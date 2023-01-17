Ben Gibson named Managing Partner after Jason Gonzalez exit from Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office

Ben Gibson is taking over as Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office.

Gibson, a senior member of the firm’s Governmental Law Practice Group, succeeds Jason Gonzalez as Managing Partner of the office. Gonzalez departed the firm on Jan. 13.

“I am grateful for Jason’s exceptional service and his dedication to the firm,” said firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy. “His counsel, judgment, and leadership have been invaluable to our work in the litigation and government affairs arena, and I congratulate him for his many years of service.”

Gonzalez, who joined the firm in 2014, regularly consulted on executive-branch government affairs. He also represented businesses and state agencies in state and federal courts.

“After nearly nine years of practicing at Shutts, it is time for me to pursue new and different challenges and opportunities,” Gonzalez said. “It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to work with so many exceptionally talented and dedicated people throughout the firm to contribute to the success of Shutts’ mission of providing the highest caliber of legal service for our clients and community.”

Gibson, who joined Shutts in 2018, represents clients facing high-stakes legal issues at the intersection of business, politics and government. His statewide practice focuses on standing for corporate, political and government clients in appellate, litigation and administrative matters as well as government affairs.

“Ben has been one of the firm’s most trusted Partners, and he will bring a skilled and steady hand to his role as Managing Partner of the Tallahassee office,” McElroy added. “Shutts will benefit from Ben’s incredible judgment and highest-level legal experience. He is a tested leader, and just the person to succeed Jason as we look forward to the opportunities our Tallahassee office has in the coming years.”

In addition to his work at Shutts & Bowen, Gibson was the general counsel to Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis’ transition team, where he advised the new administration on legal issues and DeSantis’ appointment of three Florida Supreme Court Justices.

He has also served as Chief Counsel to the Republican Party of Florida, leading all of the party’s legal efforts, and has served as legal counsel to numerous political committees and presidential and statewide campaigns in Florida. He most recently served as counsel to DeSantis’ successful re-election campaign.

Gibson’s experience also includes representing several state agencies, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, all in various high-profile state and federal litigation.

“I am very grateful for Jason’s leadership of the Tallahassee office, and I appreciate the guidance and support he has given to me and his colleagues. I am honored to be asked to serve the firm in this new role. Thanks to strong leadership, there is no state in the nation better positioned for opportunity and growth than Florida,” Gibson said.

“Shutts’ Tallahassee office will continue to help our clients meet their legal needs by leveraging the resources of one of Florida’s largest statewide law firms with our own appellate, litigation, state government, and political expertise. I am excited about the future and the opportunity to serve our great clients and work with my outstanding Shutts colleagues throughout the state.”