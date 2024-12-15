Mysterious drones over Florida? Inexplicable objects spotted hovering over Jacksonville

As the phenomenon of mysterious drones is sparking bewilderment in New Jersey and surrounding areas, inexplicable drone activity is starting to raise wonderment on Florida’s First Coast.

A drone hobbyist who’s been flying the unmanned aerial vehicles for years in and around Jacksonville said he’s seeing unidentified drones around Jacksonville. Jack Jones told Action News Jax television stations in a report that he’s “concerned” about what he believes are large drones near Naval Air Station Jacksonville, which is on the St. Johns River in the western area of the city.

Then another recording of drones near the naval station surfaced Friday as the aircraft were apparently hovering in the skies.

Jones said he saw and video recorded what he described as “large drones” near the military installation in the past week.

Officials with the naval air station told the news outlet they have no such drones that they are operating in the area and they have no indication that wayward drones are flying near the base.

But even U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican representing the 5th Congressional District in Florida, said the drone situation has gotten his attention. While he has not offered an explanation of what the objects in the skies might be, he has asked for the public’s help.

“If you see something, say something,” Rutherford said in a statement released to Action News.

The concern over the perceived Jacksonville drones comes on the heels of an outbreak of inexplicable drone sightings in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.

It’s unclear if the objects are drones or something else, but for sure the nighttime sightings are producing tons of talk, a raft of conspiracy theories and craned necks looking skyward.

Cropping up on local news and social media sites around Thanksgiving, the saga of the drones reported over New Jersey has reached incredible heights.

In the past week drones have seems to begun a new, higher-profile chapter: Lawmakers are demanding (but so far not getting) explanations from federal and state authorities about what’s behind them. Gov. Phil Murphy wrote to President Joe Biden asking for answers. New Jersey’s new senator, Andy Kim, spent Thursday night on a drone hunt in rural northern New Jersey, and posted about it on X.

More drone sightings have been reported in New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams says the city is investigating and collaborating with New Jersey and federal officials. And then President-elect Donald Trump posted that he believes the government knows more than it’s saying. “Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!” he posted on his social media site.

But officials with U.S. Homeland Security have said they have no signs of any nefarious activity associated with any of the drone sightings and say their authority is limited from taking action and shooting down the objects.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.