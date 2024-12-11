Michele Rayner rolls out more endorsements as she seeks to secure Dem stronghold in SD 16

Rep. Michele Rayner, just days after launching her Senate District 16 campaign and rolling out her first slate of local endorsements, is announcing more support from colleagues in the House.

Reps. Robin Bartleman, Daryl Campbell, Joe Casello, Hillary Cassel, Kevin D. Chambliss, Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, Lavon Bracy Davis, Tae Edmonds, Anna Eskamani, Ashley Viola Gantt, Mike Gottlieb, Rita Harris, Dianne Hart, Christine Hunschofsky, Felicia Simone Robinson, Allison Tant and Marie Paule Woodson are all endorsing Rayner in her bid for SD 16.

“Having worked with Representative Rayner for the past four years in the Florida House, I know she has the heart, work ethic, and skill set to be an effective State Senator and to add an important voice to the Florida Senate,” said Hunschofsky, who is the House Democratic Leader-designate.

Rayner is running to succeed Sen. Darryl Rouson, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits.

Rayner’s constituency would remain largely the same if elected to SD 16. Like her current House District 62 seat, Rouson’s Senate district includes parts of southern Pinellas County and western and south Hillsborough County.

Her endorsers, however, hail from across the state.

Davis, whose House District 40 includes much of Orange County, called Rayner a “bold, progressive leader” who “has always fought for justice, equality, and the rights of the most vulnerable.”

“I have served with Rep. Rayner and I know Michele will be a tireless advocate for working families, healthcare for all, and protecting our democracy from the forces of oppression. Floridians will be protected with Rayner fighting for us in the Senate,” she said.

Tant, whose House District 10 is located north of Gainesville in parts of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties, praised Rayner as “a brilliant lawyer steeped in serving her community” and a “fierce fighter for justice, humanity and the people of her district.”

“In the House, she works across the aisle to arrive at solutions to difficult policy matters while never compromising her district or her values,” Tant said. “Michele is dedicated to the Tampa Bay Area serving those who are overlooked, marginalized and left behind. I strongly endorse Michele Rayner for the state Senate and encourage your support. She will bring a needed voice to the State Senate.”

Rayner was first elected to the House in 2020 and was subsequently re-elected in 2022. She won with an overwhelming 82% of the vote in Pinellas and 62% in Hillsborough against a Republican candidate who was, at the time, jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. She easily won re-election again this year.

Rayner’s House District 62 demographics primarily drive her victories over Republican candidates. Half of the district’s electorate are registered Democrats, while just 20% are Republicans, according to the most recent voter registration data from the Pinellas and Hillsborough County Supervisors of Elections Offices.

SD 16 isn’t quite as blue as Rayner’s current House district, but it’s still a safe seat for Democrats, with 47% of the district’s voters registered as Democrats, compared to 23% as Republicans.

As of Tuesday, the only other candidate filed in the race for SD 16 was Amaro Lionheart, also known as Nelson Amador, a Republican. Rayner defeated Lionheart in her House race this year. Any credible competition Rayner faces in her bid for SD 16 will likely come from a Democratic Primary, though no other Democrats have yet announced their intention to run. Gathering endorsements early could, however, help Rayner limit opposition.

“I’m honored to have the endorsements of so many of my colleagues in the Florida House of Representatives. I’m proud of the work we have done to build a state that works for everyone by fighting for our underserved communities, creating jobs, investing in our schools, and taking on the affordability crisis,” Rayner said.

“I’ll continue to work with them to ensure our community can continue to move forward and stand up to Ron DeSantis’ out of control agenda that targets Floridians who are Black and Brown, LGBTQ+, and women.”

The endorsements come after Rayner announced support from Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Hillsborough County School Board member Henry “Shake” Washington.