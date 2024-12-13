Fiona McFarland aims to streamline child care regulations

New legislation filed by Rep. Fiona McFarland aims to streamline child care regulation in Florida.

The Sarasota Republican said policies impacting families will be a top priority this Session. This bill, McFarland’s first for the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, signals that focus.

The legislation (HB 47) will revise licensing standards for child care facilities and personnel, along with minimum standards, industry regulations and rules for large family child care homes.

She noted a couple key parts of the bill.

“First is an abbreviated inspection protocol for providers who have shown a record of safety/quality,” she said.

The shortened process would only be open, under the legislation, for facilities that have been licensed at least two consecutive years. The facility must not have any Class 1 deficiencies, those with imminent potential to result in death or serious harm for a child, identified by the Department of Children and Families over a 24-month time frame. The facility also must not have more than three Class 2 deficiencies, ones that still pose a threat to the health and well-being of children, over that same time frame.

“Second,” McFarland said, “is incentives for employers who are providing child care for employees — they can qualify for the license exempt status which we give church or parochial school child care centers.”

McFarland in past Sessions has also focused on the need to improve access to child care for Florida families. She is the mother of four children under the age of 5.

Last year, she filed a similar bill (HB 635). A portion of the legislation, a provision allowing companies opening a child care facility to obtain a tax credit for up to 50% of the startup costs, was ultimately included in a larger tax package passed into law.

But much of the regulatory revision died without consideration on the floor. McFarland’s new legislation brings those discussions back up in the upcoming Session.