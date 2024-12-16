Wilton Simpson clears Santa and his reindeer to enter Florida

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is offering personalized Certificates of Clearance officially confirming that Santa and his reindeer are cleared to enter Florida to deliver gifts to good boys and girls this Christmas.

“We are pleased to offer these special keepsakes to let children across Florida know that Santa and his reindeer are officially cleared to enter Florida and deliver gifts to your home with a little help from Florida’s agriculture industry,” Simpson said. “Christmas reminds us of the importance of family, tradition, and faith. It is an honor to do my part in preserving this special season for Floridians.”

The certificates are for kids, to ensure they have holiday keepsakes and a taste of Christmas magic. Each certificate is personalized with the child’s name and signed by Simpson.

According to Simpson, Santa has praised Floridians for being kind to him and his reindeer over the years.

To get a certificate, parents and guardians can create one online. The process is simple, requiring a certificate account in order to create it and print it ahead of Santa’s arrival.

Later, Simpson will issue an Emergency Order waiving any regulations or other requirements that could delay Santa’s travel through Florida on Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning. Details on that order, Simpson said, are forthcoming.