University of Miami Hurricanes bumped out of NCAA college football playoffs

Chances were slim and ultimately too far for the University of Miami Hurricanes football program as they just missed getting a slot the NCAA College Football Playoff post-season tournament.

This is the first year the NCAA expanded the FCS playoff system from four teams to 12 teams and the ‘Canes were just on the outside looking in. The 13-member 2024 College Football Playoff Committee Sunday named Miami as 13th in the country, meaning they were not elevated to the playoff format.

Despite finishing with a surprising 10-2 record, it wasn’t good enough to get into the playoff system. Clemson, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference, which the Hurricanes are part of, slipped into the playoffs as the strongest playoff team from the conference after they beat Southern Methodist University in the ACC championship game. UM’s two losses prevented the Hurricanes from reaching the conference title game and even though SMU lost, that team still made it into the playoffs.

With UM getting bounced out of the 12-team playoff tournament, that leaves the entire state of Florida FBS set of football teams without any representation in the expanded NCAA playoff system.

The ACC was lacking notable representation in the playoff tournament compared to other big-time conferences. The Big 10 has four teams in the playoffs. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has three teams in the post-season tournament.

The playoff bracket has the Oregon Ducks, the top seed, Arizona State Sun Devils, Boise State Broncos and Georgia Bulldogs getting a first-round bye.

The lineup on the first round includes the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns hosting the Clemson Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions hosting SMU and Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the Indiana Hoosiers.

Now that the Miami Hurricanes are out of the playoff picture, The Miami Herald and other sports media outlets are reporting the team is being considered for the Pop-Tarts Bowl set for Dec. 28 in Orlando.