We’re making a list, checking it twice: Who are Central Florida’s Most Powerful Politicians?

You’re likely familiar with our annual “Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians,” the definitive ranking of the region’s 25 most influential elected officials, along with a few honorable mentions.

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new list: “Central Florida’s Most Powerful Politicians.”

Similar to the Tampa Bay edition, this ranking will be determined using stakeholder input gathered through a panel and our proprietary scoring methodology.

But to build this crucial panel, we first need your expertise.

We’re seeking individuals with in-depth knowledge of Central Florida politics – including lobbyists, campaign managers, communications professionals, former officeholders, and members of the media. Depending on interest, we aim for at least two dozen panelists — potentially more.

Participation is easy and flexible. You can contribute from anywhere with an internet connection. Panelists will provide a ranked list of 25 elected officials they believe are the most powerful in Central Florida for 2025.

If you’d like to participate, please email me at [email protected]. We’re eager to learn who you believe holds the most juice in Central Florida.

P.S. And a special thanks to our valued sponsor, GrayRobinson, who makes this feature possible.