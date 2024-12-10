December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Wesley Chapel tops list of top 10 places to move in Florida
Florida still sees more people moving in than moving out; but the gap is shrinking.

Drew DixonDecember 10, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

How Valencia College got caught in the middle of an Orange County fight

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.10.24

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade GOP to elect new Chair as Alex Rizo forgoes re-election

Cantonment, USA - April 24, 2018: Florida welcome center at border with Alabama and visitor center sign with nobody
Gulf Coast and South Florida cities rank high on public safety, affordability.

When it comes to the places to live in Florida, Tampa suburb Wesley Chapel in Pasco County can’t be beat.

At least that’s the conclusion from ConsumerAffairs.com. The buyer’s guide and consumer trends website released a study this month ranking the best places to move in the Sunshine State.

A research team from ConsumerAffairs.com reviewed the 50 most populous towns in Florida while calculating factors such as safety, affordability, economy, health, education and quality of life. Wesley Chapel came out on top.

“Wesley Chapel ranks No.1 on our list primarily through strong health care, education and safety scores. Having the highest number of health care practitioners per capita, the second-highest rate of insured residents and the third-highest high school graduation rate makes it the best city for health and education,” the analysis concluded.

Wesley Chapel also was listed second in the state for public safety, with a low crime rate showing just 0.82  violent crimes per 1,000 people each year.

Another Gulf Coast community further to the south, North Port, came in second on the list of best Florida cities for which to relocate. Safety and affordability played a key role in North Port’s high ranking among best Florida cities.

“Despite having a median household income much lower than Wesley Chapel ($82,495), North Port residents still only spend a median of 21.4% of their income on housing. This makes it one of the most affordable cities on our list,” ConsumerAffairs writers surmised.

Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, came in third on the list of best places to move. The South Florida municipality was highly ranked for recreational access, as 66% of Coral Springs residents live within a 10-minute walk from a park.

Riverview, another Tampa suburb in Hillsborough County, came in fourth on the list, with affordability a top factor. “The median homeowner spends only 22% of their $100,475 income on housing costs,” the analysis found.

Tamarac, another Fort Lauderdale suburb came in fifth. “Population growth of 11.8% between 2018 and 2023, combined with the highest home appreciation (9.4%) of the top five areas between 2022 and 2023, earned the city No. 1 in the category.”

The remainder of the cites on the top 10 include Pembroke Pines, Palm Bay, The Villages, Port St. Lucie and Largo, respectively.

There was only one North Florida city that made the list: Palm Coast in Flagler County; which landed at No. 16.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow Valencia College got caught in the middle of an Orange County fight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories