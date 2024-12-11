December 11, 2024
Americans approve of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State
It's official: Donald Trump named Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

A.G. Gancarski December 11, 2024

trump-to-name-marco-rubio-secretary-of-state-1-7106632-1731377787597
Kamala Harris voters are the exception, unsurprisingly.

Florida’s senior Senator is poised to move to the State Department. And that’s just fine with 1,593 adults polled between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 by YouGov.

The survey shows 45% of respondents feel favorably about Donald Trump selecting U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio to be America’s top diplomat, with just 31% disapproving.

The deepest resistance is among self-identified Kamala Harris voters and Democrats, in a sign that the partisan polemic ahead of November’s election continues to sway their views.

Three-fifths of those from the opposition party disapprove of the Rubio pick, against 20% approval. Meanwhile, 65% of Harris supporters hate the Trump choice, while just 22% like it.

Independents and Republicans are a different story.

While 28% of no-party voters are a no on Rubio, 42% approve of the selection.

Among Republicans, 75% prefer the pick, with just 7% harboring qualms.

Trump voters, unsurprisingly, are also on board.

A resounding 82% of them back the Miami Republican’s selection, while just 7% disapprove.

Rubio has been steeped in intelligence matters and promises a proactive posture regarding threats from China, Russia, Iran and their allies.

He was shortlisted for Vice President, but the hurdle of having two members of the ticket from the same state seemed to be a deal-breaker for Trump.

If confirmed, Rubio will be the first Hispanic Secretary of State, and his history on issues impacting Florida could hint significantly at his approach to the role.

He serves as the top Republican on the Senate Western Hemisphere Subcommittee, and brings a high level of focus on foreign relations in the Caribbean and South America.

During Trump’s first term, the President leaned on Rubio as what The New York Times called a “virtual secretary of state for Latin America,” with policy being summed up as MMRH: “Make Marco Rubio Happy.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Linwood Wright

    December 11, 2024 at 11:56 am

    I’m an American. I don’t approve.

    Reply

