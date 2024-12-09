Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.24

Good Monday morning.

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles is throwing his hat in the ring to succeed outgoing Rep. Joel Rudman.

“As a businessman, I understand just how important it is we have leaders in Tallahassee who build on the legacy of leadership that has made Florida a conservative model of the nation. Under the leadership of President (Donald) Trump and Gov. (Ron) DeSantis, Florida is a nationwide leader in economic prosperity, public safety and education,” Boyles said in a press release announcing his run.

Boyles founded The Main Street Land Title Company, a real estate closing business. He left that company in 2019 and now runs Adams Sanitation, which serves almost 30,000 families and businesses in Northwest Florida, according to a release sent out by his team.

Boyles just finished serving 12 years on the Okaloosa County Commission. He has also served as Chair of the Okaloosa Library Cooperative, the Okaloosa Walton Transportation Planning Organization, and the Crestview Community Redevelopment Agency.

“I look forward to taking our conservative, America First agenda to the doorsteps of every voter in District 3. A vision that values individual freedom and an adherence to our constitutional principles,” Boyles said. “The work begins today and I’m excited for the opportunity ahead.”

—@realDonaldTrump: (Bashar) Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead in a war that should never have started and could go on forever. Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!

—@MaElviraSalazar: We know the road to Damascus can change people. Just ask Paul who went from a terrorizer of Christians to an apostle. With the rebels taking Damascus, I am hopeful that we can put the past behind us and start a new chapter for an inclusive, democratic Syria.

—@mediazona_en: Bashar Assad arrived in Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reports, citing Kremlin sources

—@samstein: Almost like a drop in the bucket at this point. But the President-elect, today, called for jailing SIX currently elected members of Congress and THREE former members. Uncharted territory here.

—@RedditCFB: BREAKING: Florida State has not been selected for the Playoff.

—@statsowar: We should’ve let Timothée Chalamet set the playoff bracket.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s hospitality lobby asked state lawmakers for a way to allow undocumented workers to fill labor shortages” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — Last year, as Florida’s service and hospitality industries scrambled to address labor shortages worsened by the state’s harsh new immigration policies, the major lobbying group representing them pitched an idea to state legislators that they believed could help: Why not make it easier for employers to lawfully hire the sizable number of undocumented immigrants who have lived and worked under the table in Florida for years?

The Sunshine State is home to the country’s third-largest population of undocumented immigrants — 747,000 as of 2022 — who contribute roughly $1.8 billion to the state’s economy through local and state taxes. Behind construction and agriculture, hospitality is the top industry, employing the largest shares of the country’s undocumented workforce.

It’s also a pivotal industry in Central Florida, as a popular tourist destination home to major theme parks like Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, a state affiliate of the politically influential National Restaurant Association, drafted legislation for Florida lawmakers to review last year.

The “Essential Worker Act” sought to create an ‘essential worker’ permit program allowing people who have lived in Florida for at least three years and meet specific eligibility criteria to be lawfully employed in the state. Under a controversial immigration law (SB 1718) approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023, employers who knowingly hire or recruit undocumented workers in Florida can be subject to penalties that include the suspension of their business license.

“This doesn’t establish permanent citizenship and doesn’t confer any rights that accompany permanent citizenship,” an explainer document for the restaurant lobby’s proposal reassures. “It only provides a mechanism to lawfully work.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Speaker Daniel Perez, it’s time to restore abortion rights in Florida” via Dwight Bullard of the Orlando Sentinel — Recently, the Florida state Legislature convened its Organizational Session in Tallahassee. In his remarks, new House Speaker Perez said he wanted to block out the noise from social media and lobbyists’ influence and focus on what’s best for Floridians. Setting aside that, as the House Rules Chair from 2022-2024, Rep. Perez single-handedly fast-tracked some of the most disruptive and harmful bills passed by the Florida Legislature, including a six-week abortion ban. Despite this, I’ll take him to his word and put partisanship aside.

“Jason Brodeur wants to help citrus growers, protect private property rights” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In the 2025 Session, Sen. Brodeur wants to invest in Florida’s citrus industry, prioritize how to spend casino money to help the environment and protect private property rights. Brodeur, the influential Republican lawmaker from Seminole County who is Senate President Pro Tempore, is looking to make his mark as he continues to lead the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. Brodeur is a health care consultant by trade, but he says he understands the agriculture industry. He points to his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida, where he studied agriculture. Brodeur also owns a small timber farm in Jefferson County, part of the state’s Big Bend region. “I am an actual farmer, although it’s not my main vocation,” Brodeur said.

“Michele Rayner rolls out first round of endorsements in SD 16 bid” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Just days after announcing her run for Florida Senate District 16, state Rep. Rayner is rolling out a slate of endorsements from elected officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Among those backing Rayner early are Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders, and Hillsborough County School Board member Henry “Shake” Washington. “State Rep. Michele Rayner is no stranger to tough problems. She is unafraid to tackle challenges in a very thoughtful way and she makes sure that the voices of the residents are always heard. I am proud to support Rep. Rayner for her campaign for the Florida Senate,” Myers said. Rayner is running to succeed Sen. Darryl Rouson, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits.

“Shevrin Jones to take on derelict boats, cashless businesses, water utilities” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session, Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Jones is putting together a slate of policy proposals aimed at improving the lives of residents in and outside of, his district. Some, such as a measure that would ban brick-and-mortar businesses from refusing cash payments, are repeats of legislation he’s filed in prior Sessions. But there are new ones, including a soon-to-be-filed bill designed to deal with derelict vessels littering parts of Biscayne Bay. Lawmakers passed legislation early this year to further limit overnight anchoring in certain parts of Biscayne Bay. But the bill, which passed with just two “no” votes from Republican House members, did nothing to address long-anchored but abandoned boats whose deterioration over time contributes to the bay’s health maladies.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman floats drowning prevention, clean water bills” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Gossett-Seidman lives in and represents Highland Beach, an oceanside municipality in Florida, whose 1,350 coastal miles is the most of any contiguous state in America. Naturally, the safety of people in the water — and of the water itself — is frequently on her mind. It’s in her legislation, too. Three of four bills the sophomore lawmaker highlighted as priorities in the 2025 Legislative Session have to do with water. The first would make mandatory a provision that few can argue shouldn’t already exist: lifesaving rings at every beach that can be thrown by anyone to rescue swimmers in distress.

— SPECIALS —

“Aaron Dimmock, months after challenging Matt Gaetz in Primary, jumps into Special Election to replace him” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Dimmock, the Republican challenger recruited by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy against Gaetz, is running again for the seat in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The Pensacola Republican filed with the state and paid a $10,440 qualifying fee on Friday morning, hours before the qualification deadline for a Special Election to replace Gaetz in Congress. Gaetz resigned from Congress after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz withdrew from consideration amid a tough confirmation process, he made clear he does not plan to be sworn into Congress for a new term in January. DeSantis has called a Special Election in CD 1 to fill the seat.

“Nine candidates qualify for race to replace Mike Waltz in CD 6” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Multiple Republicans and Democrats will be joined by more marginal candidates in the battle to replace former U.S. Rep. Waltz, currently slated to be a National Security Adviser to President-elect Trump. With the qualification deadline of noon Saturday now passed, the field is finalized in the Special Election in East-Central Florida’s 6th Congressional District. Of the nine candidates in the mix, three are Republicans, with one in particular carrying the greatest advantages into the Primary. Aaron Baker of Sorrento and Ehsan Joarder of Brooksville will face off against state Sen. Randy Fine of Brevard County.

“Democrat Ges Selmont enters CD 6 race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A former Democratic candidate for Congress is mounting another run in the wake of U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz’s resignation. Selmont, a business owner from Elkton, is thus far the sole Democrat to qualify in next year’s Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. He has graduate degrees from Yale University and Harvard University’s Extension School, after undergraduate work at Bard College and a law degree from Northeastern University. The race will be a challenge for any Democratic candidate. But Selmont has been willing to run in GOP-leaning districts before. In 2018, he got 32% support in a challenge to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford in what was then Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

— TRANSITION —

“Donald Trump promises to pardon Jan. 6 rioters on ‘Day One’” via Michael Sainato of The Guardian — In his first sit-down television news interview since winning a second presidency in November’s election, Trump renewed promises to pardon his supporters involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. He also doubled down on promises of mass deportations and tariffs in the conversation with NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker – the latter of which he acknowledged could cause Americans to pay more after riding voters’ complaints about higher prices back to the White House at the expense of Kamala Harris. “I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day,” Trump said in the interview, claiming convicted Capitol attackers had been put through a “very nasty system.” “I know the system,” said Trump, himself convicted in May by New York state prosecutors of criminally falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. “The system’s a very corrupt system.”

“Trump says members of Jan. 6 Committee should be jailed” via Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — Trump, in his first post-election TV interview, promised a confrontational return to the White House, saying he would like to see many of those who investigated him jailed, including lawmakers who led an inquiry into his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In a wide-ranging interview that also covered his tariff plans and support for his Cabinet picks, the President-elect promoted an aggressive immigration agenda, doubling down on his promise to deport all undocumented immigrants, including their family members who are in the country legally. While it is exceedingly abnormal for the leader of a democracy to express a desire to see political opponents jailed, Trump has long called for the prosecution and imprisonment of those he believes unfairly launched investigations into actions he took during his first administration.

“Trump says he will end birthright citizenship” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Trump said he still plans to end birthright citizenship in the United States on Day One — but was unable to provide insight into how he would go around the 14th Amendment. “We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people,” Trump said. “But we have to end it.” Trump also falsely noted that only the United States has birthright citizenship, despite other countries like Brazil and Canada also offering birthright citizenship. Welker asked how Trump plans to end birthright citizenship and whether he would do it through executive action. Trump responded: “If we can, through executive action.” “I was going to do it through executive action but then we had to fix COVID first, to be honest with you,” Trump said. “We have to end it. It’s ridiculous.”

“Trump ‘can’t guarantee’ Americans won’t pay more if tariffs enacted” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — Trump said he “can’t guarantee anything” when asked whether his proposed tariffs would increase prices for American families, in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that aired Sunday. “I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said, when host asked if he can guarantee American families won’t pay more under his tariff plan. “But I can say that if you looked at my — just pre-COVID, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And I had a lot of tariffs on a lot of different countries, but in particular China.

“How Trump’s transition could end up hamstringing his agenda” via Alice Miranda Ollstein of POLITICO — Trump’s transition team still has not sent policy advisers to coordinate with the federal agencies he is preparing to take over, delaying preparations that could be key to executing his ambitious agenda. The Trump transition signed an agreement Nov. 26 paving the way for those “landing teams” to begin work in the agencies. But before they can do that, the transition has to submit its lists of people who will serve on the teams to the Joe Biden administration — and they just began sending over those names late this week, the White House confirmed Friday.

“Trump calls for immediate Ukraine ceasefire” via John Irish of Reuters — Trump called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end “the madness,” prompting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and the Kremlin to list their conditions. Trump commented just hours after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris for their first face-to-face talks since Trump won last month’s U.S. election. Trump has vowed to bring about a negotiated end to the conflict but has not provided details so far. “Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, adding that Kyiv had lost some 400,000 soldiers. “There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin.”

“Want a job in the Trump administration? Be prepared for the loyalty test.” via David E. Sanger, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — At the Trump transition offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, prospective occupants of high posts inside the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies typically run through a gamut of three to four interviews, conducted in recent weeks by a mix of Silicon Valley investors and innovators and a team of the MAGA faithful. The applicants report that they have been asked about how to overhaul the Pentagon, or what technologies could make the intelligence agencies more effective, or how they feel about the use of the military to enforce immigration policy. But before they leave, some have been asked a final set of questions designed to assess their loyalty to Trump. The questions went further than just affirming allegiance to the incoming administration. The interviewers asked which candidate the applicants had supported in the three most recent elections, what they thought about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and whether they believed the 2020 Election was stolen. They got the sense that there was only one correct answer to each question.

“Trump names Alina Habba as counselor to President” via Zach Schonfeld of The Hill — Habba has represented Trump in some of his highest-profile civil cases and is perhaps most well known for her frequent television appearances vociferously defending her client. She also served as a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign. “Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team,” Trump said in a statement. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in court.”

“Has Pete Hegseth turned a corner?” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — It became clear to everyone that if Hegseth wanted to save his nomination, he would have to do it himself. And that’s what he has begun trying to do. On Wednesday, Hegseth interviewed with popular podcaster and former Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly. He firmly denied the rape allegation. On drinking, he said, “First of all, I’ve never had a drinking problem. No one’s ever approached me and said, ‘You should really look at getting help for your drinking.’ Never, never sought counseling, never sought help, but I respect and appreciate people who do. But you know, what do guys do when they come back from war oftentimes? Have some beers. How do you deal with the demons you see on the battlefield? Sometimes it’s with a bottle. Unfortunately, tragically, for too many guys, it’s with the bottle and then it’s depression and, even worse, suicide. I mean, we’ve got an epidemic of that in our country. Thank God, by the grace of God, I found my chapters of purpose that pulled me out of that.”

“Pete Hegseth urged to purge ‘woke’ officers” via The Associated Press — Military leaders are rattled by a list of “woke” senior officers that a conservative group urged Hegseth to dismiss for promoting diversity in the ranks if he is confirmed to lead the Pentagon. The list compiled by the American Accountability Foundation includes 20 general officers or senior admirals and a disproportionate number of female officers. It has chilled the Pentagon’s often frank discussions as leaders try to figure out how to address the potential firings and diversity issues under Trump. Those on the list, in many cases, seem to be targeted for public comments they made either in interviews or at events on diversity and in some cases, for retweeting posts that promote diversity. Tom Jones, a former aide to Republican Senators who leads the foundation, said Friday that those on the list are “pretty egregious” advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI, policies, which he called problematic.

“As Ron DeSantis slated for football game with Trump, bettors fade his Sec Def chances” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Did Florida’s Governor fumble his shot to run the Pentagon? That’s what investors in a prominent prediction market seem to believe Saturday morning. Per Polymarket, DeSantis has fallen behind Hegseth, the current Trump nominee for the position of Defense Secretary. A DeSantis ‘Yes’ share is priced at 23 cents, with a Hegseth Yes at 43 cents. DeSantis led in the betting market until Friday evening, with speculation swirling that he might replace the embattled former Fox News host as Trump’s pick for the job.

“Trump focuses on tariffs, not retribution, in first network TV interview” via Luke Garrett of NPR — Trump doubled down on levying tariffs in his first days in office, minimizing his prior emphasis on retribution against his perceived enemies, in his first network interview since he won the election. Trump spoke on NBC News’ Meet The Press with Kristen Welker about his vows to implement his top campaign promises — deporting all those in the U.S. illegally, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters and extending major tax cuts. Trump arrives to speak during an Election Night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, in West Palm Beach, Florida Trump has articulated ambitious plans for his first 100 days in office. Trump also promised he won’t restrict access to abortion pills and hopes to find a legislative solution that keeps “Dreamers” in the country legally. Dreamers are undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children who have legal status under an executive action from former President Barack Obama. When asked about going after Biden after the inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump said he wouldn’t focus on the “past.”

“Trump hesitates to personally lobby for endangered Cabinet picks” via Isaac Arnsdorf, Ashley Parker, Marianne LeVine and Liz Goodwin of The Washington Post — Trump, a lifelong teetotaler whose brother struggled with alcoholism and died at 42, was shaken by reports about a history of heavy drinking by his choice to lead the Pentagon, former Fox News host Hegseth. Trump’s response was to encourage Hegseth, who has said he has never had a drinking problem, to fight for his job. Trump instructed aides to defend Hegseth, activating his campaign’s rapid-response apparatus and encouraging surrogates to show support publicly. Allies have threatened Primary challenges for Senators who oppose his picks, and a group funded by billionaire Musk released an ad pressuring Senators to back Hegseth. “Pete is doing well now,” Trump said in a prerecorded clip of an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “People were a little bit concerned. … He loves the military, and I think people are starting to see it.”

“Trump’s billionaires set to take government by storm” via Zachary Basu of Axios — Trump has assembled an administration of unprecedented, mind-boggling wealth — smashing his first term record by billions of dollars. That’s even without counting the ballooning fortunes of his prized outside adviser and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. According to research by Axios and the nonprofit Americans for Tax Fairness, Trump’s projected Cabinet alone is worth at least $10 billion — an estimate that likely undervalues the total. With Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and other wealthy appointees included, the top of the Trump administration’s net worth is likely higher than the GDP of hundreds of countries, including Finland, Chile and New Zealand. Biden’s Cabinet, by comparison, was worth an estimated $118 million when he took office.

“Trump’s Surgeon General pick accidentally set off gun that killed her father” via Sean Craig of The Daily Beast — Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Trump‘s nominee for Surgeon General, accidentally knocked over a gun when she was 13 years old, causing it to fire and fatally shoot her father in the head. The full details of the 1990 incident, which Nesheiwat had only partially disclosed, was revealed in a New York Times report on Friday. She has cited the tragic incident as inspiring her to go into medicine, but the newspaper reported that she did not mention her direct role. “When I was 13 years old, I helplessly watched my dear father dying from an accident as blood was spurting everywhere,” her forthcoming memoir begins. “I couldn’t save his life. This was the start of my personal journey in life to become a physician.”

“Melania Trump says heading to the White House for the second term is much different from the first” via The Associated Press — Soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump said Friday that preparing to enter the White House for the second time looks a lot different from the first go-around. Now, she and her husband know what to expect. “You know what you need to establish, you know what kind of people you need to hire for your office,” she said on “Fox & Friends” in a rare television appearance, where she showed off holiday ornaments she’s selling and her memoir as Christmas approaches. She said the pace has been fast as Donald Trump works to build his administration: “It’s incredible, and we are very, very busy.” She’s packing up so “we can start on Day One.”

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Jubilation and gunfire as Syrians celebrate the end of the Assad family’s half-century rule” via The Associated Press — Syrians poured into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire on Sunday after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital, putting an end to the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule but raising questions about the future of the country and the wider region. Joyful crowds gathered in central squares in Damascus, waving the Syrian revolutionary flag in scenes that recalled the early days of the Arab Spring uprising before a brutal crackdown and the rise of an insurgency plunged the country into a nearly 14-year civil war. Others gleefully ransacked the presidential palace and the Assad family residence after President Assad and other top officials vanished, their whereabouts unknown. Russia, a close ally, said Assad left the country after negotiations with rebel groups and had given instructions to transfer power peacefully.

“Lloyd Austin announces new Ukraine aid, defends Joe Biden’s record on national security” via Paul McLeary of POLITICO — Austin unveiled a new $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Saturday in one of his last major speeches before leaving office next month. The package won’t arrive in Ukraine immediately but will consist of contracts with U.S. defense companies to build new drones and air defense munitions. “This administration has made its choice. So has a bipartisan coalition in Congress,” said Austin. “The next administration must make its own choice.”

“What will Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy accomplish with DOGE?” via Benjamin Wallace-Wells of The New Yorker — Musk set targets of up to at least 2 trillion dollars in cuts, from a federal budget of roughly 7 trillion — the size of which had grown during Trump’s first term, along with the deficit. Ramaswamy, a natural performer, introduced a “thought experiment” about how such a large excision might be accomplished, beginning with the more than 2 million federal civilian employees: “If your Social Security number ends in an odd number, you’re out. If it ends in an even number, you’re in. That’s a fifty-per-cent cut right there.”

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis health officials to delay KidCare expansion until after Trump takes office” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida health care officials are in no hurry to provide medical coverage for thousands of needy children, even after the Biden administration this week approved the state’s plan to extend low-cost health insurance to them. The approval issued Monday by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would enable 42,000 Florida families to get health insurance for their children at reduced rates through an expansion of the state’s KidCare health insurance program. However, that approval is contingent on Florida complying with a federal rule that would prohibit the state from dropping children’s coverage for 12 months even if they missed a premium payment. Florida is the only state to challenge that rule, and it lost in court. DeSantis’ health care administrators want to wait until Trump is in office, and to understand what his administration thinks of the “continuous coverage rule,” before acting.

“Florida’s domestic violence shelters are getting back on track after the Tiffany Carr scandal” via Margie Menzel of WFSU — When Carr, the former CEO of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence, turned herself in last year on charges relating to grand theft and a scheme to defraud, domestic violence shelters and advocates were left to pick up the pieces. Now, Amanda Price, who heads the nonprofit that was created to replace Carr’s organization, is leading the cleanup effort. Price uses words like “horrific” and “egregious” to describe the legacy of Tiffany Carr. Carr is charged with defrauding the organization she ran. She’s accused of amassing and then cashing in on hundreds of days of paid time off — amounting to more than $3.7 million that, as a result, didn’t go to people in dire need of protection and services. When she heard about it, Price says, she was astounded.

“DeSantis shores up members of the Florida Board of Professional Engineers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new person has been appointed to the Florida Board of Professional Engineers (FBPE) while four members of the 11-member panel have been reappointed. DeSantis appointed Brock Shrader to the Board, overseeing approximately 44,000 licensed engineers in Florida this month. Shrader is a trained engineer, attorney, and president of the firm Wilson & Girgenti, P.A. in Orlando. Florida Trend magazine named Shrader’s firm one of the “Best Companies” to work for in the state in 2022 and 2023. Shrader graduated from the George Institute of Technology, earning his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to get his law degree from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

“Map shows exactly where people moved during the pandemic – Florida was a hot spot” via Hearst Newspapers — Newly released data from the Internal Revenue Service gives the clearest picture yet of the effects of the pandemic on where people moved within the United States. In addition to collecting Americans’ taxes, the IRS collects some of the most detailed information on where Americans are moving. From 2020 to 2021, many people moved to suburbs not far from their previous home, and some other less-common destinations saw spikes in inbound migration. But between 2021 and 2022, these trends started to slow, and about two-thirds of counties that saw losses early in the pandemic started to recover by year two.

“Too ‘Wicked’? Novel that spawned movie is often removed from Florida school shelves” via Douglas Soule of the Tallahassee Democrat — “Wicked” is wicked popular. It had the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical and continues defying gravity at the box office. That Broadway hit is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which itself reimagines characters from “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” — the 1900 classic by L. Frank Baum that inspired the iconic 1939 film adaptation starring Judy Garland. The new movie has heightened interest in Maguire’s book, which is known for exploring themes like morality, power, and corruption. It’s currently ranked near the top of Amazon’s “Best Sellers in Contemporary Literature & Fiction” list. A large swath of Florida students, though, won’t be able to get it from their high school libraries: Several school districts have pulled the book in recent years.

“Florida installed the second most solar power capacity in the country in 2024” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Nearly 30,000 Floridians have installed solar power this year, bringing the number of installations to over 253,000, according to a new report. The state has installed 3.1 gigawatts (GW) of solar-generation capacity through the first three-quarters of this year, nearly matching the state’s record-setting amount of 3.2 GW installed last year. That’s the second most in the nation, ranking behind only Texas. That information comes from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and data analysis consultancy Wood Mackenzie’s U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2024 report. The price of solar power has decreased by 43% over the past decade. That’s a significant factor in why Florida has ramped up solar production recently, said Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE).

“Unemployment claims in Florida declined last week” via the USA Today Network — Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Florida dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 3,759 in the week ending Nov. 30, down from 6,360 the week before, the Labor Department said. U.S. unemployment claims rose to 224,000 last week, up 9,000 claims from 215,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis. North Dakota saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 126.4%. The Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 71.7%.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Broward prosecutor seeks to clear records of people charged with buying police-made crack in 1980s” via The Associated Press — A Florida prosecutor says he will seek to vacate as many as 2,600 convictions of people who bought crack cocaine manufactured by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for sting operations between 1988 and 1990. The Florida Supreme Court ruled in 1993 that people couldn’t be charged in cases where the sheriff’s office had made the crack cocaine and undercover deputies then sold it to buyers who were arrested and charged. Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said on Friday that while his office was reviewing old records, prosecutors realized that many people may still have criminal charges or convictions on their records because of the sting operation. “It is never too late to do the right thing,” Pryor said. It’s just one example of how the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and early 1990s led to harsh police practices and heavy criminal penalties.

“Riviera Beach mayoral candidate Kendrick Wyly claims Council member assaulted him” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — A candidate for Mayor of Riviera Beach says Council member Tradrick McCoy assaulted him Friday morning at a barbershop. Wyly told The Palm Beach Post that McCoy angrily approached him and pulled him up from his seat in the barber’s chair as he got a haircut. Wyly said he called Riviera Beach Police and wants McCoy, who has served on the Riviera Beach City Council since 2019, to be charged with assault. Multiple sources have told The Post that there was some altercation involving McCoy at the barbershop.

“University of Miami Hurricanes bumped out of NCAA College Football Playoffs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Chances were slim and ultimately too far for the University of Miami Hurricanes football program as they just missed getting a slot the NCAA College Football Playoff postseason tournament. This is the first year the NCAA expanded the FCS playoff system from four teams to 12 teams and the ‘Canes were just on the outside looking in. The 13-member 2024 College Football Playoff Committee Sunday named Miami as 13th in the country, meaning they were not elevated to the playoff format. Despite finishing with a surprising 10-2 record, it wasn’t good enough to get into the playoff system. Clemson, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference, which the Hurricanes are part of, slipped into the playoffs as the strongest playoff team from the conference after they beat Southern Methodist University in the ACC championship game. UM’s two losses prevented the Hurricanes from reaching the conference title game and even though SMU lost, that team still made it into the playoffs.

“Jimmy Buffett: How pilots landing at West Palm Beach, Key West airports honor Parrothead” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — Pilots arriving at Palm Beach International Airport now have an updated way to pay homage to a son of a son of a sailor who had an outsize presence and effect on Palm Beach and the Sunshine State. The Federal Aviation Administration on Oct. 31 published an updated arrival procedure called JESTR ONE, named for Buffett, the original Parrothead, who frequently likened his work to that of a court jester. Buffett lived for decades in Palm Beach, until his death on Sept. 1, 2023, at age 76. In FAA terms, a procedure is a set of points followed to land at or take off from an airport.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“UCF approves $270K bonus, up to $1.2M in pay for President Alexander Cartwright” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — The University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees voted to extend President Cartwright’s contract by one year, raising his potential pay to more than $1.2 million and giving him a $270,000 performance bonus. Cartwright’s contract, set to expire in April, now extends through April 12, 2026, and raises his base salary from $750,000 to $900,000. The extension, approved unanimously, also increases the president’s potential annual incentive bonus from $300,000 to $375,000, meaning Cartwright could earn up to $1.275 million next year. In its evaluation, the Board said the president “exceeded expectations” and “excelled in areas of research, achievements, strategic partnerships, national recognition and, in particular, new state investment in our institution.”

“Visit Orlando breaks record with Magical Dining charity money” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Visit Orlando raised a record-breaking $352,218 for several Orange County nonprofits during this year’s Magical Dining, the organization announced this week. Visit Orlando said this year was 30% up from 2023 and beat the previous record set in 2020 when the community supported struggling restaurants during the pandemic. For 19 years, Orlando celebrated Magical Dining, where some of the city’s best restaurants offer fixed-rate deals. Of every meal, $1 or $2 went to charity during the six weeks Magical Dining ran this Fall. Visit Orlando has raised nearly $3 million for charity since 2009.

— LOCAL: TB —

“After St. Pete approves Rays stadium bonds, will Pinellas County do the same?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s now up to Pinellas County Commissioners to decide if they still want to play ball with the Tampa Bay Rays. And not all Commissioners are saying how they’re leaning. After Thursday’s vote by the St. Petersburg City Council to issue bonds for a portion of a $1.3 billion stadium for the team, the county must decide whether to move forward with the share of stadium costs it pledged this Summer. The matter is scheduled to go to the County Commission on Dec. 17. At stake is whether the county will commit $312.5 million in tourist taxes for the stadium. But twice now, Commissioners have delayed a vote while they seek clarity on where the Rays will play in upcoming years after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof.

“Executive of Tyler Perry Studios dies when plane he was piloting crashes in Florida” via The Associated Press — The president of Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studios died Friday night when the small plane he was piloting crashed on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The studio confirmed on Saturday that Steve Mensch, its 62-year-old president and general manager, had died. “We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend Steve Mensch,” the studio said. “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It’s hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.” The crash happened in Homosassa, north of Tampa. Photos from the scene show the plane having come to rest upside down on a road. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

“Swipe right on Tampa, left on Port St. Lucie: Florida’s dating divide exposed” via Jennifer Torres of the Tampa Bay Times — In the game of love, location can be just as important as chemistry — and if you’re single in Florida, where you live might just be the deciding factor between love and loneliness. After comparing 182 U.S. metros across 35 indicators of what researchers call “dating friendliness,” a new report from WalletHub ranks two Florida cities at opposite ends of the spectrum, with Tampa named as one the best cities for singles in 2025 — and Port St. Lucie listed among the worst. Tampa took the No. 5 spot — following closely behind Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle and Pittsburgh. Port St. Lucie barely missed the bottom spot — coming in at No. 181, just ahead of No. 182, Peal City, Hawaii.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Shad Khan yacht drama rocks Jacksonville government” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Kismet is the name of Khan’s yacht, meaning “destiny.” And its recent voyage to Northeast Florida was appropriately fated to cause drama for local officials. A holiday gathering on the boat involving representatives of the 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars, members of the City Council, and the Mayor has proved to be the gift that keeps on giving for public officials who attended. The event comes just months after local officials voted to approve “the stadium of the future,” reallocating $775 million in future sales tax money that the Lenny Curry administration had purposed to handle legacy pension debt. The old defined benefit pension plan closed to new entrants in 2016 and is now likely to be rendered fiscally solvent by 2060.

“‘I didn’t get elected so I can hobnob’: Council member explains why he didn’t attend party on Shad Khan’s yacht” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4Jax — Council member Jimmy Peluso on Friday explained to News4JAX why he declined an invitation to a holiday party on Monday hosted aboard Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Khan’s 410-foot yacht, the Kismet. According to the Florida Times-Union, the gathering was a refined yet casual celebration featuring finger foods, beer, wine, and mixed drinks. It marked 10 years of collaboration to promote Jacksonville businesses to the United Kingdom. Peluso explained his decision as a reflection of his priorities. “It seemed like a perfectly fine event, but I decided not to attend. I didn’t get elected so I can hobnob; I came here to work for our citizens,” he wrote in a statement to News4JAX.

“DeSantis awards $20M to 17 rural projects. ‘Project Boomer’ in Wakulla County is the biggest winner” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis had $20 million to apportion to counties across Florida through the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund for Fiscal Year 2025. He just announced the awardees. Atop the list is Wakulla County in the Big Bend area, which notched a more than $4.5 million apportionment. The money will go toward building a 100,000-square-foot facility in Opportunity Park to house the operations of a homegrown company looking to expand. The undertaking is called “Project Boomer,” according to a press note from the Governor’s Office.

“Lauderhill Police release name, body camera footage of woman fatally shot by officer” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A woman wielding a large knife slowly approached a Lauderhill Police officer as he backed away before shooting her, newly released body camera footage shows. Lauderhill Police identified the woman as Monique Scott, 28. The department had originally provided an incorrect last name and age, which they corrected. An unidentified woman had called 911 shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday, giving police only a first name and a location before hanging up, according to a Saturday media release. The first police officer to respond arrived at the apartment complex at 4045 Northwest 16th Street in Lauderhill and knocked on Scott’s door, but no one responded. He then encountered Scott outside, near his police car, as he left the building.

“10 days of giving with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp” via Tate Rosenberg of Action News Jax — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club’s annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2025 home games. Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 9 through Friday, Dec. 20, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Collier County to settle golf course lawsuits, clear way for housing development” via Ryan Arbogast of NBC 2 — Collier County Commissioners are set to approve a settlement this coming Tuesday that would resolve two lawsuits over the redevelopment of The Links golf course just beyond East Naples. The agreement, shared on the upcoming Collier County Commission agenda, would allow the construction of 369 homes on the property along US-41 at a density of about 4.5 units per acre. The homes would include a mix of single-family and multi-family units. The lawsuits, filed last year, accused the county of trying to take control of the property and Commissioner Bill McDaniel (District 5) of withholding public records. The settlement would also require the county to pay the property owners $250,000 in legal fees.

— TOP OPINION —

“Paul Cottle: Florida’s SAT scores tell educational leaders that it’s time to focus on math” via Florida Politics — While the editorial boards of the Orlando Sentinel and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel decried the poor SAT scores earned by students in Florida’s high school graduating class of 2024, the picture is more nuanced than they described.

Florida’s students actually did all right on the English reading and writing (ERW) section of the exam, but they did very poorly on the math section. The math results should spur our state’s educational leaders to initiate a crash program to attract more individuals who are strong in math to enter the teaching profession.

According to the College Board, which administers the SAT, 95% of Florida’s graduating class of 2024 took the exam. That means that a very broad population of students, from our best and brightest to many of our most struggling students, took the exam. We should not compare Florida’s results with those of states in which the SAT was taken by only a minority of students, which tend to be those headed for selective four-year colleges. Instead, we should compare Florida only to other high-participation jurisdictions.

In nine states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico and Rhode Island, the College Board said that 90% or more of the high school graduating class of 2024 took the SAT. That is also true of the District of Columbia. The best way to understand Florida’s SAT scores is to compare them with these high-participation jurisdictions.

In contrast, the math result is indeed tragic. On this subject, Florida ranked ninth among the 10 high-participation jurisdictions, ahead of only New Mexico.

But do math SAT scores even matter, except for those relatively few students who aspire to become engineers and scientists? The answer to that question is that math achievement matters for students pursuing a broad range of career goals. For example, math is important for nurses, not just to pass the licensing exam but also in daily practice.

— OPINIONS —

“Pam Bondi seems a safe bet for Trump” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — There are several good reasons that Bondi will be confirmed as Trump’s Attorney General. When her appointment was announced so soon after the withdrawal of Gaetz, the reaction in Washington pretty much broke down along party lines. But mostly, there was relief that a nasty confirmation fight over Gaetz had been avoided. And it would be difficult for even the most strident liberal Democrat to argue that Florida’s two-term state Attorney General is not qualified for AG. So, the first and best thing Bondi has going for her is she’s not Gaetz.

“Florida’s hunger games: In a season of plenty, more struggle to afford food” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s the season of abundance: While the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are probably gone, local families are planning parties and holiday meals. But many Central Florida families will be left out this year — with a growing number worried about affording enough food for daily consumption, let alone feasts. That’s due to a double-sided pinch. Food prices are going up in an area that already saw higher-than-average grocery bills. And average weekly paychecks are trailing national benchmarks in a region that already lagged behind, despite a bump in the state-ordered minimum wage. The bottom line: More Floridians can’t afford meals that meet their nutritional needs.

“Disney must add a new theme park to maintain market dominance” via Dennis Speigel of the Orlando Sentinel — In the past 20-plus years, the landscape of the theme park industry has rapidly advanced. With Universal and Comcast’s ambitious new venture, Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, Disney faces its most formidable competition yet. Disney must strategically introduce a “fifth gate” theme park in Orlando to sustain its market dominance, joining the Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here’s why this expansion is not just an option but a necessity. Universal Orlando’s upcoming Epic Universe represents a significant leap forward in theme-park innovation. Introducing a fifth gate would serve as a powerful countermeasure, reinforcing Disney’s position as the premier destination for theme park enthusiasts in Orlando and worldwide.

“For Taylor Swift, it’s the end of the ‘Eras’” via Victor Mather and Sarah Berman of The New York Times — Anyone with an ear tuned to the world of pop music knew the Eras Tour would be a big one. It was Swift’s first tour in almost five years, the longest gap of her career. And Swift, long the biggest star in pop music, has become even bigger, transcending the Top 40 to become a cultural phenomenon. Almost two years later, the tour ends on Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada. The tour included extensive music, not just from her most recent album, “Midnights,” but from her entire career, from the country of “Fearless” to the pop of “1989” and the indie pop of “Folklore.” The first concert came in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and it was even bigger than anyone imagined: three hours, 15 minutes without intermission and more than 40 songs.

“Knights turn again to Scott Frost to be next football coach” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — Everybody loves a sequel, and it appears that UCF does, too. The university is bringing back Frost as its next football coach, signing him to a 5-year deal that runs through 2029. Frost, 49, reunites with the program he led to new heights in 2016-19, including a national championship based on the Colley Matrix in 2017, before leaving to return home to coach at Nebraska. He replaces Gus Malzahn, who resigned on Nov. 30 after four seasons in charge of the Knights. “Today marks an exciting reunion for UCF Football as we welcome back Scott Frost, a coach who ignites the spirit and passion of Knight Nation,” UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir said in a statement.

“‘Moana 2’ hits $600 million at global box office” via Rebecca Rubin of Variety — “Moana 2” has notched $600 million in global ticket sales, standing as the sixth-biggest movie of the year after just two weeks of release. Disney’s animated sequel, which was developed as a TV series before pivoting to theaters, has generated $300 million overseas and $300 million domestically for an even global tally of $600 million. In the coming days, it’ll overtake the lifetime gross of its predecessor, 2016’s “Moana,” with $643 million worldwide. Over the weekend, “Moana 2” added a sizable $103.5 million from 52 international markets as well as $52 million in North America.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our friend Richard Reeves, as well as state Reps. Webster Barnaby and former Rep. Rene Plasencia, Garrett Blanton, Beth Lerner, Kim Siomkos, and Ben Weaver.

