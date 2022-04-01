Ashley Moody endorses Cabinet colleague Jimmy Patronis for re-election

Attorney General Ashley Moody says she’s endorsing fellow Cabinet member and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as he seeks re-election to the post this year.

“The health of Florida’s finances is among the best in the nation and that is due in no small part to CFO Patronis’ commitment to fiscal responsibility,” Moody said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

“While Florida has had many challenges over the past three years, CFO Patronis has helped our state navigate these challenges and create a brighter future for our state. I’m proud to serve alongside him on the Cabinet and I wholeheartedly endorse our CFO.”

Moody’s endorsement of her fellow Republican isn’t a surprise. The only other candidates filed in the CFO contest are Democrats: Adam Hattersley, Tyrone Noel Javellana and Karla C. Jones.

Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed Patronis to the CFO position in 2017 after Jeff Atwater resigned. Prior to that Patronis served eight years in the House and chaired the House Economic Affairs Committee. Scott then selected him to serve on the Florida Public Service Commission before tapping him for the CFO role.

Patronis went on to win his first full term in 2018, securing just under 52% of the vote against Democrat Jeremy Ring and write-in candidate Richard Paul Dembinsky.

That same year, Moody won her race to become the state’s AG, notching just over 52% of the vote against Democrat Sean Shaw and non-party affiliated candidate Jeffrey Marc Siskind.

“I am thankful to AG Moody for her endorsement and for all the great work she’s done in keeping Florida safe and making sure justice reigns,” Patronis added in a statement. “She’s helped us make great strides in protecting the people of Florida against scams and fraud. It’s been an honor to work alongside her in making Florida the great state it is today.”

Moody and Patronis have had the endorsements flowing this week. The two joined forces to back Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican, in his bid to become the state’s next Agriculture Commissioner. A win by Simpson would see him join Moody and Patronis on the Cabinet, should they be successful in November.