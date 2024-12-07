Donald Trump in Paris for Notre Dame reopening

Donald Trump is off on his first international trip as president-elect, ready to join world leaders and dignitaries in Paris for a Saturday celebration of the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019.

Trump wrote when he accepted the invitation earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had done “a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Since Trump touched down at Paris’ Orly Airport on Saturday morning, more than 20 French government security agents have been helping ensure his safety alongside the Secret Service, according to French national police. A special French police van has also provided anti-drone protection for Trump’s convoy.

Security is tighter than usual outside the U.S. Embassy and other sites around Paris for the grandiose Notre Dame reopening, where dozens of international VIPs are expected.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating a relationship with the president-elect since he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris last month. But his office nonetheless played down the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians who do not currently hold office had been invited as well.

Trump was invited as president-elect of a “friendly nation,” Macron’s office said, adding, “This is in no way exceptional, we’ve done it before.”

President Joe Biden was invited as well but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict and said that the first lady, Jill Biden, will instead represent the U.S.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.