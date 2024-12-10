December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott sounds sewage garlic alarm again. Will the Joe Biden White House listen?
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 10, 20244min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Randy Fine looks to roll back ban on people under 21 buying guns

APoliticalHeadlines

Goodwill hunting for the holidays? The nonprofit is a big boon to the economy

HeadlinesSpecials

Panhandle lawmakers want Nathan Boyles in the Florida House

scott
The Senator is pressing multiple agencies to take action, as he has since 2023.

A popular seasoning presents a national security risk according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

In letters to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Trade Representative and Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the Naples Republican is reiterating dire warnings about sewage garlic, which is literally cultivated in Chinese feces for export to the American market.

“Recent reports and allegations suggest that garlic production in certain regions of Communist China may involve exploitative practices, including forced labor and child labor, in violation of international standards. These claims are deeply concerning and, if verified, represent a significant ethical and legal issue that must be addressed,” Scott warns in the letter.

The Senator wants a federal investigation of “garlic and its derivative or related products in all forms produced in Communist China,” in order to “provide Congress and the American people with accurate and timely information” about the befouled foodstuff.

Scott has battled against gross garlic for at least a year.

Last December, he urged the head of the National Grocers Association to “take Chinese-grown garlic off your shelves to reduce risk to your customers, and send a message to the families that you serve that you will only sell products you trust and know are safe for their consumption.”

Last year, he also contacted the White House over a “severe public health concern.”

In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Scott invoked 1962’s Trade Expansion Act to claim standing to compel the Commerce Department to probe the fecal foodstuff.

This time around, Scott wants an initiation of a Section 301 investigation into garlic grown in Communist China, as well as inclusion of garlic from Communist China on the biennially updated List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKevin Cooper wins Miami-Dade GOP gavel

nextJoe Biden is rushing aid to Ukraine. Both sides are digging in. And everyone is bracing for Donald Trump

3 comments

  • A Day Without MAGA LaMigra

    December 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Like Trump will make America food great

    Reply

  • Bosses

    December 10, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    Take it or leave it…but don’t eat the crap

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 10, 2024 at 1:58 pm

    Back in the day it was said that one could smell the Chinese village before seeing it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories