Rick Scott wants ‘sewage garlic’ off grocery shelves

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is throwing down the gauntlet to the grocery industry, urging a stop sale on so-called “sewage garlic” from China, which he says is grown in human sewage.

“Until the federal government can put strong standards into effect and our government holds Communist China accountable so it is able to verify the safety of these goods for American consumption, I urge you to act to protect your customers,” Scott wrote to the head of the National Grocers Association.

“Take Chinese-grown garlic off your shelves to reduce risk to your customers, and send a message to the families that you serve that you will only sell products you trust and know are safe for their consumption.”

Scott has already contacted the White House over “severe public health concern over the quality and safety of garlic grown in foreign countries — most notably, garlic grown in Communist China.”

In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Scott invoked 1962’s Trade Expansion Act to claim that the gross garlic could be impinging on America’s national security, and that as an “interested party,” he has standing to compel the Commerce Department to probe the fecal foodstuff.

“I write to request such an investigation into imports from Communist China of all grades of garlic, whole or separated into constituent cloves, whether or not peeled, chilled, fresh, frozen, provisionally preserved or packed in water or other neutral substance, and the threat they pose to U.S. national security. Food safety and security is an existential emergency that poses grave threats to our national security, public health, and economic prosperity,” Scott wrote.

The Senator flavors his letter to Raimondo with aspersions on China’s questionable farming practice, which “include such offenses as fertilizing garlic with human feces and forms of sewage, growing garlic in sewage, bleaching garlic to make it appear whiter and cleaner to the eye after its growth in unsanitary conditions, and stripping the root end from garlic before it enters U.S. markets as to make it appear more appealing and also to comply with U.S. laws regarding prevention of soil-borne diseases and contaminants.”