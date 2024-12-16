December 16, 2024
Gunster expands government affairs practice with launch of Arrow Group

Peter SchorschDecember 16, 20243min0

Gunster
'The addition of this talented team will significantly expand our statewide presence in public policy consulting.'

Gunster has announced a significant expansion of its government affairs and public policy practice through a strategic partnership with Anfield Consulting. This collaboration will officially launch as Arrow Group on Jan. 7, 2025, just ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session.

Arrow Group, based in Tallahassee with a statewide reach, aims to be an innovative and relationship-rich alternative in Florida’s advocacy space. The group will leverage extensive connections and a nothing-is-impossible mindset to produce tailored strategies and results with lasting impact. The newly combined team will work with clients across all regulated industries, including energy and utilities, health care, land use, transportation, environmental, water, banking and finance, and telecommunications.

Albert Balido, the former head of Anfield Consulting, will lead Arrow Group, with Ron Brisé serving as Senior Policy Advisor. Balido brings over three decades of advocacy experience, having tackled some of the most contentious legal issues on behalf of Florida consumers.

Brisé, a former state legislator and Chair of the state’s Public Service Commission, has over 20 years of experience helping clients navigate the telecom, energy, utilities, government and business arenas. Their powerful relationships with key decision-makers will be instrumental in servicing their clients effectively.

Gunster Managing Shareholder Bill Perry expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The addition of this talented team will significantly expand our statewide presence in public policy consulting while preserving Gunster’s commitment to serving our clients’ diverse needs through our deep subject matter expertise across all levels of government.”

In recent years, Gunster has experienced explosive growth across its premier business law platform, further strengthening its position as the dominant law firm in Florida. The firm continues to recruit exceptional talent in its 12 networked statewide offices while Leading Florida Forward.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com

