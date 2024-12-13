December 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fiona McFarland aims to streamline child care regulations
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, poses for photos prior to session with her three-week-old son Matthew McFarland Melton, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesDecember 13, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Palm Beach County GOP elects Carl Cascio as Chair, picks new Vice Chair, Secretary

HeadlinesInfluence

Nick DiCeglie will head an expanded appropriations committee on transportation, economic development

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 12.13.24: Defense — waterworks — neighborly — estuaries — Myakka

FLAPOL050523CH024
The Sarasota Republican wants Florida to make child care more accessible in Florida.

New legislation filed by Rep. Fiona McFarland aims to streamline child care regulation in Florida.

The Sarasota Republican said policies impacting families will be a top priority this Session. This bill, McFarland’s first for the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, signals that focus.

The legislation (HB 47) will revise licensing standards for child care facilities and personnel, along with minimum standards, industry regulations and rules for large family child care homes.

She noted a couple key parts of the bill.

“First is an abbreviated inspection protocol for providers who have shown a record of safety/quality,” she said.

The shortened process would only be open, under the legislation, for facilities that have been licensed at least two consecutive years. The facility must not have any Class 1 deficiencies, those with imminent potential to result in death or serious harm for a child, identified by the Department of Children and Families over a 24-month time frame. The facility also must not have more than three Class 2 deficiencies, ones that still pose a threat to the health and well-being of children, over that same time frame.

“Second,” McFarland said, “is incentives for employers who are providing child care for employees — they can qualify for the license exempt status which we give church or parochial school child care centers.”

McFarland in past Sessions has also focused on the need to improve access to child care for Florida families. She is the mother of four children under the age of 5.

Last year, she filed a similar bill (HB 635). A portion of the legislation, a provision allowing companies opening a child care facility to obtain a tax credit for up to 50% of the startup costs, was ultimately included in a larger tax package passed into law.

But much of the regulatory revision died without consideration on the floor. McFarland’s new legislation brings those discussions back up in the upcoming Session.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNancy Pelosi hospitalized after she ‘sustained an injury’ on official trip to Luxembourg

nextDelegation for 12.13.24: Defense — waterworks — neighborly — estuaries — Myakka

One comment

  • John E

    December 13, 2024 at 2:56 pm

    Very interesting on the employer component. We have looked into providing childcare onsite and dismissed it as too much trouble to get the required licensing and approvals. I wonder what the impact to costs and headache to operate would be if this passes?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories