New College of Florida to get new baseball field following $1M donation

A new baseball field is on its way to New College of Florida following a $1 million gift.

Carlos and Janelle Beruff made the contribution to the campus in Sarasota. The college will name the field the “Beruff Family field of Dreams.” Carlos Beruff is the founder of Medallion Home. He’s also is a philanthropist and often makes donations to educational institutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

“Carlos Beruff has been a champion for the people of Sarasota and Manatee counites and his belief in the transformative power of education and athletics aligns perfectly with the mission of New College,” said Richard Corcoran, president of New College. “This field will be more than just a home to our baseball team. It will be a legacy space where the values of determination, intellectual curiosity and academic excellence intersect with athletic achievement.”

The field will be built at the high-profile intersection of U.S. 41 and University Parkway in Sarasota. College officials say the stadium and field will serve as an athletic landmark and will serve as a welcome to visitors arriving at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Carlos Beruff said making the contribution to the college for the baseball field is a pleasure.

“My family is forever grateful for the opportunities that literally Make America Great for anyone who works hard and believes in the American dream. We believe having a world-class liberal arts institution in our own backyard elevates the quality of life for everyone while providing opportunities for our leaders of tomorrow. We appreciate the dedication and vision of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the New College Trustees, and President Corcoran in making New College a source of pride for our local citizenry,” Carlos Beruff said.

“This is not the first time I have given to New College, nor will it be my last. Many of our business and political leaders would not have had the opportunity to get a college education without athletic scholarships, so we believe that expanding New College to offer those [athletic scholarships] will help solidify its future,” he said.

The contribution comes after New College initiated its intercollegiate athletics program in 2023 and compete on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) level.