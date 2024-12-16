December 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FSU’s Mike Norvell restructures contract, makes $4.5M contribution to launch Vision of Excellence fund
Mike Norvell is digging deep for a win.

Cole PepperDecember 16, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Dems pick Laura Kelley as Chair, elect new Executive Board leaders, State Committee members

HeadlinesInfluence

Deloitte strengthens Florida leadership team with addition of Senthil Kandampalayam

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean spent 51% of his budget in 2.5 months, Comptroller says

Mike Norvell AP
The move comes after a disappointing season.

After a 2-10 season, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has agreed to a restructured contract, the school announced.

The deal includes a $4.5 million contribution to help launch the Vision of Excellence initiative, a plan to improve “the student-athlete experience, coaching, facilities and engagement,” according to the school.

“I presented this to our administration in an effort to boost the support of our student-athletes while recognizing that the results and expectations need to be upheld to the highest level,” Norvell said in a statement on the school’s athletic department website.

“I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. Great days are ahead, and I’m grateful to coach these players and lead this staff. We have been hard at work to uphold the tradition here at Florida State, and I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going.”

The school called for FSU fans to become a part of the Vision of Excellence by becoming annual members of the Seminole Boosters or through participation in the Bowden Society.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Norvell “can earn back his contribution through performance incentives.”

It is the second consecutive offseason in which Norvell has restructured his contract. After the Noles were undefeated in the 2023 regular season, Norvell signed an extension worth $10 million per season, making him the sixth-highest-paid head coach in college football at the time.

After the worst season since before Bobby Bowden’s arrival in Tallahassee, Norvell replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators.

It’s unclear exactly where Norvell’s contribution, or any of the Vision of Excellence money, will go specifically. But with college athletic programs to be ready to share at least $20.5 million with athletes starting on July 1 under a new House of Representatives agreement, the likelihood is that much of Norvell’s contribution will wind up in the hands of student-athletes at Florida State, including football players.

If true, Norvell will be able to use the contribution as part of his sales pitch to recruits, showing that he’s putting his money where his mouth is to improve FSU football.

During five seasons at Florida State, Norvell has compiled a record of 33-27 and taken the Seminoles to the Cheez-It Bowl in 2022 and the Orange Bowl after the 2023 season.

Post Views: 0

Cole Pepper

Cole Pepper has covered professional, college and high school sports in Florida since 1996. Originally from the Kansas City area, Pepper came to Jacksonville to launch a sports radio station, the first step in a career that has included work in radio, television, and online reporting. He was the studio host for the Jaguars radio network for 15 seasons and now consults for JAX USL, the group bringing professional men's and women's soccer to northeast Florida. You can reach Cole at [email protected] or on Twitter @ColePepper

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMiami-Dade Dems pick Laura Kelley as Chair, elect new Executive Board leaders, State Committee members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories