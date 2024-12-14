Ron DeSantis heads to Army Navy Game, but likely won’t be Defense Secretary

Florida’s Governor looks increasingly likely to be staying put to finish his second term, as he doesn’t appear poised to be picked to replace Pete Hegseth as Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Pentagon.
Per Polymarket, Ron DeSantis is now a major longshot for the Defense Secretary gig.
A Yes share is now priced at 15 cents for him, with Hegseth at 68 cents. Trump allies have rallied to the former Fox News host amid some adverse coverage of past indiscretions that threatened to derail his nomination.
Meanwhile, new reporting suggests that DeSantis was a non-starter among Trump’s inner circle.
“And what changed was a couple of things: Trump could not find a single person in his orbit – or even really outside of it – who liked this idea of making Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, the defense secretary choice,” said the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on CNN Friday.
Earlier this month, DeSantis was ahead of Hegseth in the betting market. But the Florida Governor couldn’t maintain momentum.
5 comments
Letty
December 14, 2024 at 12:05 pm
Floridians are getting wiser every time.Of course Desantis is a No no to any position in Trump’s administration..Desantis has played an evil roll with elected attorneys in Florida,even he wanted to play like a hero facing Mickey Mouse..Hell NO..We can’t way for him to be out!
Florida is Red
December 14, 2024 at 12:11 pm
The majority of people in this state support DeSantis. Have you forgotten the rout already what happened two years ago when Charlie Crist was your nominee? If DeSantis could run for a third term, and he wanted to, he would once again be easily elected.
The Cat In The MAGA Hat
December 14, 2024 at 12:20 pm
Desantis cannot win in Iowa,let alone be President of the US
Red Storm
December 14, 2024 at 1:17 pm
So Jrral wants to focus on Iowa and Presidential politics. The fact is no one had any chance at beating Trump for the Repub nomination. As long as Trump was there, everything else was irrelevant Timing is everything in politics and maybe DeSantis’ is bad because Vance will probably be the nominee four years from now.
Casey At the Bat
December 14, 2024 at 1:48 pm
“If DeSantis could run for a third term. . .”
Worry not. DeSantis’ successor very likely will share his name.