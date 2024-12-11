December 11, 2024
Donald Trump names Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece
Kimberly Guilfoyle. Image via AP.

December 11, 2024

Guilfoyle
The one-time fiancée to Donald Trump Jr. was one of several diplomatic appointments announced.

President-elect Donald Trump made another flurry of job announcements on Tuesday. That included naming Kimberly Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle is a former California prosecutor and television news personality who led the fundraising for Trump’s 2020 campaign and became engaged to Don Trump Jr. in 2020. President-elect Trump called her “a close friend and ally” and praised her “sharp intellect make her supremely qualified.” Guilfoyle was on stage with the family on election night.

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Don Trump Jr. posted.

Tom Barrack was chosen as the nominee for ambassador to Turkey. Barrack, a wealthy financier, met Trump in the 1980s while helping negotiate Trump’s purchase of the renowned Plaza Hotel. He was charged with using his personal access to the former President to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates, but was acquitted of all counts at a federal trial in 2022.

Ron Johnson — not the Republican senator — Ron was nominated to be ambassador to Mexico. He served as ambassador to El Salvador during Trump’s first administration. His nomination comes as the President-elect has been threatening tariffs on Mexican imports and the mass deportation of migrants who have arrived to the U.S.-Mexico border. Johnson is also a former U.S. Army veteran and was in the Central Intelligence Agency.

The ambassador positions must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

Guilfoyle said in a social media post that she was “honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.”

Trump also announced Tuesday that he had selected Jacob Helberg as the next undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Dan Bishop as deputy director for budget at the Office of Budget and Management.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    December 11, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Consolation prize, it used to be called.

    Reply

