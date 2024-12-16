December 16, 2024
We’re making a list, checking it twice: Who are Central Florida’s Most Powerful Politicians?

Peter Schorsch December 16, 2024

silhouette of man celebrating with falling confetti, election winner concept
Here is where our politically savvy readers come in. 

You’re likely familiar with our annual “Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians,” the definitive ranking of the region’s 25 most influential elected officials, along with a few honorable mentions.

We’re excited to announce the launch of our new list: “Central Florida’s Most Powerful Politicians.”

Similar to the Tampa Bay edition, this ranking will be determined using stakeholder input gathered through a panel and our proprietary scoring methodology.

But to build this crucial panel, we first need your expertise.

We’re seeking individuals with in-depth knowledge of Central Florida politics – including lobbyists, campaign managers, communications professionals, former officeholders, and members of the media. Depending on interest, we aim for at least two dozen panelists — potentially more.

Participation is easy and flexible. You can contribute from anywhere with an internet connection. Panelists will provide a ranked list of 25 elected officials they believe are the most powerful in Central Florida for 2025.

If you’d like to participate, please email me at [email protected]. We’re eager to learn who you believe holds the most juice in Central Florida.

P.S. And a special thanks to our valued sponsor, GrayRobinson, who makes this feature possible.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

Categories