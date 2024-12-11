Personnel note: Nick J.P. Meros joins Shutts & Bowen

Nick J.P. Meros has joined Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office as a partner in the Appellate Practice Group.

Meros represents public and private clients in high-profile, high-stakes litigation and appeals, focusing on complex constitutional, administrative and environmental litigation. He also regularly represents state agencies and private clients in constitutional and administrative litigation and appeals in state and federal courts.

Before joining Shutts & Bowen, Meros served as Senior Deputy General Counsel and chief litigator for Gov. Ron DeSantis. In that role, he defended the Governor and his executive agencies in constitutional challenges and appeals, including before the Florida Supreme Court and 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Meros has also provided legal counsel to the Governor, his senior staff, and the senior leadership of Florida’s executive agencies while overseeing the strategic legal policy and litigation portfolios for the Departments of State, Environmental Protection, Transportation, and Business & Professional Regulation, among others. Meros also advised the Governor and his General Counsel on the appointment of 207 Judges to Florida’s trial and appellate courts, including two Justices to the Florida Supreme Court.

“With his exceptional track record and deep understanding of the complexities of government law litigation, Nick will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Benjamin J. Gibson, Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our firm.”

Firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy added, “Nick’s background and depth of experience further strengthen our ability to provide strategic solutions to our clients in the ever-evolving landscape of business, politics and governmental law. We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead with Nick joining our incredible team in Tallahassee.”

Meros graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in government and history, and a master’s degree in international affairs, and was a member of the University’s three-time ACC Championship Men’s Tennis Team. He earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University, after which he clerked for the 1st District Court of Appeal and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. After his clerkships, and before joining the Executive Office of the Governor, Meros was a litigation associate for a national Am Law 75 firm.