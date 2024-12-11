Joseph Ladapo likens ‘insane’ water fluoridation to COVID vaccines

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo continues to speak out against fluoride in the water supply, saying it’s “clearly something that was far riskier than how it was presented” by advocates of the practice.

“It really is insane to keep on doing it,” Ladapo said. “You just can’t justify it.”

During a recent interview on the CR Podcast with Daniel Horowitz, Ladapo described his evolution on the addition of fluoride to water, explaining how he was “taken aback” by his findings, and saying it was the same kind of untested yet state-propagated science that drove the uncritical acceptance of COVID vaccinations.

“That’s probably because of these issues for which there’s a lot of public health investment, you know, it could be hard to find the truth. I mean, if you were an alien and you came here and wanted to learn about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, you’d think they were the best thing since sliced cheese on your home planet, or whatever sandwich on your own planet,” Ladapo argued.

Ladapo acknowledged that fluoride strengthens enamel and teeth, but the data used to support the practice is old and predates fluoridated toothpaste, improved diets and other advancements. He suggested that one preventive practice people could undertake would help their teeth more than putting fluoride in the water supply.

“If it weren’t for sugar,” he said, “you wouldn’t even have cavities as an issue.”

Last month, the Surgeon General’s Office recommended against fluoridation.

“Due to the neuropsychiatric risk associated with fluoride exposure, particularly in pregnant women and children, and the wide availability of alternative sources of fluoride for dental health, the State Surgeon General recommends against community water fluoridation,” read a November press release.

One dental group rebutted Ladapo’s statement at the time.

“It’s disheartening to hear Dr. Ladapo’s misinformed and dangerous comments regarding community water fluoridation,” said Brett Kessler, President of the American Dental Association. “The ADA believes in the use of proven, evidence-based science when making public policy decisions. For Dr. Ladapo to call community water fluoridation ‘medical malpractice’ and call on all municipalities to end its practice is a dangerous statement that stands to harm the oral and overall health of all Floridians.”

During Tuesday’s interview, Ladapo noted that fluoride corresponds to problems with the thyroid, bones, the pineal gland and even IQ for children when mothers drink it in the public water supply.

“Stop adding it,” he urged, regarding the “caustic” substance.

He stopped short of advocating state legislative action against water fluoridation when asked by Horowitz, but he lauded communities where “citizens are bringing this up” as a topic of discussion.

“That’s how you fix this problem,” Ladapo said, calling it a “sustainable solution” that could apply to other public health problems.