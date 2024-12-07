Visit Orlando breaks record with Magical Dining charity money

Visit Orlando raised a record-breaking $352,218 for several Orange County nonprofits during this year’s Magical Dining, the organization announced this week.

Visit Orlando said this year was 30% up from 2023 and beat the previous record set in 2020, when the community supported struggling restaurants during the pandemic.

For 19 years, Orlando has celebrated Magical Dining, where some of the city’s best restaurants all offer fixed-rate deals. Out of every meal, $1 or $2 went to charity during the six weeks Magical Dining ran this Fall. Visit Orlando has raised nearly $3 million for charity since 2009.

“Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining not only shines a spotlight on the incredible culinary talent throughout our destination but also strengthens the community by supporting meaningful local causes,” said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando. “This year’s program was our largest to date, with 150 restaurants participating, including 25 new venues and nine MICHELIN Guide honorees — and the results are evident with the donation raised. We are deeply grateful to all diners and restaurant partners whose contributions are transforming lives and helping build a sustainable future in Central Florida.”

The main charity getting the funds is the Mustard Seed of Central Florida, which helps people out of poverty while being conscious of environmental impacts. The organization has repurposed more than 160,000 mattresses, according to Visit Orlando.

“We are so excited about being able to expand our program to help even more people in need by offering a sliding scale for our program fee. And we’re also going to be able to support our staff. We will be expanding our recycling efforts by purchasing some equipment that’s much needed as well,” said Kathy Baldwin, the group’s Executive Director.

Visit Orlando also gave $3,000 to six other nonprofits which seek to clean up the environment, support the poor, help young people and more.

“We’re truly thankful to our local community and visitors from beyond Orlando for supporting these nonprofits through their participation in Magical Dining,” said Erick Hawkins, Orlando Health’s chief administrative officer and Visit Orlando board member in a statement. “With this record-breaking year, we’re especially excited to continue seeing how this extraordinary program’s impact enhances the health and wellness of our community.”