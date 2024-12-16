Ben Gibson of Shutts & Bowen named General Counsel for Republican National Lawyers Association

Shutts & Bowen’s Ben Gibson is making big moves, becoming the next General Counsel for the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA).

Gibson is the Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen LLP’s Tallahassee office. And he has experience with the RNLA, serving on the Board as National Secretary for the past two years and as the Florida Chapter Chair for the last four years.

In addition to taking over as General Counsel, Gibson has also been elected to the RNLA Board of Governors for a three-year term.

“It’s an honor to serve on the RNLA Board of Governors,” Gibson said. “The RNLA is a vital organization in advancing the principles of our political system, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success alongside such an accomplished group of leaders.”

Gibson has a wealth of experience in law, government and politics. He joined Shutts & Bowen in 2018, taking over as Managing Partner in 2023.

He also worked as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant General Counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott, where he worked on various agency issues. Gibson then served as General Counsel to Ron DeSantis’ transition team, where he worked on legal issues and the search for Florida Supreme Court Justices.

Gibson’s résumé also includes work as Chief Counsel to the Republican Party of Florida. He has also represented several state agencies, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

And Gibson has served on Florida’s Board of Education since 2017, earning reappointment to that post in 2021. He is currently the Board’s Chair.