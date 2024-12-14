Ron DeSantis heads to Army Navy Game, but likely won’t be Defense Secretary

Florida’s Governor looks increasingly likely to be staying put to finish his second term, as he doesn’t appear poised to be picked to replace Pete Hegseth as Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Pentagon.

Per Polymarket, Ron DeSantis is now a major longshot for the Defense Secretary gig.

A Yes share is now priced at 15 cents for him, with Hegseth at 68 cents. Trump allies have rallied to the former Fox News host amid some adverse coverage of past indiscretions that threatened to derail his nomination.

Meanwhile, new reporting suggests that DeSantis was a non-starter among Trump’s inner circle.

“And what changed was a couple of things: Trump could not find a single person in his orbit – or even really outside of it – who liked this idea of making Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, the defense secretary choice,” said the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on CNN Friday.

Earlier this month, DeSantis was ahead of Hegseth in the betting market. But the Florida Governor couldn’t maintain momentum.