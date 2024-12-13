Delegation for 12.13.24: Defense — waterworks — neighborly — estuaries — Myakka

Defense achievements

​​Two key pieces of spending legislation were delivered from Congress to President Joe Biden’s desk this week, and members of Florida’s delegation touted wins in both.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) covered military spending and policy in various areas. Rep. Vern Buchanan saw eight initiatives put in the bill. Those included spending directives for a memorial to soldiers killed at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan and a review of family allowances to meet needs when deployments pull soldiers away from home.

“These proposals will enhance military readiness, strengthen our alliances and honor the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces,” the Longboat Key Republican said. “This legislation reflects our unwavering commitment to America’s service members and their families. I’m very pleased to see so many of my proposals included in this bill and look forward to them being signed into law.”

Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, also saw legislation she championed make it into the package. The NDAA includes language from the Parity for Child Exploitation Offenders Act, which she said “will close loopholes to ensure repeat child predators are held accountable and face the same federal penalties that apply to all sexual predators.”

“We owe it to survivors of child sex abuse and exploitation to put an end to these crimes and make sure these perpetrators answer for their actions,” Lee said.

Overall, Republicans in the delegation cheered the legislation as a proper response to threats worldwide and a way to strengthen the U.S. military.

“The men and women who serve our U.S. military to defend our freedom and democracy every day deserve nothing less than the best,” said Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican. “This legislation focuses on enhancing our service members’ quality of life by increasing compensation for junior enlisted personnel, improving housing conditions, ensuring access to medical care and child care, supporting military spouses, building new schools for service members’ children, and providing enhanced career transition assistance, among other critical initiatives.”

However, the NDAA saw more partisan debate than normal, as 124 Democrats voted against it, primarily because of coverage restrictions on transgender medical care for children. That included Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat. Notably, Rep. Greg Steube also voted against the legislation over frustrations about overseas spending.

“My district was ravaged by three hurricanes in three months. Most of the Southeast U.S. was severely impacted by Helene,” the Sarasota Republican said. “Yet, our NDAA sends $115 million overseas for foreign disaster aid and $463.8 million for NATO’s Security Investment Program, which rebuilds foreign military infrastructure in Europe while our own bases crumble. Democrats love to give America’s taxpayer dollars to foreign countries, but why did Republicans support this?”

Water everywhere

The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which cleared the House on a 359-13 vote, had less dissent. It included significant spending on the Everglades and other natural resources in Florida, earning bipartisan praise.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, said the bill authorized and funded the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and coastal storm risk management programs in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

“South Florida is on the front lines of the climate crisis, especially in areas like Miami Beach and other coastal communities I represent,” she said. “The Water Resources Development Act directly addresses urgent issues, including coastal storm risk management in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, water resource conservation, port and harbor modernization, and ecosystem restoration in unique areas of biodiversity like the Everglades. This legislation will help create economic opportunities and protect our water supply. With our climate crisis growing more urgent by the day, this legislation couldn’t come at a more critical time.”

Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, similarly praised the legislation, which included funding for the Lake Okeechobee Component A Reservoir and the Western Everglades Restoration Project.

“These projects are critical to the larger Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Project, a model cost-share water restoration project that has already yielded excellent results in the rehabilitation of the Everglades and South Florida’s waterways,” Franklin said. “This legislation also takes steps to enhance transparency for federal water projects, reduce regulatory burden efforts and streamline projects that help bolster our economy. I’m pleased WRDA passed with overwhelming, bipartisan support and urge the President to sign the bill into law without delay.”

The package included projects throughout the state, such as a new feasibility study for the Fort George Inlet erosion control project in Jacksonville, which aims to reduce or eliminate the accelerating loss of Little Talbot Island State Park land.

“From JAXPORT to Fernandina Beach, I was proud to play a key role in crafting WRDA and be a voice for Northeast Floridians,” said Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican. “This bill is a massive victory for the 4th District, as it enhances environmental restoration efforts at Fort George and supports a new dry dock in Jacksonville. I’m particularly grateful to secure modifications to shoreline easements that are delaying critically important hurricane risk reduction projects. These wins will ensure our state can continue to address the unique needs of our communities.”

The bill still managed to draw one “no” vote from Florida from Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican.

Like a good neighbor

The Senate also passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott that prioritizes security. The Secure Adjacent Federal Property Act requires assessments of properties near federally leased spaces to check for vulnerabilities to espionage attempts, cyberattacks and unauthorized access.

“The federal government must do everything necessary to serve the American people while keeping public servants and the American people safe from espionage and terrorist attacks,” said Scott, a Naples Republican.

“One way to do that is making sure that federal facilities — that contain sensitive information — are kept safe from foreign entities looking to harm Americans and our way of life. I applaud the Senate for its passage of the Secure Adjacent Federal Property Act and urge our colleagues in the House to quickly take up and pass this important legislation that will bolster our national security.”

Scott introduced the bipartisan bill with Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat. It now heads to the House for consideration.

The legislation could specifically require the General Services Administration to coordinate an interagency study with the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Management and Budget, Federal Protective Service and other relevant federal agencies to establish a security assessment process on affected properties.

Estuaries of Significance

Legislation designating Pensacola and Perdido Bay as Estuaries of National Significance cleared Congress and now heads to Biden’s desk.

Sen. Marco Rubio has pushed for the designation for years and first had legislation he introduced pass in the Senate in 2021. But in the waning weeks of this Congress, the House also took up and passed the measure this week, likely clearing the way for the bill to become law.

“I am grateful for the House’s passage of my bill to designate the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program,” said Rubio, a Miami Republican. “The EPA’s National Estuary Program has a successful track record of cooperative federalism across the nation, including with the four existing Florida programs. Enrolling the (Pensacola & Perdido Bays Estuary Program) into this program will provide critical support for restoration, conservation, and monitoring efforts in Pensacola and Perdido Bays while enhancing economic activity in the Florida Panhandle.”

He filed Senate legislation with Scott, who also cheered the bill’s passage in the lower chamber.

“The Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary of National Significance Act will take important steps in our fight to protect and conserve Florida’s environment and natural resources,” Scott said. “I am proud that our good bill was passed by the House of Representatives, unanimously passed by the Senate and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law — a major win for Florida’s panhandle.”

Rapid relief

Florida communities facing debt from federal loans after hurricanes hit Florida could soon see a financial burden eased.

The House passed Rep. Neal Dunn’s FEMA Loan Interest Payment Relief Act (HR 2672), which amends the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to reimburse qualifying interest on loans to fund disaster recovery efforts. The bill would retroactively impact disaster-related debt incurred in the last seven years.

“This legislation is one of the most significant accomplishments of this Congress, and I am grateful to my colleagues for their support,” said Dunn, a Panama City Republican. “I now urge the Senate to pass this critical bill swiftly.”

The bill passed on a voice vote in the House, with many Florida lawmakers stressing the need to implement the change.

“After disaster strikes, communities often face significant financial burdens as they await federal reimbursement,” said Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican. “This legislation provides timely relief by reimbursing interest payments on disaster-related loans, allowing local governments and cooperatives to focus on rebuilding stronger without the strain of excessive financial costs.”

Dunn said the change in the Stafford Act would speed recovery for areas impacted by hurricanes and other disasters.

“Communities impacted by disasters are often left with staggering financial burdens while waiting for federal reimbursements,” he said. “This bill ensures that local governments and electric cooperatives are reimbursed for the interest on loans they had to take out to recover quickly. By lifting this financial strain, we are empowering communities to focus on what truly matters — rebuilding and recovery.”

Mining for market opportunities

China has the global market cornered on certain minerals, including several valuable in high-tech manufacturing. But Rep. Kathy Castor is working on a legislative effort to curb that advantage.

The Tampa Democrat introduced bipartisan bills with Rep. Rob Wittman, a Virginia Republican. The two crafted legislation together as co-Chairs of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party’s Critical Minerals Working Group.

“America’s dependence on adversarial nations for critical minerals poses a significant threat to our national security and our clean energy future,” Castor said. “This legislative package promotes sustainable development and strengthens our domestic supply chains through international partnerships, export controls and workforce development.”

The lawmakers introduced the Earth Sciences and Cooperation Enhancement Act, which would call for international partnerships to advance geologic mapping, mineral resource assessment, data analysis, and environmental and workplace standards training. The two also filed the Critical Minerals Workforce Enhancement Act, which would boost education and strengthen the mining workforce domestically.

An amendment to the Export Reform Control Act of 2018 would also establish new controls on recycled lithium-ion battery material (black mass) and magnet manufacturing byproducts (known as “swarf”) to prevent their exploitation by foreign adversaries.

“I’m grateful to Rep. Wittman and our working group colleagues for the meaningful, bipartisan work that created this package,” Castor said. “By working together, we can enhance our energy security and create new opportunities for American workers and businesses.”

Myakka recognition

Steube filed legislation in the House to designate the Myakka as a Wild and Scenic River.

“Designating the Myakka River as a national scenic river is a step toward ensuring it remains a protected natural treasure,” the Sarasota Republican said. “This legislation recognizes the critical role of local communities and governments in preserving this important resource while safeguarding public access and voluntary environmental stewardship. I’ll always advocate for clean water and a healthy environment for Florida’s Suncoast.”

The federal designation goes to water bodies with exceptional ecological, recreational and cultural value. Steube’s bill would recognize 34 miles of the Myakka River in Sarasota County. If passed, it would allow the Secretary of the Interior to work with the Myakka River Management Coordinating Council on a management plan to preserve the waterway without changing any existing state and local authority on the river.

Buchanan co-sponsored the legislation. “Protecting Florida’s pristine waterways is one of my top priorities in Congress,” the Longboat Key Republican said. “Designating the Myakka River as ‘scenic’ will ensure that it is kept in its current, pristine condition for generations. This legislation will preserve the river and its beauty for the enjoyment of future Floridians and visitors.”

Jono Miller, Chair of the Myakka River Management Coordinating Council, said the legislation would benefit the river in the long-term.

“At its December 2023 meeting, the Myakka River Management Coordinating Council voted to seek congressional support for inclusion of the Myakka in Sarasota County as a Partnership Wild and Scenic River,” Miller said. “Rep. Steube’s legislation reflects his approach to leadership, which benefits the Wild and Scenic Myakka by providing federal support in a manner that avoids additional regulation or bureaucracy.”

HEARTS afire

Defibrillators may be more readily available in schools thanks to a legislative initiative of Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Bill Posey now headed to Biden’s desk.

This week, the Senate unanimously passed the Cardiomyopathy, Health Education, Awareness, Research and Training in Schools (HEARTS) Act, based on a unanimous vote. The package includes language originally filed by Cherfilus-McCormick and Posey as the Access to AEDs Act. It would direct the Health and Human Services Department to award grants to elementary and secondary schools to distribute automated external defibrillators strategically.

“As a mom and Member of Congress, I’m on a mission to expand lifesaving health care tools to children nationwide by equipping schools with AEDs and training for cardiac emergencies,” said Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat. “By increasing access to these vital tools, we can protect our school children when disaster strikes.”

Posey, a Rockledge Republican, filed similar legislation in the last Congress with former Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat. That legislation had been filed as the Access to AEDs Act in Memory of Rafe Maccarone, named for 15-year-old Rafe Maccarone of Brevard County, who died of sudden cardiac arrest at a soccer practice in 2007, as reported by Florida Today.

The issue gained added attention last year after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac incident during a game that required immediate attention. Hamlin survived after having his heartbeat restored on the field by medical staff.

“I am proud to help advance the HEARTS Act of 2024, which aims to prevent tragedies like those we witnessed with NFL player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills,” Cherfilus-McCormick added.

“The HEARTS Act ensures families can feel confident about their children’s safety at school. It includes my Access to AEDs Act, which increases survival rates from sudden cardiac arrests, allowing kids to return home safely after emergencies. I look forward to President Biden signing this critical piece of legislation into law.”

Disaster request

Days are ticking down before Congress ends its lame-duck Session. However, Rep. Jared Moskowitz still wants the body to take up a disaster supplemental appropriations request from Biden.

The Parkland Democrat co-led a letter with Rep. Troy Carter, a Louisiana Democrat, urging House leadership to immediately take up the $98 billion request.

“It’s been over two months since both Hurricanes Helene and Milton ravaged the Southeast and over three weeks since President Biden sent his emergency supplemental request. This Congress is not acting urgently to alleviate the pain of the millions of Americans impacted by these storms,” Moskowitz said.

“I introduced HR 8716 all the way back in June to avoid our Disaster Relief Fund from running out, but Congress has unfortunately become far too reactive instead of proactive. We have to show the American people that our government still functions and can help those impacted by disaster recover in their hour of greatest need. This isn’t a can that we can keep kicking down the road, and we cannot play political games with disaster relief.”

Thirteen other Representatives, including all Democrats, signed the letter, including Cherfilus-McCormick, Frost and Wilson.

Colombia-bound

President-elect Donald Trump named prominent Orlando lawyer Dan Newlin as the next Ambassador to Colombia.

The choice comes after Newlin emerged as one of Trump’s top fundraisers in his home state. In the buildup to the November election, Newlin spent millions on billboard and TV advertising promoting Trump and hosted a major fundraiser at his Windermere home with Trump in attendance in April.

“A highly accomplished business executive, entrepreneur and former Sheriff’s Detective, Dan boasts an impressive 28-year career with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Newlin said he has accepted the post.

“Last night, I had the profound honor of receiving a personal call from President-elect Donald J. Trump. The gravity of this moment was not lost on me; speaking with the President of the United States is an extraordinary experience that few are privileged to have. During our conversation, he graciously nominated me to serve as the United States Ambassador to Colombia,” Newlin posted on X.

RG2

Rep. Carlos Giménez won the election as Vice Chair of the Republican Governance Group. The 41-member caucus was first formed in 1994 and focused on “pragmatic governing” on economic growth and national security.

“I am honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as the next Vice Chairman of the Republican Governance Group,” the Miami-Dade Republican said.

“Whether as Mayor of Miami-Dade County or as a Member of Congress, I am proud to lead with our common sense values to deliver results for our community and the nation. The Members of the Republican Governance Group delivered the House Majority, hailing from some of the most competitive districts in the nation. My RG2 colleagues are among the most effective legislators in Congress, and I look forward to continuing working with Chairman David Valadao (R-CA) to grow RG2, expand our majority, and build on the historic gains we achieved this cycle with the Hispanic American community.”

Of note, Valadao’s ascension to Chair garnered some attention because he’s one of few Republicans in the House who supported impeaching Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In contrast, Giménez was among those who voted against certifying Biden’s victory over Trump over allegations similar to those that inspired rioters to try and stop the certification process.

