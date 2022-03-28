Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians

Pandemic response is winding down. Culture wars are stepping up. But the power of politics remains eternal.

Politicians determine where urban redevelopment and new high-rises rise. They chose ways school choice will expand. The elected elites of Tampa Bay called which streets see extra patrols, which parks experience renovations, and what waterways are restored to pristine condition.

The past two years mark an era of particular sway in the Florida political world for Tampa Bay — with Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls hailing from the region. As a result, millions in state funding could soon flow into the area. That’s on top of record amounts of dollars for infrastructure, COVID-19 relief — and plain old pork — from Washington, D.C. The federal dollars get distributed as figures like U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Vern Buchanan grow their own stature within their respective party leadership. And when it gets right now to it, local officials like Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will decide precisely how to divide resources, helping shape the community for the next generation and beyond.

That’s not even broaching matters of policy. The decisions and the expenditure of political capital by the figures below will reshape what Florida children learn in school, how families provide for one another, and maybe even result in medical research advances that save lives.

So, who wields the clout — and who’s bold enough to flout it? For its annual list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, Florida Politics scoured opinions from the Sunshine Skyway to the Strawberry Festival grounds and far beyond, consulting with the leaders, lobbyists and politicos, each an expert on the wielding of influence.

A special thanks to RSA Consulting Group, the sponsors for this year’s rankings.

As for methodology, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points, and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2022 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Evan Donovan of WFLA, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Joe Henderson, Todd Josko of Ballard Partners, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, Patrick Manteiga, publisher of LaGaceta, Seth McKeel of The Southern Group, Jennifer Motsinger, EVP of Tampa Bay Builders Association, Mitch Perry of Charter News, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.

The posts will go live throughout the week, counting down from No. 25 to No. 1. They will be available below as the series goes on. Check back frequently to follow along as rankings go live.

—

Reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.

Introducing the 2022 list:

25. Luis Viera

24. Janet Long