it does for many reasons, both good and bad.

From Disney World and beautiful beaches to Florida man and meth. There isn’t really an in-between.

Undoubtedly, one of the state’s greatest assets is Florida’s beautiful nature, protected through our state parks.

Florida State Parks Foundation president Kathleen Brennan made the huge announcement this week that North Florida Democratic Rep. Allison Tant has, effective immediately, joined the Florida State Foundation Board of Directors.

“Rep. Tant’s passion for our state parks makes her a natural fit to join the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Her experience and perspective as a sitting member of the Florida House will be invaluable as we seek to elevate Florida’s state parks to even greater heights in the years ahead,” said Florida State’s Parks Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward.

Hailing originally from Duval, Tant was named a “Florida State Parks Foundation Legislative Champion” for her role in creating the “Explore our State Parks” specialty license plates that, when sold, the foundation receives $25. A whopping 17,000 plates have been sold since 2022, and all the proceeds go to preserve, protect, and sustain Florida’s 175 state parks, trails, and historic sites.

“With Rep. Tant now a part of our team, along with an excellent slate of officers, I believe we are better equipped than ever to support our state parks as they continue to raise the bar as the best state parks system in the nation,” said President Kathleen Brennan.

— Cucumber Chronicles —

The art of being vegan and vegetarian is very popular nowadays. Every nice new restaurant that is built that inevitably goes out of business in three years tends to be a high-end restaurant that only offers oven-baked yams.

Maybe that’s a bit hyperbolic, but there’s truth in it. Eating healthy also merits; many vegetables offer significant health benefits. Carrots are supposedly good for eyesight, eggplants are a funny text to send a friend and are suitable for heart health, and squash is an excellent source of fiber and can even help with sleep.

However, if you eat cucumbers, which are great for your immune system and a good source of vitamin K, you don’t want any traces of meat on them — let alone salmonella.

This past week, Sunfed Produce recalled all sizes of white fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard with the grower’s name or “Argotato, SA de C.V. ” on it because of the risk of salmonella.

A typical food illness, salmonella, is a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach pain. It is usually caused by touching raw eggs, raw red meat, seafood, or poultry and not properly cleaning your hands.

Salmonella is especially risky for newborns, people over 65, and those with sickle cell disease. It feels safe to say stay clear of the Sunfed Produce cucumbers this week — even if it’s for an at-home spa day.

— Biblio-Tech —

Thanksgiving break has passed for university students, meaning it’s crunch time to get grades up and that “finals season” is here.

Everyone has different studying habits — some like to be alone in their room, some go to a coffee shop, and others go to the library.

Florida State University’s main library, Robert Manning Strozier Library, is a popular study spot regardless of the time of year, but during “finals season,” it can be extremely packed.

FSU, the university libraries, and the information technology services team have introduced a new real-time report application named “Occuspace” for FSU students to see the library’s occupancy levels this finals season.

The report will be available on library levels and through the myFSU mobile app. Think of it like the entrances of Disney attractions, which let you know how long you’ll have to wait to enjoy the ride.

“The library acquired Occuspace to address the long-standing issue of students struggling to find a seat in Strozier Library. For years, we’ve heard students’ frustration as they searched floor by floor without success,” said assessment librarian Kirsten Kinsley.

Occuspace shows the real-time seating capacity for students on each floor, which ranges from “low” to “very high” to inform studies. For FSU students, the days of aimlessly walking around trying to find a spot in the library may soon be over.

— Business as FSUsual —

Florida State University students are no strangers to solicitation or people marketing to them while walking through the beautiful campus.

Whether it’s Landis Green and seeing a dating app sell their product or by Integration statue and having a political club throw flyers in your face. In fact, “Market Wednesday” is a popular FSU tradition where retailers and clubs sell products on campus.

But when your fellow students and peers are selling their goods and services and showing off their business, it seems a little more special, and that’s precisely what an FSU college encourages.

The annual “Entrepreneurship Expo,” hosted by the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University, occurred during FSU’s homecoming week. Over 50 FSU student-run businesses gathered on Landis Green.

The event allows students to network with fellow business owners and entrepreneurs, showcase their services and passions, and discuss business ventures. Students can also learn and grow from peer advice.

“Being able to talk to other students allowed me to pitch my services to a different crowd. Engaging with other passionate entrepreneurs ignited my own drive and reminded me that with hard work, dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. Success isn’t just a destination – it’s the result of believing in yourself and embracing every opportunity to grow,” said Caitlin Elam, a commercial entrepreneurship major.

The expo is a hallmark of the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship and was another big success this year.

— FAMU ‘Strikes’ gold on commencement speakers —

As we roll into December, many exciting events begin to happen: the College Football Playoffs (which we all know the committee and ESPN will get wrong), the holiday season, cold weather, and the end of the calendar year.

But for many university students nationwide, December is also graduation month. While not as popular as spring graduation, many students still graduate at the end of the fall semester.

This week, Florida A&M University announced that Malinda Williams and Marc H. Morial will be the keynote speakers of the 2024 fall commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Dec. 13-14 at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Williams is a Hollywood actress known for films such as “High School High” and “First Sunday. ” She is also a successful author and the founder of the Arise and Shine Foundation, a charity that aims to advance and elevate the personal and professional development of underrepresented women and girls.

Morial is the President and CEO of the National Urban League, a nonpartisan civil rights organization founded in 1910 and based in New York City that advocates for social justice and economic growth for African Americans and against racial discrimination.

“We are honored to welcome two remarkable speakers who will inspire and celebrate our graduates with their powerful messages,” said FAMU Interim President Timothy L. Beard.

Even if you don’t have a loved one or friend graduating from FAMU this winter, maybe it’s worth going anyway to cheer on the next generation of rattlers and to hear some interesting orators.

— Looking forward —

Can Florida State bounce back next season?

Was the 2024 Florida State Seminoles’ football season an aberration or a harbinger of things to come?

That’s the biggest question facing Mike Norvell and company after a disastrous fall from the top 10 to the bottom of the barrel.

Coming off an undefeated regular season in 2023, the Seminoles had some key players to replace. Quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Keon Coleman, running back Trey Benson, and defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske among them.

The players tasked with filling their shoes did not deliver, finishing with a 2-10 record and winning only one ACC game.

The Florida State offense ended the season ranked 132nd out of 133 FBS teams in total offense. Only Kent St. gained fewer yards per game than the Seminoles. FSU’s 15.4 points per game was better than only three other FBS schools, Southern Miss, Houston and Kent St. The team struggled with transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as the starter. When he was injured, the Noles’ efficiency wasn’t much better with Brock Glenn or Luke Kromenhoek at quarterback. Collectively, the trio threw 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Only Kromenhoek had more touchdowns than interceptions.

Defensively, FSU allowed 28 points per game, ranking the squad 88th in the country. It was not good, but not as egregious as the offense. No player had more than four sacks, and the team collected only four interceptions all season. Those numbers do not live up to the typical defenses at Florida State.

So where will help come from?

There are four key ways college football teams can improve: adding better players in recruiting, adding talent in the transfer portal, developing existing players, and better coaching.

FSU’s recruiting efforts have been lackluster. 247sportsranks the Seminoles’ incoming class as the 25th-best in the nation. Of the 18 players who signed on Wednesday’s national signing day, 10 were 4-star recruits, and eight were considered three-star recruits.

FSU did land a significant coup when they nabbed Leesburg, Georgia, running back Ousmane Kromah, who had been a Georgia verbal commit. Kromah is considered the fourth-best running back prospect in the country.

The Seminoles must find some experienced players in the transfer portal to rebound next season. New offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn must implement a new system to transform the Seminoles’ offense. Malzahn has a top reputation as an offensive mind and left the head coaching job at UCF to join the staff in Tallahassee.

Then, the existing players on the roster must improve. That means getting stronger in the weight room and improving their approach to game preparation. The coaching staff and the players share that burden.

Florida State’s 2025 schedule includes an opening weekend home game against Alabama and the traditional season-ending matchup with the Florida Gators. The ACC schedule won’t likely be overly taxing if FSU is in form. Miami comes to Tallahassee, while the Noles travel to Clemson and a cross-country trek to Standford. But after this season, there is no guarantee that the Noles will look the part of conference title contenders.

