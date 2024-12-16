FSU’s Mike Norvell restructures contract, makes $4.5M contribution to launch Vision of Excellence fund

After a 2-10 season, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has agreed to a restructured contract, the school announced.

The deal includes a $4.5 million contribution to help launch the Vision of Excellence initiative, a plan to improve “the student-athlete experience, coaching, facilities and engagement,” according to the school.

“I presented this to our administration in an effort to boost the support of our student-athletes while recognizing that the results and expectations need to be upheld to the highest level,” Norvell said in a statement on the school’s athletic department website.

“I wanted to be proactive in my financial assistance through this time of transition as we all push forward to get back to the standard of Florida State football. Great days are ahead, and I’m grateful to coach these players and lead this staff. We have been hard at work to uphold the tradition here at Florida State, and I believe this step will help accelerate the process to where I know we are going.”

The school called for FSU fans to become a part of the Vision of Excellence by becoming annual members of the Seminole Boosters or through participation in the Bowden Society.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Norvell “can earn back his contribution through performance incentives.”

It is the second consecutive offseason in which Norvell has restructured his contract. After the Noles were undefeated in the 2023 regular season, Norvell signed an extension worth $10 million per season, making him the sixth-highest-paid head coach in college football at the time.

After the worst season since before Bobby Bowden’s arrival in Tallahassee, Norvell replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators.

It’s unclear exactly where Norvell’s contribution, or any of the Vision of Excellence money, will go specifically. But with college athletic programs to be ready to share at least $20.5 million with athletes starting on July 1 under a new House of Representatives agreement, the likelihood is that much of Norvell’s contribution will wind up in the hands of student-athletes at Florida State, including football players.

If true, Norvell will be able to use the contribution as part of his sales pitch to recruits, showing that he’s putting his money where his mouth is to improve FSU football.

During five seasons at Florida State, Norvell has compiled a record of 33-27 and taken the Seminoles to the Cheez-It Bowl in 2022 and the Orange Bowl after the 2023 season.