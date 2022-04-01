April 1, 2022
Personnel note: Jared Ross named president of Florida Beer Wholesalers Association

Drew Wilson

Jared Ross ART
FWBA also announced a scholarship fund in honor of former president Mitch Rubin, who died earlier this year.

Jared Ross is the next president of the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association, the organization announced Friday.

Ross previously served as FBWA’s vice president and brings more than 15 years of experience leading associations to the top-level role. His promotion was approved unanimously by the FBWA board.

“Jared has a history of strong leadership and a solid vision for the future of the FBWA — approving his promotion to President was a no-brainer for us,” said Board Chairman Ken Daley. “We’re looking forward to the future and stand in full support of Jared as we enter into a new era for the FBWA.”

Ross was elevated to the position following the death of Mitch Rubin. During his two decades leading FBWA, Rubin cultivated a reputation as an honest broker and fierce advocate who was unflinchingly kind, according to those who knew him.

“I am honored to be the next President of the FBWA. While no one can ever fill Mitch’s shoes, I am thankful for the Board’s confidence in me to be his successor. I will work every day to make our members proud,” Ross said.

Alongside the personnel announcement, FBWA released details of a scholarship fund created in honor of Rubin.

The new Mitchell J. Rubin Scholarship in Law was established with the Florida State University College of Law, Rubin’s alma mater, and seeded with a $200,000 contribution from FBWA.

The organization said the fund “will provide scholarship support in perpetuity as a lasting tribute to Mitch’s exemplary career.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

