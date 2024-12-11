Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.11.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Keeping up with tradition, Gov. Ron DeSantis is again acting like “DeSanta Claus” and gifting government workers extra paid days off.

State employees can spend more time celebrating before and after Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve.

That’s in addition to regular office closures during the holidays.

The days off include:

— Dec. 23, two days before Christmas.

— Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

— Dec. 25, Christmas Day and the first day of Hanukkah.

— Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

— Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.

“Florida is in great shape, and we want to reward our state employees,” DeSantis said in a press release. “After a full year — including three costly hurricanes — we hope these extra days off allow for state workers to spend more time with their families and loved ones this holiday season.”

The extra days off — Dec. 23, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, which are not automatically observed as paid holidays by state agencies — add to another bonus vacation day on the eve of Thanksgiving that DeSantis announced last month.

For those keeping score, the four extra days off this year equal the number DeSantis gave employees last year and one more than he gave in 2023. It’s double what he gave during the holiday season between 2019 and 2021 when Florida workers received the weekdays before Christmas and New Year’s off.

VISIT FLORIDA leader Dana Young announced she is retiring after six years of running the state’s tourism marketing arm.

Young, the longest-serving agency head in the DeSantis administration, plans to remain the organization’s president and CEO until her replacement is appointed and onboarded.

Young said the job was the best she’s ever had, and she is grateful to DeSantis for the opportunity to lead the organization.

“I am very proud of the work we have done (and will continue to do) at VISIT FLORIDA, maximizing return on investment for Florida taxpayers,” Young said.

Young was in charge while the state’s tourism industry was hit by multiple hurricanes and during a pandemic when travel declined across the U.S. and the world. Despite those challenges, Florida’s tourism industry has grown. Young helped the state generate those strong numbers as the Legislature repeatedly debated defunding the agency.

“During Dana Young’s tenure, Florida’s tourism industry has consistently set records and exceeded all expectations,” said John Lai, Chair of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors. “ … We owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude for her hard work and dedication, and I am excited to see her embark on her next chapter.”

According to VISIT FLORIDA, the Sunshine State drew an estimated 140.6 million visitors in 2023, which generated a $127.7 billion economic impact.

Added Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, “Dana Young’s leadership at VISIT FLORIDA has been transformative, ensuring Florida remains the top destination for travelers. Her tireless dedication has created record-breaking and lasting success for Florida’s economy and tourism industry. We are grateful for her years of service and wish her the best in her retirement.”

Goodwill thrift stores offer a sustainable retail model, boosting jobs, economic development, and community support for needy residents.

That’s according to a new report from Florida TaxWatch entitled “More Than A Store: The Fiscal and Economic Impacts of Goodwill in Florida.” Goodwill is known for its retail stores, which sell gently used donated items for a fraction of their original retail value.

However, the nonprofit organization does a whole lot more than offer fun thrifting experiences. It also trains people for careers in various industries, such as banking, information technology and health care. Goodwill also provides other critical services to help at-risk individuals be successful, including English language training, additional education and access to transportation and child care.

“The Florida Goodwill Association provides several impactful initiatives that help stimulate economic and workforce development by providing employment opportunities for individuals who often have barriers to entering the workforce through traditional means,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

According to the report, Goodwill had an estimated $1.2 billion economic impact in Florida in 2023. The organization contributed about $652 million to Florida’s GDP and added $127 million in personal income growth for Floridians.

Overall, its stores collected more than $20 million in local and state sales tax, generating $50 million in personal income growth.

In 2023, Goodwill employed more than 14,800 individuals throughout its organization, placing more than 4,000 people in jobs within their communities. The organization is responsible for 1 in 24 job placements throughout Florida.

Speaking of whom — We also wish our friend Calabro a very happy birthday.

A 76-page Girl Scouts of Florida report shows many trends favoring girls in Florida. That includes fewer uninsured girls living in the state, notable decreases in pregnancy among teen girls, and fewer girls living below the poverty line.

“Taken together, these strides create the stability necessary for girls to thrive,” the Girl Scouts of Florida report said.

But the “2024 State of the Florida Girl Report” also indicates that young women in the state are still subject to unique hurdles.

“This report puts into sharp focus the obstacles Florida’s girls face today,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, president of the Girl Scouts of Florida Association and CEO of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

The report found 1 in 6 high school girls in Florida reported experiencing sexual violence in the last year. And 1 in 8 female students reported missing at least a day of class because they felt unsafe on school campuses.

Twice as many girls seriously consider taking their own lives compared to boys. Another 52% of high school girls endured symptoms of depression.

The report suggests that encouraging an emancipating environment can help girls overcome some immediate challenges.

“Unboxing her potential means allowing girls the space to not fit a mold. As we widen the view of who girls are and what they can become, we also remove the pressure to fit one definition of girlhood,” the report said.

Nick J.P. Meros has joined Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office as a partner in the Appellate Practice Group.

Meros represents public and private clients in high-profile, high-stakes litigation and appeals, focusing on complex constitutional, administrative and environmental litigation. He also regularly represents state agencies and private clients in constitutional and administrative litigation and appeals in state and federal courts.

Before joining Shutts & Bowen, Meros served as DeSantis’ Senior Deputy General Counsel and chief litigator. In that role, he defended the Governor and his executive agencies in constitutional challenges and appeals, including before the Florida Supreme Court and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Meros has also provided legal counsel to the Governor, his senior staff and the senior leadership of Florida’s executive agencies while overseeing the strategic legal policy and litigation portfolios for the Departments of State, Environmental Protection, Transportation, and Business & Professional Regulation, among others. Meros also advised the Governor and his General Counsel on appointing 207 judges to Florida’s trial and appellate courts, including two justices to the Florida Supreme Court.

“With his exceptional track record and deep understanding of the complexities of government law litigation, Nick will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our team,” said Benjamin J. Gibson, Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our firm.”

Firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy added, “Nick’s background and depth of experience further strengthen our ability to provide strategic solutions to our clients in the ever-evolving landscape of business, politics and governmental law. We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead with Nick joining our incredible team in Tallahassee.”

—@realDonaldTrump: Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!

—@RonDeSantis: The FBI Director does not have a “10-year term,” but a 10-year limit. The Director serves at the pleasure of the President and can be removed for any reason or no reason at all. President (Donald) Trump has the right — and, given the agency’s performance, a duty — to replace Director Wray immediately upon taking office.

—@GarySinise: At Disney World today for our annual Snowball Express event for the families of our nation’s fallen military heroes. I’m continually inspired by the strength and resilience of these incredible surviving children and spouses. It’s such an honor to meet and spend time with them as we remember their heroes. I am grateful to all of you for your support of the @garysinisefound.

—@JakeSherman: NEWS — The HOUSE REPUBLICAN RETREAT will be Jan. 27-29 at Doral in Miami.

— TOP STORY —

“Matt Gaetz joins One America News to host prime-time ‘The Matt Gaetz Show’” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News-Journal — Gaetz will host the political talk show “The Matt Gaetz Show” every weeknight at 9 p.m. ET beginning in January, OAN announced Tuesday. “Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach,” a release said. “His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

Gaetz’s move to OAN comes after allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use plagued his Attorney General nomination. A House Ethics Committee was investigating the claims, but that investigation was thrown into disarray when Gaetz resigned from Congress after being nominated.

In a video announcing his new show, Gaetz said the best information and reporting about the incoming Trump administration will come from “his team.”

“I’ve got the sources, I’ve got the insights, and there is such a spirit of optimism to unlock the opportunity of America,” Gaetz said. “There is no place that is going to cover it better than One America News.”

To watch the announcement video, please click the image below:

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate Majority Leader Jim Boyd secures votes to become next Florida Senate President” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s Voice has confirmed Sen. Boyd has secured the votes he needs among his Republican colleagues to serve as the next President of the Florida Senate. Boyd is expected to begin assuming the role of Chair of the Florida Republican Senate Campaign Committee for the 2026 Election cycle. In line with tradition, the Senate Republican Caucus formally designates the next Senate President during the Fall of each odd-numbered year. Boyd will lead the Republican supermajority into the next election cycle after building trusting relationships among caucus leaders. In November, Boyd told Florida’s Voice that Floridians are resilient regarding the unity of his community as cleanup efforts in areas impacted by recent tornadoes.

“Michele Rayner rolls out more endorsements as she seeks to secure Dem stronghold in SD 16” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Rayner, just days after launching her Senate District 16 campaign and rolling out her first slate of local endorsements, is announcing more support from colleagues in the House. Reps. Robin Bartleman, Daryl Campbell, Joe Casello, Hillary Cassel, Kevin D. Chambliss, Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, Lavon Bracy Davis, Tae Edmonds, Anna Eskamani, Ashley Viola Gantt, Mike Gottlieb, Rita Harris, Dianne Hart, Christine Hunschofsky, Felicia Simone Robinson, Allison Tant and Marie Paule Woodson are all endorsing Rayner in her bid for SD 16. “Having worked with Rep. Rayner for the past four years in the Florida House, I know she has the heart, work ethic, and skill set to be an effective State Senator and to add an important voice to the Florida Senate,” said Hunschofsky, who is the House Democratic Leader-designate. Rayner is running to succeed Sen. Darryl Rouson, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits.

“Growing number of Democrats call for Susan Valdés to resign, run again in Special Election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A growing number of Democratic and progressive leaders are calling for Rep. Valdés’ resignation following her party switch to join the GOP. “This betrayal expands the Republican supermajority and disregards the trust of voters who elected her under Democratic values,” posted Kari Cieslak, Vice Chair of the Pinellas County Democratic Executive Committee. “Voters in HD 62 deserve leaders who honor their commitments. Rep. Valdés must resign and allow a Special Election. Democracy demands accountability. We cannot allow party-switching to erode public trust. The press and public must demand answers. Let’s ensure integrity in leadership.”

“Lawyer Marcus Hyatt says he is running in HD 38 to replace term-limited David Smith” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — An insurance lawyer with a past career working in the criminal justice system is running for the House District 38 seat, held by term-limited Rep. Smith in Seminole County. Hyatt says he is running as a Republican for the seat and has the background needed to represent Central Florida in the House. “I will fight unapologetically to put Florida and America First so families can afford groceries, car insurance and the rent. There is nothing Florida families can’t achieve if we get the government off their backs and out of their pockets.” Hyatt said in a press release announcing his candidacy. Hyatt wants to replace Smith, a Winter Springs Republican.

— SPECIALS —

“Republican candidates hit front-runner Jimmy Patronis in election to replace Gaetz” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Just days after qualifying ended, it’s clear that the Special Election to fill Gaetz’s vacated seat in Congress has become a battle to overcome Trump’s endorsement of Patronis for the seat. The first, and maybe only public candidate forum, where all 10 Republican candidates were invited to attend, was held Monday in Navarre. Just as the event ended Monday afternoon, Gaetz also threw what appeared to be an endorsement behind Patronis with a nearly two-minute video posted to his X account. After the News-Journal reported the statement, Gaetz said it wasn’t an endorsement of Patronis but an endorsement of the people of the 1st Congressional District.

“With close of Special Election qualifying, who is challenging Randy Fine in Florida’s 6th?” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Voters in Florida’s 6th District will have no shortage of choices in replacing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz in an April 1 Special Election. Eight candidates – actually nine, if you count a write-in – qualified by Saturday’s noon deadline. That ensures a Jan. 28 Primary Election for both Republicans and Democrats, and five choices on the April 1 ballot. Three are Republicans; three are Democrats. There is also a Libertarian, a no-party option and a write-in. After landing Trump’s endorsement, Republican Fine became the favorite, pushing several other Republicans out of the race.

— TRANSITION —

“Donald Trump promises ‘fully expedited’ permits for investors of $1 billion-plus in U.S.” via Kevin Breuninger of CNBC — Trump vowed Tuesday that people or companies who invest at least $1 billion in the U.S. will get “fully expedited approvals and permits.” Trump said in a post on Truth Social that environmental approvals are included as part of that investment incentive. “Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!” Trump wrote. The specifics of Trump’s proposal are unclear. Trump’s transition team did not immediately respond when CNBC asked for detail and clarity on what sort of rules or regulations would be diminished in order to provide “fully expedited” approvals or permits.

“Trump has a new favorite foreign leader. He’s known as ‘the madman.’” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — Javier Milei, the wild-haired Argentine President known by his supporters as “the madman,” has lately edged out Hungary’s Viktor Orban as the MAGA movement’s chief international inspiration. Trump has called Milei his “favorite President,” and Milei was the first foreign leader to visit him at Mar-a-Lago after his victory. The ascendance of Milei in Trumpworld is a sign of an important ideological shift on the right. Trump first ran for office railing against corporate America and rejecting the sort of entitlement cuts long dreamed of by Republican wonks like Paul Ryan, the former House Speaker. Milei is a very different kind of right-winger. He’s an arch-libertarian who has four cloned mastiffs named after conservative economists. He believes that drugs should be legal, as should the sale of organs, and sees marriage as a contract that should exist outside of state regulation.

“Trump world’s confirmation playbook: Speakloudly and unleash the MAGA dogs” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — It didn’t take long for Sen. Joni Ernst to realize she had stepped in it. Shortly after Ernst offered a chilly reception to Pete Hegseth’s nomination to head the Department of Defense, she recognized she was in trouble politically, with grassroots Republicans calling for her head. “How do I make this go away?” a flabbergasted Ernst said to an intermediary, according to a top Trump adviser who received the message. The answer was obvious to everyone involved. All Ernst had to do was back away from her tacit opposition to Hegseth and the MAGA dogs would stop baying. Sure enough, on Monday, Ernst changed her tune — not explicitly saying she’d vote for Hegseth’s confirmation but saying she supported him in the process. By then, the Trump team was feeling good, not just about her vote but about the slate of confirmations to come.

“IG: Trump DOJ improperly subpoenaed lawmakers, staff during leak investigations” via Rebecca Beitsch of The Hill — The Trump Justice Department privately reviewed the communications of a wider pool of people than previously known in its efforts to track down leakers, obtaining the records of more than 40 congressional staffers along with two Democratic lawmakers and several journalists. The detail comes as the Department’s Office of Inspector General reviewed the Trump administration’s efforts to track down those who may have leaked information about the Justice Department’s investigations related to the 2016 Election, a bombshell first revealed in 2021 after the Joe Biden Justice Department moved in court to lift the nondisclosure orders originally sought by their predecessors.

“Trump taps private equity executive Tom Barrack as ambassador to Turkey” via Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — Trump announced private equity executive Barrack, a longtime ally who faced legal scrutiny for his work on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, as his pick to be the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said Barrack, a California billionaire, is “a well-respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles.”

“Kimberly Guilfoyle picked by Trump to be ambassador to Greece” via Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — Guilfoyle, the former Court TV anchor and Fox News host who became a staunch advocate for Trump has been chosen by him to be the next U.S. ambassador to Greece. In a social media post, Trump announced the decision Tuesday, calling her a “close friend and ally” who “is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece.” Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr., the President’s eldest child, but newspapers have recently published photos suggesting that he is now romantically involved with socialite Bettina Anderson.

“RFK Jr. becomes latest troubled Trump pick” via Ursula Perano of POLITICO — Kennedy is the latest Trump Cabinet pick facing trouble in the Senate. At least three closely watched Senators are noncommittal about confirming the vaccine critic being considered to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Those include swing votes like Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who will chair a Committee that could host confirmation hearings for Kennedy.

“Pete Hegseth gets boost from Trump allies’ pressure campaign” via Kristina Peterson, John McCormick and Lindsay Wise of The Wall Street Journal — Trump’s supporters both in Republican politics and the broader MAGA world launched an intense pressure campaign to keep lawmakers in line behind the President-elect’s most controversial nominees. It appears to be working. Trump’s pick of Hegseth for Defense Secretary drew concerns from Republican Senators because of a swirl of allegations about sexual misconduct and excessive drinking. Amid blowback from Trump allies and after several weeks of sit-own meetings with Hegseth, many Senators say they support letting the confirmation process play out early next year. While some still aren’t guaranteeing a “yes” vote, they are signaling they want to get to “yes.”

“Debate over Hegseth’s fitness highlights a gender divide in the Senate” via Annie Karni of The New York Times — Appearing from within the echo chamber of Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina last week batted away the sexual assault and misconduct allegations dogging Hegseth, Trump’s pick to lead the Defense Department. “I’m not going to make any decision based on an anonymous source,” Graham told Sean Hannity. “If you’re not willing to raise your hand and make the accusation, it doesn’t count.” Some of Graham’s female colleagues had a different reaction. “I have a lot of questions I want to ask Pete Hegseth,” said Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine. “Obviously, I’m concerned about the allegations against him and his treatment of women.”

“Tulsi Gabbard meets with Senators amid questions over Russia, Syria” via Laura Kelly of The Hill — Former U.S. Rep. Gabbard of Hawaii, Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, met with Senators on Capitol Hill as she faces concerns from Republicans over her controversial positions sympathetic to U.S. adversaries like Russian President Vladimir Putin and now-deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno of Ohio said he expected Gabbard’s nomination “to sail right through,” standing next to the former Hawaii Congresswoman after their meeting. “Our job here as a Republican conference is to get the nominees through as quickly as possible. We’re seeing incredible momentum, obviously,” Moreno said. He said he expects Gabbard’s nomination “to sail right through.”

“Robert Kennedy’s war on corn syrup brings a health crusade to Trump country” via Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — The Archer Daniels Midland wet mill on the outskirts of Decatur, Illinois, rises like an industrial behemoth from the frozen, harvested cornfields of Central Illinois. Steam billowed in the 20-degree cold last week, as workers turned raw corn into sweet, ubiquitous high-fructose corn syrup. Three miles away, a Primient mill, which sprawls across 400 acres divided by North 22nd Street, was doing the same. To Kennedy, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, this bedraggled city — set deep in Trump country — is the belly of the agribusiness beast, churning out products that he says poison America, rendering its children obese and its citizens chronically ill.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden: Trump’s tax and tariffs plans are a ‘major mistake’” via Adam Cancryn of POLITICO — Biden on Tuesday took direct aim at Trump’s economic agenda, denigrating his plan to impose sweeping tariffs and cut taxes as a “major mistake” that will weaken the economy. In a speech at the Brookings Institution, Biden warned that Trump’s plans would largely benefit the wealthy, reversing what he described as progress made over the last four years toward strengthening the working class. “By all accounts, the incoming administration is determined to return the country to another round of trickle-down economics,” Biden said. “On top of that, he seems determined to impose steep, universal tariffs on all important goods brought into this country on the mistaken belief that foreign countries will bear the cost of those tariffs, rather than the American consumer.”

“Supreme Court is poised to weaken environmental review of infrastructure projects” via John Fritze of CNN — The Supreme Court appeared poised Tuesday to significantly weaken the scope of environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects in a case that could hand Trump an early win on an issue he often hammered on during his first term. If the court backs the plan to build an 88-mile railway in Utah, it would be the latest decision in which the justices have ruled against environmentalists, shutting down regulations in recent years that were intended to protect wetlands, for instance and reduce air pollution wafting across state lines. Environmental requirements create a “juicy litigation target” that allows opponents to stall infrastructure projects. Paul Clement, a veteran Supreme Court lawyer, told the justices about this.

“Federal employees scramble to insulate themselves from Trump’s purge” via Lisa Rein and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — As Trump’s transition teams move into federal agencies, thousands of civil servants — and some of the Biden appointees they work for — are scrambling to insulate themselves from the new administration’s promised purge. Federal employees are scrubbing their Facebook and X accounts for any negative posts about Trump. Some, including at least one prominent official who testified in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, are weighing putting in retirement papers, while others maneuver to transfer to seemingly safer agencies. D.C. recruiting firms are seeing booming business from those looking for private-sector work.

“Report on attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Service to limit protection of foreign leaders” via Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press — A congressional task force investigating the attempts to kill Trump during his presidential campaign is recommending changes to the Secret Service, including protecting fewer foreign leaders during the height of election season and considering moving the agency out of the Homeland Security Department. The 180-page report by the bipartisan task force released Tuesday is one of the most detailed looks so far into the July assassination attempt against Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and a second attempt in Florida two months later. Like the series of other investigations and reports, the task force railed at the agency tasked with protecting the top echelon of America’s democratic leaders.

“Mitch McConnell falls during Senate Republican lunch” via Allison Pecorin of ABC News — Senate Republican Leader McConnell fell during the Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday. It was initially unclear if McConnell, 82, was injured or what the severity of the fall was. Two medical responders were seen briefly entering his office and then departed. Shortly afterward, McConnell’s office put out a statement that he had sustained a “minor cut” to the face and a “sprained wrist” from the incident. “Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” his spokesperson said.

“Senators are skeptical of Trump’s call for a bipartisan deal on Dreamers” via Sahil Kapur of NBC News — When Trump told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he’s interested in cutting a deal with Democrats to protect Dreamers brought to the U.S. at a young age, some Senators felt a tinge of déjà vu. “We have to do something about the Dreamers because these are people that have been brought here at a very young age. And many of these are middle-aged people now. They don’t even speak the language of their country,” Trump told moderator Kristen Welker. “I will work with the Democrats on a plan.” When asked about Trump’s remarks, leading Senate Republicans didn’t close the door to a deal — but they did sound a note of skepticism about the prospects.

“Rick Scott sounds sewage garlic alarm again. Will the Biden White House listen?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A popular seasoning presents a national security risk, according to U.S. Sen. Scott. In letters to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Trade Representative and Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the Naples Republican is reiterating dire warnings about sewage garlic, which is literally cultivated in Chinese feces for export to the American market. “Recent reports and allegations suggest that garlic production in certain regions of Communist China may involve exploitative practices, including forced labor and child labor, in violation of international standards. These claims are deeply concerning and, if verified, represent a significant ethical and legal issue that must be addressed,” Scott warns in the letter.

“Last-ditch pitch for social media bill may fall short” via Ruth Reader of POLITICO — According to Donald Trump Jr., “It’s time for House Republicans to pass the Kids Online Safety Act ASAP.” Speaker Mike Johnson disagrees. Johnson says he remains concerned that the Senate-passed bill, the first serious attempt by Congress to force social media companies to do more to protect kids online, “might lead to further censorship by the government of valid conservative voices” and that more negotiation was needed. In other words, a Saturday offer from the principal GOP Senate sponsor, Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, to make changes to the bill, combined with endorsements from Trump Jr. and Elon Musk, hasn’t yet gotten Johnson on board.

“Brian Mast to chair Foreign Affairs Committee” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Mast of Palm City will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Congress after outpacing several others vying for the job before the House Steering Committee. He’ll succeed Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican term-limited from running for the position again without a waiver, which he declined to seek. The selection of Mast, who currently chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight, surprised some on Capitol Hill. For others it was a point of celebration. Shortly after Mast’s selection, Steering Committee members Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart and Byron Donalds — all fellow Florida Republicans — issued a joint statement congratulating their “dear friend and colleague.” “This is an honor for our state, and we were proud to advocate for him in this powerful position,” the statement said.

“Carlos Giménez elected Vice Chair of Republican Governance Group” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Giménez is the new Vice Chair of the Republican Governance Group (RG2), a House GOP caucus of center-right lawmakers now in its 30th year. He succeeds U.S. Rep. David Valadao, elected unopposed as the caucus Chair. The Hill reported that Giménez outpaced U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia for the Vice Chair job in a closed-door election. Young Kim, a California Republican, won re-election to the group’s other Vice Chair post. Giménez, a former Miami-Dade Mayor and Commissioner said Tuesday that he was “honored to have the support” of his GOP colleagues.

“Justice Department IG seeks new protections on seizing communications” via Perry Stein of The Washington Post — The Justice Department, during Trump’s first presidential term, used concerning and surreptitious tactics to obtain communications from members of Congress, their staffers, and news reporters as prosecutors investigated public leaks of sensitive government information. Inspector General Michael Horowitz did not accuse anyone of violating the law; much of what he addressed had been previously reported. However, the report reveals that the number of congressional aides from whom prosecutors sought communications is much larger than previously known. Horowitz said the Justice Department needs to implement more robust policies to protect against future abuses of the rights of lawmakers, their staff and journalists.

— STATEWIDE —

“The possible Trump connection to the Florida state parks scandal” via Emily L. Mahoney and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — Years before revelations of a secret plan to add golf courses to state parks would rock Florida politics, a clue about how it could unfold was dropped during a dinner conversation in a hotel suite in Washington, D.C. The event: A private dinner of Republican political donors. The guest of honor: Then-President Trump. In video footage released in 2020, Trump can be heard chatting with Jack Nicklaus III, the grandson of famed golfer Jack Nicklaus, who would later play a part in the now-dashed plans to build a golf course in Florida’s Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

“‘Florida can’t be beat:’ State once again shatters tourism records” via Alaina Papazian of WFLA — Record-breaking visitation numbers were released Tuesday, cementing Florida’s status at the top of the tourism industry as a premier travel destination worldwide in 2023. DeSantis announced: “Florida can’t be beat; I’m proud of the new record set for the state. Everyone loves the free state of Florida.” The numbers showed that tourists spent $131 billion statewide last year and about $359 million per day, which was a 5% increase from 2022. The tourism industry in Florida supports 2.1 million jobs and is responsible for 9.5 % of jobs across the state last year. That same report concludes that tourism activity accounted for $1,910 in tax savings per Florida household.

“Florida set to produce the fewest oranges since 1930 after storm” via Ilena Peng of Bloomberg — Florida’s orange production for the current season is forecast at 12 million boxes, the lowest since 1930, after a hurricane this Fall accelerated an unrelenting industry downturn. That’s down 3 million boxes from an October forecast and about 33% lower than the prior season’s output, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a Tuesday report. U.S. production is forecast at 60.6 million boxes, the lowest since 1937. The cut reflects an even dimmer situation for Florida’s citrus industry, which had been expected to produce fewer oranges even before Hurricane Milton tore through groves in mid-October. Growers have been combating a deadly citrus disease called greening that has decimated orange production while also trying to recover from Hurricanes Ian and Irma in 2022 and 2017.

“Florida gas prices drop to lowest since January — then bounce back up” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida briefly dipped below $2.99 per gallon last week, the lowest average price point since Jan. 22, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. Then they rocketed back up to $3.12 per gallon by Monday morning. The state average was three cents more than last week. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins predicted per-gallon prices will again drop below $3 based on seasonal trends. “Florida gas prices don’t hold still very long,” he said in a prepared statement. “Gas prices typically move lower through the Winter months, because of cold weather, lower demand and gasoline supply gains. These factors will help push gasoline back below $3 a gallon this month.”

“Invasive wildlife, plant species may have spread to new locations in Florida due to Helene, Milton” via Amanda Batchelor of Local 10 — Floodwaters from Hurricanes Helene and Milton may have accelerated the spread of invasive wildlife and plant species into new areas of Florida and Georgia. “Invasive species are non-native species whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic damage, environmental harm, or a risk to human health or cultural practices,” the press release stated. “Invasive species can decrease agricultural production, compete with native plants and wildlife, impair critical water infrastructure, transmit disease to wildlife and humans, threaten commercial and native fisheries, and cost governments and industries billions of dollars.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Kevin Cooper wins Miami-Dade GOP gavel” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Aventura lawyer Cooper will soon remove the “Vice” from his title with the Miami-Dade Republican Party. Members of the Republican Executive Committee (REC) elected Cooper, 31, to succeed Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo as Chair of the Miami-Dade Republican Party for the next two years. Cooper defeated Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Jerry Joseph for the job by an 83-15 vote. Cooper’s win Monday, first reported by the Miami Herald, is the culmination of eight years of work within the REC, a body to which he was elected in 2016 and served as Campaign Director in 2022. But it didn’t come without some friction. POLITICO reported that Joseph had the backing of a self-described South Florida “election integrity” group called the Election Brigade, which supported numerous other candidates this cycle who have been prone to calling moderate members of the party RINOs (Republicans in name only).

“How much should city pay to seize Miami River property from owner? A jury will decide” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — In a trial that begins this week, jurors will decide the sale price for a piece of land that the city of Miami is trying to seize from a private owner at the behest of City Commissioner Joe Carollo, who wants to turn the small Miami River property into a public park honoring Venezuelan revolutionary Simón Bolívar. Jury selection began on Monday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court in the eminent domain trial for the property on South River Drive, marking the latest development in a yearslong saga in which the city has attempted to take the land against the owner’s will.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“After backlash, Andrew Bain says he will help Monique Worrell during transition” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Bain is backtracking and now says he will help Worrell transition into the office after she won the November election. Bain originally said he was unwilling to help Worrell get ready for her term, citing DeSantis’ 2023 executive order that threw her out of the office and led to Bain’s appointment. “I want to provide clarity that Monique Worrell will take office on Jan. 7, 2025, and that my term will end on Jan. 6, 2025. It is my intention to provide any assistance I can to ensure the office continues to operate smoothly for the benefit of our community during this transition,” Bain said in the update that his office released to Florida Politics.

“Volusia Democrats, who lost every 2024 county, state, federal race, elect new leadership” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County Democrats, following an election that saw Republicans win every federal, state and local race, have reorganized with new leadership. Nick Sakhnovsky, a Daytona Beach resident, is the new Chair. The retired teacher defeated former Deltona City Commissioner Troy Shimkus in a vote of party members. He replaces Jewel Dickson, the Chair for the past eight years. She opted not to run for re-election but will continue to be active as a precinct Committee member. “I’ve stepped back and good people have stepped up,” Dickson said. She described the new group as a diverse mix of ages, races and backgrounds.

“Deltona Mayor calls for Volusia School Board Chair’s removal after disparaging remarks” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — During a session at the Moms for Liberty 2024 Joyful Warriors Summit in Washington, D.C., Jessie Thompson — the new Volusia County School Board Chair — made a disparaging remark about Deltona High School students, admitted to feeding false data to the Board to get agenda items passed, and spoke at length about her poor relationships with fellow Board members. Thompson spoke on Aug. 30 at a session titled “How to Work With Your School Board” alongside Bryce Fiedler, the Director of Carolinas Academic Leadership Network. She spoke on behalf of the Florida Conservative Coalition of School Board Members, a group she heads based out of her home.

“Ex-West Melbourne City Manager Scott Morgan taking interim position in Palm Bay, filling vacancy” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Palm Bay City Council has given the green light to hiring Morgan as their city’s Interim City Manager while they search for a permanent replacement for Suzanne Sherman, who was fired on Nov. 21. Morgan is the former City Manager of neighboring West Melbourne and has worked in government for more than four decades. The Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 on Nov. 21 to fire Sherman, effective immediately, during the first regular meeting of three newly elected Council members, with two supporting the firing. Final employment contract terms are being negotiated between Morgan and City Attorney Patricia Smith.

“OUC approves controversial rate changes tied to renewable energy” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — A controversial, yearslong quest by the Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) to overhaul its electricity billing to accommodate its increasing reliance on renewable energy ended with a slam dunk vote in favor of the proposal. OUC’s five-member Board — composed of four appointees and the city’s Mayor — is ordinarily allergic to dissension in its ranks. But led by Mayor Buddy Dyer, the Board was particularly united and pointed in pushing back at politicians, environmentalists, solar industry representatives and others critical of changes in OUC’s electric rate structure. New rate procedures to be implemented in coming years will roll back incentives for solar panels on resident’s rooftops and encourage residential customers to conserve how much power they consume.

“Sleeping overnight on county property now illegal in Seminole” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Homeless people will not be allowed to pitch a tent or sleep overnight on county property — such as a public bench, sidewalk or in a wooded area — according to an ordinance Seminole Commissioners passed unanimously with little discussion. The ban follows a state law that took effect Oct. 1 that forces local governments to enact prohibitions on people sleeping outdoors or camping on public property. According to the ordinance, first-time violators can be issued a trespass warning by a deputy sheriff and ordered to leave. If the person is caught again within a year at the same spot they can be arrested and charged with trespassing — a first-degree misdemeanor.

“Bowl season will be busy for fans in Florida” via Cole Pepper of Florida Politics — Eight of the 47 college football bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff involve teams from the state of Florida or are played in Florida. Florida’s matchup with Tulane on Dec. 20 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa is one of two scheduled bowl games with a Sunshine State team played in the state. The Gators rallied to become bowl eligible by winning three straight games to finish the season, including victories over ranked opponents LSU and Ole Miss, as well as rivals Florida State. The other Florida team to earn a bowl inside their home state was No. 13 Miami. The Hurricanes will face Iowa St. on Dec. 28 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. Miami (10-2) started the season with nine straight wins before losing two of their last three games to miss out on a chance at the College Football Playoff.

— LOCAL: TB —

“MLB Commissioner meets with county officials ahead of delayed stadium vote” via Spectrum News — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is weighing in now on the upcoming vote for the new Rays stadium. Manfred met with Pinellas County officials Monday to discuss their delayed decision to finance the stadium. County Commission Chair Kathleen Peters said Manfred talked about his support of the deal and the fans but did not offer solutions regarding any financial concerns. No one from the Rays was present during that meeting. Also, Manfred met with Gov. DeSantis last week. The County Commission will meet on Dec. 17 to decide whether to approve $312 million in bonds to finance the building of the new stadium. Before that, the St. Pete City Council will discuss repairs to Tropicana Field during a City Council meeting Thursday.

“USF research funding reaches $738M, a new record” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Research funding at the University of South Florida (USF) has hit a record-breaking $738 million for Fiscal Year 2024, a 7% increase over 2023 and 35% more than just two years ago. The historic funding could be partially attributable to USF’s acceptance into the prestigious Association of American Universities, of which the school has now finished its first full Fiscal Year as a member. USF has set a goal of reaching $1 billion in annual research funding by 2030. Of the funding, 58% ($429 million) came from federal sources, such as the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. Another 33% ($242 million) came from private partnerships, while 9% ($67 million) came from state and local agencies. The funding contributed to a more than $53 million increase in Fiscal Year 2024 for core medical research. Meanwhile, 100 USF researchers received more than $1 million in funding, an increase of 20% from 2023.

“In wake of hurricanes, hotel revenue in Hillsborough up 28%” via Louis Llovio of Business Observer FL — Hillsborough County set a record for hotel revenue in October, topping $100 million for the first time. Visit Tampa Bay, the occupancy rate for the month was 78.5% in the county, 14% higher than last year. The average daily rate was $166.21 and revenue per available room was $130.51. In all, the hotel industry generated $101.71 million in revenue and $6.15 in Tourism Development Taxes, a 28% percent increase from a year ago. In a statement announcing the revenue figures, Visit Tampa Bay says that while Hurricanes Helene and Milton “caused short-term displacement into Tampa hotels, the potential disruptions in visitor perception are being countered with a major marketing investment in domestic and international markets.”

“FDOT hits major milestone for new Howard Frankland Bridge” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — FDOT has placed the final superstructure beam for the new bridge. In total, 1,726 beams make up the $865.3 million project. FDOT has also completed 100% of the bridge footings, columns and caps. All of the pilings have also been driven for the bridge. The new southbound/westbound bridge connects Tampa to St. Petersburg across Old Tampa Bay. It will include four general-use lanes in each direction, four express lanes and a separate pathway for pedestrians and bicyclists. FDOT still needs to complete roughly 15 of the deck sections. The bridge traffic rail/barrier wall is 60% complete, the Pinellas side approach is roughly 90% complete, and the Hillsborough approach is approximately 50% complete. The northbound/eastbound bridge was originally built in the 1950s and was widened in the 1990s. The 1990s bridge — southbound/westbound — will be converted next Summer to the new northbound/eastbound I-275.

“Busch Gardens owes contractors more than $3 million for new attraction, per liens” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Two local contractors say Busch Gardens and its parent company, United Parks & Resorts, have failed to pay more than $3.1 million for the construction of a new attraction. Construction company Friedrich Watkins of Tampa LLC alleged that Busch Gardens failed to pay more than $3 million for demolition services and construction of a new attraction, which concluded in September. Another claim comes from Ohio-based Adena Corporation, which operates in Lakeland.

“In 1958, a man made 3 million pounds of snow in Tampa. Disaster followed.” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — A holiday horror show is on display in a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. There are delinquent Santas and multiple lawsuits. A hundred-foot-tall tree. At least 3 million pounds of shaved ice masquerading as snow, which “melted almost immediately” during a November heat wave. And that’s just a fraction of the chaos that erupted during the notorious Tampa Snow Show of 1958. Holiday Traditions in Florida, a traveling exhibit from the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee, is at the Tampa Bay History Center until Feb. 2. The display showcases Florida traditions from Epiphany to Emancipation Day. The midcentury Snow Show event was dreamed up by advertising executive Howard Hilton, who worked for the Maas Brothers department store and wanted to get shoppers into downtown Tampa. He dreamed up the Tampa Snow Show as an eight-day holiday spectacular. The St. Petersburg Times would call it “the most flawed spectacle in Tampa history.”







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Panhandle lawmakers want Nathan Boyles in the Florida House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Several lawmakers in the Panhandle are making clear who they want filling a soon vacant House seat. Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Boyles, who launched a campaign Monday in House District 3, announced endorsements from Republican state Sens. Don Gaetz and Jay Trumbull, state Reps. Shane Abbott and Alex Andrade, and former state Rep. Jayer Williamson. “I’m honored to have the support of so many leaders from our region who’ve helped make our state the best place to live, work, visit and retire,” Boyles said. “These leaders have been on the front lines of fighting for our conservative values for years, and their trust and confidence is truly humbling.”

“Ryan Ray re-elected Leon County Democratic Party Chair” via Tristan Wood of WFSU — Leon County Democratic Party Executive Committee Chair Ray was re-elected unopposed to the role at a virtual meeting of local Democrats Monday night. A few moderate and conservative Democrats were critical of Ray in the weeks leading up to the meeting, accusing him of taking sides on local Democrat-on-Democrat races this election cycle. But none of their concerns were enough to get anyone to oppose him. Leon County was one of six Florida counties to vote blue during the 2024 Election. Ray told WFSU that the support he received was an endorsement of the job he had done. “As you know, there was some tension, there was some effort to make my leadership of the party controversial, but I think that the people who are really involved and engaged in this process showed, without a shadow of a doubt, that they believe in our approach. Very, very excited for that, very humbled and very much looking forward to continuing to advance Democratic values in Leon County,” he said.

“Donna Adelson’s new defense mentions possible trial start date in Dan Markel murder case” via Kendall Brandt of WTXL — It’s a case that has captivated people across Tallahassee and beyond for over a decade. After a three-month delay in her trial, the woman accused of murdering Florida State Law Professor Dan Markel is making her first court appearance with a new legal team. “We were at a plot twist and now we’re at a new regime.” That’s how local criminal defense attorney Don Pumphrey describes the latest change in Adelson’s trial. “Joshua Zelman on behalf of Mrs. Adelson. Jackie Fulford on behalf of Mrs. Adelson.” Her new attorneys are making their first appearance with her on Tuesday and suggesting a trial start date for June. “That trial period would’ve been June 16 to July the 2nd,” Fulford said.

“North Florida key manufacturing indicators increase in November, showing a rebound from October” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After a few months of slowdowns, North Florida manufacturing is improving as several key indicators showed signs of expansion in November. The University of North Florida (UNF) Coggin College of Business published its Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS) this week, and two key indicators are on the upswing. Manufacturing output on the First Coast showed a notable uptick in November, with an index rating of 52. That’s an increase from the October rating of 44. The November figure is also up from the September rating of 51. Albert Loh, interim dean of the UNF business college, oversees the monthly survey of North Florida regional manufacturers and said the output index “signifies that production activity in the region is in an expansionary phase, reflecting increased economic activity compared to the previous month.”

“Sea & Sky Air Show featuring Blue Angels back on books for Jacksonville Beach in 2025” via Francine Frazier of News4Jax — The Blue Angels will soar over the skies of Jacksonville Beach in 2025 after all when they return for the free Sea & Sky Air Show on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sunday, Oct. 26. Initially, Jacksonville Beach was not on the schedule for the Blue Angels in 2025, but a show scheduled for Lake Charles, Louisiana, has now been canceled. The squadron will perform in Northeast Florida instead. “The Sea & Sky Air Show will bring families, neighbors, and visitors together to experience an unforgettable display of skill and teamwork,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “We are grateful to the Blue Angels for their service, for their role as ambassadors of goodwill, and for bringing the thrill and magic of naval flight back to our proud military community.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee Commissioner: Move Sheriff’s budget from general fund; create taxing unit” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman wants to talk about culling the whopping Sheriff’s budget out of the county general fund. Hamman said last week that creating a so-called Municipal Services Taxing Unit to fund the Sheriff would increase transparency for taxpayers who frequently ask him about Sheriff’s spending. Sheriff Carmine Marceno is under investigation, as a grand jury hears allegations of financial improprieties. County Commissioners approve the Sheriff’s budget as part of their own budget, currently around $2.5 billion. Hamman points to county departmental operating budgets — less than $700 million this year — compared to the almost $315 million Sheriff’s budget.

“Marco Island City Council against punts on choosing a Chair and Vice Chair?” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council postponed until its Jan. 6 meeting a second discussion of a Chair and Vice Chair — after it chooses a seventh member. No nominations or votes were taken at Monday night’s meeting, unlike the five deadlock votes made on Nov. 18. The Council took five votes to nominate a Chair and tied 3-3 during each one in November at the first meeting with four newly elected City Council members joining the two who weren’t up for re-election. Previous Vice Chair Erik Brechnitz continues as acting Chair. The nominations for Chair were between Brechnitz and a newly elected member each time.

“Sarasota area media platform Rumble to buy $20M of bitcoin” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Longboat Key video streaming platform Rumble is joining a rush of companies cashing in on the hype that has pushed bitcoin’s value to a record $103,000. The alternative, conservative-leaning platform’s Board of Directors approved plans to purchase up to $20 million of the digital currency using excess cash reserves. Rumble Chair and CEO Chris Pavlovski said Trump’s crypto-friendly administration will accelerate the mainstream adoption of bitcoin, which is still in the early stages. “Unlike any government-issued currency, Bitcoin is not subject to dilution through endless money-printing, enabling it to be a valuable inflation hedge and an excellent addition to our treasury,” Pavlovski said.

“Beach walking in Southwest Florida? Be aware of noxious red tide” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — State health officials are warning red tide is present at two popular Naples beaches, Clam Pass and Barefoot Beach, and advise beachgoers of potential health concerns. The advisory from the Department of Health (DOH) in Collier County about Clam Pass and Barefoot Beach came one day after the DOH said red tide was present at Seagate Beach. Red tide is caused by high concentrations of toxin-producing microscopic algae called K. brevis, which is found in the Gulf of Mexico. Tests conducted on Dec. 5 of water samples confirm the red tide. Officials at the state health department in Lee County report red tide is several miles offshore of Sanibel Island and Bowman’s Beach off Sanibel.

— TOP OPINION —

“For our health, stop Kennedy, before it’s too late” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The greatest human achievement in a world with many woes is that science and governments worked together to make it possible for billions of people to live longer and healthier lives. But now, our nation is poised to take a huge step backward and turn up the death toll, even as we lag behind Canada, Germany, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, and other developed nations in life expectancy and other measures of national health. That’s the danger in consigning America’s health to a crackpot, Kennedy, whom Trump wants to be Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy’s hostility toward vaccinations should disqualify him from any office pertaining to public health. He is already credibly blamed for discouraging measles vaccines during an outbreak in the island nation of Samoa that took 83 lives.

— OPINIONS —

“Gaetz’s next move” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Not all that long ago, on Oct. 3, 2023, then-Rep. Gaetz succeeded in his audacious plan to lead a tiny group of Republicans, eight in all, working in an alliance with 208 Democrats to topple Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. Today, one year and two months later, Gaetz is out of Congress, out of a job, and has reportedly signed with a small television news outlet, One America News Network, to host a prime-time program. At age 42, Gaetz will undoubtedly have more acts in his life. But it seems safe to say his effort to bring down the Republican Party in the House did not end well. When Trump stunned many observers by nominating Gaetz to be attorney general, Gaetz’s past of attacking and undermining his own party came back at him fast — and that was before discussion of a long House Ethics Committee investigation concerning allegations that Gaetz, in the words of a New York Post report, “had engaged in sex with a minor, used illicit drugs and taken bribes, among other alleged crimes.”

“Yes, it’s tempting, but Biden should refrain from preemptive pardons” Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post — Desperate times call for desperate measures. But not so desperate as having Biden issue preemptive pardons to government officials and others at risk of being prosecuted by the incoming Trump administration. We are at an unprecedented and perilous moment in which President-elect Trump has repeatedly declared his desire to see his Justice Department go after his perceived political enemies. Trump reiterated this stance in his interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I think those people committed a major crime,” Trump said of the members of Congress who served on the Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. “For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail.”

“‘Whore’-calling, Special Olympics-threatening Fine for Congress?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — When Trump chose GOP Congressman Waltz as his National Security Adviser, Republicans had a choice when looking for a replacement. They could promote any number of reputable conservatives to run for this heavily Republican-leaning seat on Florida’s east coast, including former legislative leaders, thoughtful local officials or even a respected former member of Congress. Or they could go for divisive buffoonery. They went with option B, otherwise known as Randy Fine. Other candidates are running, including a couple of Republicans who seem to have serious and sober platforms. But Trump endorsed Fine, so the Brevard County Republican is the clear favorite — even though he has generated more cringe-inducing headlines than a mid-2000s mashup of Paris Hilton and Charlie Sheen.

