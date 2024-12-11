Linda Chaney takes second go at establishing dental therapy amid statewide dental shortage

Rep. Linda Chaney has again filed legislation that seeks to establish a framework for dental therapy in Florida.

The measure (HB 21) would create a Council on Dental Therapy to evaluate and manage the emerging industry, including establishing requirements, services, limitations and prohibitions related to dental therapy.

Dental therapists have more training than dental hygienists, but don’t hold the same advanced degree as a dentist. They are licensed to fill cavities, extract teeth, place temporary crowns and provide basic dental care under the supervision of a licensed dentist. In some cases, where the dental therapist has obtained a master’s degree, such medical professionals work in dental health care along the same lines as a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.

More than a dozen states have already cleared the way for dental therapists to work, with several others attempting to join the ranks, according to Stateline.

In addition to establishing a framework to authorize dental therapy in Florida, Chaney’s bill would also authorize Medicaid to reimburse for dental services provided from a mobile dental unit, a service often offered to serve areas where dental care is in short supply or where a large contingent of residents either lack dental health coverage or can’t afford dental care.

The proposed Council on Dental Therapy would be required under Chaney’s bill 28 months after the first dental therapy license is granted. The Council would be “charged with the responsibility of, and shall meet for the purpose of, developing rules and policies for recommendation of the (Board of Dentistry) on matters pertaining to” dental therapy education, licensure regulation and other matters related to establishing dental therapy services.

The bill also sets forth requirements for licensure, including passing a practical or clinical exam. Under the bill, individuals who fail one section of the exam would only be required to retake the section for which they failed. If, however, they fail more than one section, the individual would be required to retake the entire exam.

The bill is aimed at solving Florida’s dentist shortages. There are some 58 million Americans living in areas without enough dentists to adequately serve the population, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

Additionally, only about a third of dentists nationwide accept Medicaid, according to an estimate from the American Dental Association. Making that estimate more troubling: Medicaid enrollees are more likely to be Black, Hispanic, American Indian or Alaska Native, according to Stateline.

And Florida has among the nation’s worst shortages of dental professionals.

Chaney filed similar legislation (HB 1173) in the 2024 Legislative Session, but it died in committee. Sen. Jay Collins filed similar companion legislation (SB 1254), which also died in committee.

Now, both Chaney and Collins (SB 82) are again trying to gain traction.

Last year’s effort received support from the Florida Dental Hygienists Association, the Florida Association of Community Health Centers, and the American Children’s campaign, among others. But the Florida Dental Association opposed it.