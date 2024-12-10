A popular seasoning presents a national security risk according to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

In letters to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Trade Representative and Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the Naples Republican is reiterating dire warnings about sewage garlic, which is literally cultivated in Chinese feces for export to the American market.

“Recent reports and allegations suggest that garlic production in certain regions of Communist China may involve exploitative practices, including forced labor and child labor, in violation of international standards. These claims are deeply concerning and, if verified, represent a significant ethical and legal issue that must be addressed,” Scott warns in the letter.

The Senator wants a federal investigation of “garlic and its derivative or related products in all forms produced in Communist China,” in order to “provide Congress and the American people with accurate and timely information” about the befouled foodstuff.

Scott has battled against gross garlic for at least a year.

Last December, he urged the head of the National Grocers Association to “take Chinese-grown garlic off your shelves to reduce risk to your customers, and send a message to the families that you serve that you will only sell products you trust and know are safe for their consumption.”

Last year, he also contacted the White House over a “severe public health concern.”

In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Scott invoked 1962’s Trade Expansion Act to claim standing to compel the Commerce Department to probe the fecal foodstuff.

This time around, Scott wants an initiation of a Section 301 investigation into garlic grown in Communist China, as well as inclusion of garlic from Communist China on the biennially updated List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor.