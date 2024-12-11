Hurricane Milton takes toll on Florida’s upcoming citrus harvest

Citrus production across Florida will be down heading into the end of the year due in large part to a wild hurricane season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that the citrus crop will likely yield about 12 million boxes of oranges in the state. There will be another 1.2 million boxes of grapefruit and some 350,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos for the 2024-25 harvest season in the Sunshine State, according to December’s projections.

That’s down from the October forecast, which predicted 15 million boxes of oranges, 1.4 million boxes of grapefruit and 400,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos would be produced during the harvest season.

But the earlier forecast did not factor in the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, which plowed right through large portions of citrus country in Florida. Milton blasted the state when it made landfall on Oct. 9 near Sarasota, marching through the interior of Florida before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean near Fort Pierce on Oct. 10.

That trek across the Florida peninsula went right through countless citrus groves and agricultural operations.

“Florida’s citrus growers face numerous challenges, from pests and disease to hurricanes, all of which have taken a toll on citrus production. The USDA’s latest forecast reflects the severe impact of Hurricane Milton on our state’s citrus groves,” said Matt Joyner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

“Despite the obstacles we face, Florida citrus growers are resilient and remain dedicated to sustaining Florida’s citrus industry. However, Florida’s citrus growers cannot sustain the industry alone. The path forward will require investments in hurricane recovery, as well as continued research and innovation. Our growers are determined to overcome these challenges and continue delivering fresh, wholesome orange juice to consumers worldwide.”

Joyner added that Florida Citrus Mutual is actively advocating for federal relief dollars to help citrus farms that have been adversely affected by Milton. Florida legislative leaders, such as Senate President Ben Albritton, a Bartow Republican, have pledged to continue advocacy efforts to steer dollars to citrus growers in the Sunshine State.