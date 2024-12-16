December 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

South and Central Florida named among hottest housing markets for 2025
Home sales in NE Florida are a bit sluggish.

Drew DixonDecember 16, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecials

Donald Trump says Lara Trump will ‘probably’ not be Marco Rubio’s Senate replacement

HeadlinesInfluence

Sources: Fentrice Driskell is mulling run for Florida Senate, but perhaps she shouldn’t

HeadlinesOrlando

Thieves steal $107,625 from UCF in sophisticated hacking scheme

Home: House is Sold Successfully
Realtor.com names Miami-Fort Lauderdale and Orlando among the most fertile areas for housing sales for next year.

Two Florida regions landed in a top 10 list of hot housing markets in the U.S. for 2025.

Realtor.com, a home sales website and realty company, selected the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area as the second-hottest housing market heading into the new year. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford came in sixth on the list.

Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Texas all had two regions each on the list. Sun Belt states dominated the top 10 with the exception of one spot. Colorado Springs, Colorado, was ranked first.

Analysts said the Sun Belt is simply moving in the right direction compared to other areas of the country that are seeing more stubborn housing sales.

“The top 10 markets for 2025 are exclusively in the South and West, with multiple markets from three states — Texas (No. 4 El Paso and No. 7 McAllen), Florida (No. 2 Miami and No. 6 Orlando), and Virginia (No. 3 Virginia Beach and No. 5 Richmond) — rising to the top of the list,” the report said.

“Other states with markets in the top 10 include Colorado (No. 1 Colorado Springs), Arizona (No. 8 Phoenix), Georgia (No. 9 Atlanta), and North Carolina (No. 10 Greensboro).”

Realtor.com analysts ranked the 100 largest metro housing markets based on expected sales and price growth rates to generate the report.

“Going beyond the technicalities, however, shows us a correlation between the 2025 percentage increase in home sales across these markets and the 2025 home sales forecast relative to a market’s 2017-19 home sales average,” the analysts concluded.

“In simpler words, the markets we’re forecasting to lead the country in home sales in 2025 are markets that have better recovered to their pre-COVID-19 levels of home sales, and we expect them to hold that momentum in the year ahead.”

While the housing projections for the three South Florida counties of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade are promising, those areas have struggled in housing sales this year.

The Elliman Report, which analyzes regional housing sales in several states, found South Florida has seen stubborn sales for most of 2024.

All three South Florida counties were sluggish in year-over-year home sales to close out the Fall sales period in November. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties all showed declines in home sales compared to November 2023.

Broward County saw the most dramatic decrease in home sales last month. Broward’s single-family closed contracts on houses plunged 38.1% compared to a year ago.

Palm Beach County fared a little better than its neighbor to the south but still saw a decrease in home sales for November. Palm Beach had a 5.3% drop in home sales in the year-over-year comparison. The Elliman Report stated that Palm Beach has seen year-over-year declines in home sales nine times since 2023.

Miami-Dade County had the least significant housing sale decline, with a 3.9% drop year-over-year in November.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRandy Fine eyes end to 'political' flags in government buildings

nextWilton Simpson clears Santa and his reindeer to enter Florida

One comment

  • RSLewis

    December 16, 2024 at 11:26 am

    US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States va02 offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the tr-20 help of this post.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories