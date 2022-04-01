April 1, 2022
Andy Thomson’s campaign for HD 91 gets sign-on from more than a dozen leaders

Anne Geggis

Andy Thomson ART
From Miami to West Palm Beach, Boca Raton City Councilor's campaign for the state Legislature is winning support

Two months into his campaign to represent House District 91, Boca Raton City Councilor Andy Thomson is amassing a who’s who of endorsements among area Democratic leaders.

In addition to retiring incumbent in HD 91, Emily Slosberg-King, Thomson has received the endorsements of current Senators, Palm Beach County’s Constitutional Officers, and even a Broward County Commissioner, who is a former state Representative, now running for Congress, Thomson’s campaign announced Thursday.

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth, who also served on the Boca Raton City Council, lauded Thomson’s ability to recognize what’s important to his constituents.

“Andy has demonstrated a keen awareness of the needs of our community,” Weinroth said, according to a release from Thomson’s campaign. “He isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and participate in making our city shine!”

Thomson, a business litigator with Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in a Special Election in 2018 and was re-elected without opposition two years later.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of so many elected officials who I have had the privilege of working with over the years,” said Thomson, who is running under the Democratic Party banner. “Together, we can move our local community and the state of Florida forward in a positive, inclusive direction.”

Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County State Attorney, called Thomson, “a problem solver.”

He knows how to bring people together and works hard to keep our community safe,” Aronberg said. “Andy is the leader we need fighting for us.”

Other endorsements announced Thursday are:

— Democratic State Sens. Tina Polsky of Senate District 29, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties; Lori Berman, of Palm Beach County’s Senate District 31, and Shevrin Jones, of Senate District 35, which includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

— Democratic State Reps. Joe Casello of Palm Beach County’s House District 90 and Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, of Palm Beach County’s House District 88.

— Palm Beach County Constitutional Officers Tax Collector Anne Gannon and Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller Joe Abruzzo.

— Palm Beach County Commissioners Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and Melissa McKinlay.

— Palm Beach County School Board Chair Frank Barbieri.

— Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, a former state Democratic Representative and former director of the state’s Division of Emergency Management, now running to represent Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

Rep. Solsberg-King endorsed Thomson as soon as he announced his candidacy for House District 91. She said she was proud to support Thomson, according to Thursday’s news release.

“I have worked closely with Andy Thomson over the years to help tackle some of our District’s most pressing issues,” she said. “Andy knows this District, has served it well on the Boca Raton City Council and will be a staunch advocate for our seniors, families and residents.”

His chief rival is Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman, who is running as a Republican.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

