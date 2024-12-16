Sources: Fentrice Driskell is mulling run for Florida Senate, but perhaps she shouldn’t

State Rep. Fentrice Driskell has, for the past two years, led the House Democratic Caucus, and she’ll be leading it for another two until she reaches term limits in 2026.

With her tenure in the House coming to an end, Driskell is no doubt already planning her next move, and sources with knowledge of her thinking have told Florida Politics she’s considering a run for the Florida Senate in the district current state Sen. Darryl Rouson will be vacating after 2026.

If she ran, Driskell would challenge a member of her own caucus, state Rep. Michele Rayner, who has already filed to run for Senate District 16.

And while Driskell would no doubt earn support among some within the Democratic Party, sources who spoke to Florida Politics on condition of anonymity suggest she may not be as popular as some might think. The sources painted a picture of Driskell’s leadership that is rife with disappointment, including arguments that she put her own political aspirations ahead of caucus members and failed to lead the party in the 2024 cycle.

Members who spoke to Florida Politics also lamented Driskell’s role in losing state Rep. Susan Valdés from the caucus, after Valdés announced last week that she had left the Democratic Party and changed her voter registration to Republican.

One source said Valdés’ statement was factual — Valdés had said “leadership expects” her “to ignore the needs of my community” and claimed she had been ignored. The source called Driskell self-serving, even “nasty and mean” at times. “It’s not Fentrice for Florida, it’s Fentrice for Fentrice,” the source said, adding that it was often clear that decisions were made not to benefit the caucus, but to benefit Driskell’s political goals.

For example, a source claimed Driskell had “deprioritized” South Florida races to “screw over” state Sen. Shevrin Jones because he might run for Governor, a goal sources said Driskell had been entertaining herself before it became clear this election cycle that a Democrat winning statewide might not be in the cards.

One source told Florida Politics they’d “rather deal with Susie Wiles” than Driskell, because “at least with her you know what you’re getting.” Wiles served as Co-Chair for President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and was tapped as Chief of Staff for his incoming administration. She’s no friend to Democrats.

Asked about claims against Driskell, other sources corroborated the allegations.

It’s worth noting that Florida Politics did not speak to every member of the House Democratic Caucus, and Driskell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her political plans or the claims against her. But even without sources expressing frustration, Driskell is having a troubled end to 2024.

Heading into this year’s election cycle, Democrats’ goal was to chip away at the supermajority that Republicans hold in the House. Instead, because of GOP gains in the 2024 elections and Valdés’ party swap, the Republican Party now has the largest GOP conference in Florida House history.

One source lamented that as Driskell’s constituents in the Tampa Bay area were recovering from back-to-back hurricanes, Driskell traveled to Maine on a fundraising trip for the caucus.

While the source said it was a necessary trip, they argued the timing and optics weren’t helpful to caucus members. The source pointed out that Driskell was staying in an expensive hotel (which the source, who did not have direct knowledge, estimated to be $500 per night) while residents in her district were without power, some for days on end.

The problems with Driskell, a source said, date back to when Driskell was considering a bid for U.S. Senate. In 2023, Driskell had briefly weighed a run against incumbent Republican Rick Scott, but abandoned the plan last August in favor of seeking re-election to her House District 67 seat. That’s about when she began mulling a bid for Governor and, according to sources, began using the caucus to further her own political ambitions.

Driskell’s plans to possibly run for the Florida Senate against Rayner are something of an open secret, sources said. Yet despite the possibility of Driskell entering the race, House Democratic Caucus members are already endorsing Rayner.

After Rayner announced earlier this month that she would run to replace Rouson, she rolled out a slate of 18 endorsements from caucus members. It’s expected that Rayner will be unveiling more between now and the new year. There are only 34 Democrats in the House, meaning Rayner has already secured support from more than half.

All of the speculation begs the question as to whether Driskell should run for the Florida Senate, and if she does whether she can win. While it seems Rayner has an early jump, on paper, it would be a tough race.

Driskell is Harvard educated, with a law degree from Georgetown. She’s telegenic and has a strong platform as a party leader.

But Rayner’s résumé is strong, too. She’s also a lawyer, focusing on civil rights cases and working alongside civil rights icon Ben Crump. She was the first openly Black LGBTQ woman elected to the Legislature. And Rayner has endorsements from two members of Driskell’s leadership team — Floor Leader Mike Gottlieb and minority whip Christine Hunschofsky. Aside from Driskell herself, that leaves only Dotie Joseph and Kelly Skidmore from leadership who have not endorsed Rayner.

Rayner declined to comment on speculation that Driskell might challenge her.