Pam Bondi endorses Suzy Lopez for Hillsborough State Attorney

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is backing Suzy Lopez for Hillsborough State Attorney, Lopez’s campaign announced.

The nod comes from a fellow Republican who, like Lopez, is a Hillsborough native. Bondi served as Attorney General from 2011-2019, two terms coinciding with former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration.

“It is critical that Hillsborough County keep Suzy Lopez as State Attorney,” Bondi said.

“Suzy is an experienced prosecutor who knows what it takes to win in court and put criminals behind bars. Suzy knows how devastating the impacts of crime are to victims, families, and our community. Suzy is committed to meeting with each homicide victim’s family personally. This speaks to her tremendous character and desire to get justice in court. Suzy Lopez is the ONLY choice for State Attorney.”

Bondi’s endorsement follows others from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the Florida, Tampa, West Central and Suncoast Police Benevolent Associations, former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, former interim Tampa Police Chief Butch Delgado, and retired Tampa Police Major Mike Stout.

Following her tenure as Attorney General, Bondi went on to work as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners and then as a defense attorney for former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment proceedings and trial.

During her time as Attorney General, Bondi worked tirelessly to combat human trafficking. Florida ranks third in the nation for human trafficking, with the Tampa Bay area as a hub for traffickers, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center as of 2020.

Lopez said she was grateful for Bondi’s support.

“Like me, General Bondi grew up in Hillsborough County. She cares deeply about our community and the safety of our families,” Lopez said.

“We both served in the State Attorney’s Office and understand the importance of this position in keeping Hillsborough safe, prosecuting criminals, and supporting crime victims. General Bondi tirelessly fought for a safer Florida. I am grateful for General Bondi’s support and the support of so many law enforcement leaders. I am committed to working with law enforcement to keep Hillsborough County and Hillsborough families safer.”

Lopez, a Republican, took over the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office after Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially suspended Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren in August of 2022. Currently a political appointee, Lopez is now running for the seat in 2024.

Lopez served as a county judge before her appointment, and had been appointed to that post in December 2021. She previously worked as an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit for 17 years. Before that, Lopez worked as a lawyer at the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Lopez said her office handles about 50,000 cases each year. She said her focus has been on advocating for crime victims and pursuing justice.

She is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, the Goldberg-Cacciatore and Tampa Bay Inns of Court, the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers and the Hillsborough County Bar Association Professionalism Award Committee. Lopez is on the Executive Council of Safe and Sound Hillsborough and board chair for Self Reliance, The Center for Independent Living.

She’s also a member of the Gold Shield Foundation, which this month awarded Lopez for her commitment to public safety.