No. 5 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Kathy Castor

Known by congressional Democrats as the go-to for all things climate change, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor has finally crossed into the Top 5 of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians — after consecutively ranking No. 6 the last three years.

Castor now boasts the No. 5 spot, showing how her influence has grown since Democrats retook Congress and the White House in 2020. Her reputation in Washington has only grown since the 2020 elections, emerging as a leader in sustainability and affordable health care.

And don’t let her gentle voice fool you — she’s a fierce leader, relentless in efforts to bring home the bacon. In 2021 alone, Castor secured $2.9 billion in COVID-19 emergency grants for the Hillsborough County-based district and a record $1.9 billion from 779 federal grants intended to create jobs and invest in education and infrastructure.

“Need an example of Congresswoman Kathy Castor’s effectiveness? Consider this: Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa were the only award recipients in Florida to receive a competitive BUILD grant when she announced $50 million for infrastructure to connect our neighborhoods,” said Preston Rudie, founder of Catalyst Communications Group. “With an impeccable reputation in D.C., Rep. Castor is a leader on sustainability, climate change and access to affordable health care. She and her family have deep roots in the Tampa community, and she fights hard for the region she loves and is widely respected.”

Castor heads the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis and serves on the Committee on Energy and Commerce. She also served alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on now-President Joe Biden’s climate change task force when he was still a candidate.

Castor has been a vocal advocate of expanding Medicaid in Florida, one of only 12 states that refuses to expand it. Most recently, Castor led Florida congressional Democrats in sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis to ensure children do not become uninsured after pandemic resources fade.

“In her years as a public servant, Congresswoman Castor has shown how to lead effectively as an underdog in the minority or close to leadership in the majority,” said Christina Barker, Chief of Staff for the Vinik Family Office.

“Regardless of changing political winds, Congresswoman Castor’s staying power is evident in her continued success bringing home funding for projects that strengthen our neighborhoods like the recently announced $18 million RAISE Grant for Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights. She is a forceful voice for progressive values and a treasured champion for Tampa and the Tampa Bay region.”

Although Castor has held the seat with relative ease since her initial election in 2006, several Republican candidates hope to flip Florida’s 14th Congressional District from blue to red in 2022.

It’s still unclear precisely what the district may look like by November, with congressional redistricting still contested by state GOP leadership.

But it’s clear the Democratic incumbent won’t go down without a fight. In addition to her strong name recognition with nearly two decades of service, Castor’s influence has proved successful in the fundraising sphere.

Castor started the new year with $648,168 in spending money for her congressional re-election campaign, raising $528,904 in 2021 alone. Her strong connections with the district and Washington will likely come in handy as the race heats up.

Joe Henderson’s take: As Chair of the Select Committee on Climate Crisis, the U.S. Representative’s repeated push for America to focus on renewable energy sources sounds particularly prescient now.

As for methodology, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

